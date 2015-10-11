Chaves wins inaugural Abu Dhabi Tour
Viviani takes final stage in Yas Marina
Stage 4: Yas Marina circuit - Yas Marina circuit
Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) won the inaugural four-day-Abu Dhabi Tour, finishing safely in the peloton on the final stage on the Yas Marina Formula One circuit.
Elia Viviani (Team Sky) won the final stage after 20 high-speed laps of the five-kilometre circuit, beating Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Saxo) and Andrea Guardini (Astana)
The 110km stage was raced at twilight, giving the riders a respite from the scorching temperatures they faced during the first three stages. They started in the evening sun but the stage ended in the dark with huge lights illuminating the circuit. Racing on a closed circuit allowed for live on-board images to be produced and transmitted during the stage due to an agreement between race organisers RCS Sport and the Velon teams. World Champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) also carried out a fake pit stop after six laps to change his bike and helmet.
Chaves celebrated victory with his Orica-GreenEdge teammates. It's his first ever stage race success and comes after his two stage victories at the Vuelta a Espana and fifth overall.
The 25-year-old Colombian set up victory by winning the key mountain stage to Jebel Hafeet on Saturday. Chaves attacked alone five kilometres from the finish and distanced all his rivals. Only Wout Poels (Team Sky) was able to close the gap with a paced pursuit. However, the Dutchman slipped out on the final corner after sprinting ahead to enter the corner first. Chaves avoided hitting him and won alone, sportingly refusing to celebrate. Fabio Aru (Astana) also passed Poels to finish second, with the Dutchman finishing third after rushing to get back up.
Chaves won the Abu Dhabi Tour by 16 seconds ahead of the Italian with Poels third overall at 27 seconds. Jani Brajkovic (UnitedHealthcare) finished an impressive fourth on the mountain stage and was fourth overall at 41 seconds.
The last stage again saw an early break go clear, with Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) and Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) surging away on the opening laps. They opened a two-minute gap and fought for the three €6000 sprint prizes awarded on laps 6, 11 and 16. However, Orica-GreenEdge led the peloton and the chase for much of the stage, with Team Sky and Lampre-Merida also helping to ensure the stage ended in a sprint.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|2:22:43
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|15
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|17
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|18
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|19
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|23
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
|24
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|25
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|28
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|29
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|30
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|31
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|32
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
|33
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|34
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|35
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|36
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|37
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|38
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|42
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|43
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|44
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|45
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|0:00:10
|46
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|47
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:12
|48
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins
|50
|Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
|51
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|52
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:15
|53
|Jaber Almansory (UAE) UAE
|0:00:19
|54
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|55
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:38
|56
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:41
|57
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team Wiggins
|58
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|59
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|60
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|61
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|63
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:59
|64
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:03
|65
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|67
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|68
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:07
|69
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:11
|70
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:15
|71
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|72
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|73
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|75
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|76
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|77
|Hassan Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|80
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|81
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|82
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:18
|83
|Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:01:22
|84
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|85
|Luc Hall (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:01:29
|86
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:32
|87
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|88
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|89
|Majid Albalooshi (UAE) UAE
|90
|Iain Paton (GBr) Team Wiggins
|91
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:58
|92
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:38
|93
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:52
|94
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|95
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:03:27
|DNF
|Khaiam Alboloshi (UAE) UAE
|DNF
|Talal Al Balooshi (UAE) UAE
|DNF
|Mansoor Ali Shambih (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Ammar Abdulla (UAE) UAE
Final General Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|13:13:55
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:27
|4
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:41
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:23
|7
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:29
|8
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:40
|11
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:26
|13
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:27
|14
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:30
|15
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:51
|16
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:23
|17
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:24
|18
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:25
|19
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
|0:04:02
|20
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:15
|21
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:04:18
|22
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:34
|23
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:44
|24
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:56
|25
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:05:59
|26
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|27
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:16
|28
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:07:14
|29
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:52
|30
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:03
|31
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:42
|32
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:08:49
|33
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:10:04
|34
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:09
|35
|Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
|0:10:16
|36
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|0:10:45
|37
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:58
|38
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:11:00
|39
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:11
|40
|Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:11:26
|41
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:29
|42
|Hassan Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:03
|43
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:15
|45
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:45
|46
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:55
|47
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:56
|48
|Jaber Almansory (UAE) UAE
|0:14:18
|49
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:15:11
|50
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|51
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|0:15:21
|52
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:15:56
|53
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:15:58
|54
|Gang Xu China Lampre-Merida
|55
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:21
|56
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:31
|57
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:18:21
|58
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:18:45
|59
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:19:32
|60
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:38
|61
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:19:41
|62
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:19:42
|63
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:19:49
|64
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|65
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:53
|66
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|67
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|69
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|71
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:20:08
|72
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:20:47
|73
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|74
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:48
|75
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:10
|76
|Luc Hall (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:21:22
|77
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:35
|78
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:39
|79
|Majid Albalooshi (UAE) UAE
|0:21:49
|80
|Iain Paton (GBr) Team Wiggins
|81
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:21:55
|82
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:29
|83
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:22:31
|84
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:22:41
|85
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:22:44
|86
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:22:46
|87
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|88
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:22:51
|89
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:23:07
|90
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:23:50
|91
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:23:58
|92
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:24:39
|93
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:24:48
|94
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:25:31
|95
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:33:37
Points Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|49
|pts
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|35
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|32
|4
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|29
|5
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|21
|6
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|7
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|8
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|18
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|10
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|16
Sprint Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|29
|pts
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|3
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|4
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|5
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|13
|6
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|11
|7
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|8
|8
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|10
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
Best Young Rider
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|13:13:55
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:40
|4
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:27
|5
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:51
|6
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:24
|7
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
|0:04:02
|8
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:15
|9
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:04:18
|10
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:44
