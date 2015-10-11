Image 1 of 82 Elia Viviani wins the final stage of the 2015 Abu Dhabi Tour Image 2 of 82 Wout Poels finished third in Abu Dhabi. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 82 Site of Sunday's final stage in Abu Dhabi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 82 An early breakaway in Abu Dhabi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 82 Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 82 The Abu Dhabi peloton in action at the Yas Marina Formula One track. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 82 Esteban Chaves in action during Abu Dhabi's final stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 82 The Abu Dhabi peloton in action at the Yas Marina Formula One track. Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) won the inaugural four-day-Abu Dhabi Tour, finishing safely in the peloton on the final stage on the Yas Marina Formula One circuit.

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) won the final stage after 20 high-speed laps of the five-kilometre circuit, beating Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Saxo) and Andrea Guardini (Astana)

The 110km stage was raced at twilight, giving the riders a respite from the scorching temperatures they faced during the first three stages. They started in the evening sun but the stage ended in the dark with huge lights illuminating the circuit. Racing on a closed circuit allowed for live on-board images to be produced and transmitted during the stage due to an agreement between race organisers RCS Sport and the Velon teams. World Champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) also carried out a fake pit stop after six laps to change his bike and helmet.

Chaves celebrated victory with his Orica-GreenEdge teammates. It's his first ever stage race success and comes after his two stage victories at the Vuelta a Espana and fifth overall.

The 25-year-old Colombian set up victory by winning the key mountain stage to Jebel Hafeet on Saturday. Chaves attacked alone five kilometres from the finish and distanced all his rivals. Only Wout Poels (Team Sky) was able to close the gap with a paced pursuit. However, the Dutchman slipped out on the final corner after sprinting ahead to enter the corner first. Chaves avoided hitting him and won alone, sportingly refusing to celebrate. Fabio Aru (Astana) also passed Poels to finish second, with the Dutchman finishing third after rushing to get back up.

Chaves won the Abu Dhabi Tour by 16 seconds ahead of the Italian with Poels third overall at 27 seconds. Jani Brajkovic (UnitedHealthcare) finished an impressive fourth on the mountain stage and was fourth overall at 41 seconds.

The last stage again saw an early break go clear, with Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) and Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) surging away on the opening laps. They opened a two-minute gap and fought for the three €6000 sprint prizes awarded on laps 6, 11 and 16. However, Orica-GreenEdge led the peloton and the chase for much of the stage, with Team Sky and Lampre-Merida also helping to ensure the stage ended in a sprint.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 2:22:43 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 8 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 15 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 16 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 17 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 18 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 19 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 20 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 22 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 23 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins 24 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 25 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 26 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 27 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 28 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 29 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 30 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 31 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 32 Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia 33 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 34 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 35 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 36 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 37 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 38 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 39 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 40 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 41 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 42 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 43 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 44 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 45 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 0:00:10 46 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 47 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:12 48 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 49 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins 50 Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia 51 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 52 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:15 53 Jaber Almansory (UAE) UAE 0:00:19 54 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 55 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:38 56 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:41 57 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team Wiggins 58 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 59 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 60 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 61 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 63 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:59 64 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:03 65 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 66 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 67 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 68 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:07 69 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:11 70 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:15 71 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 72 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 73 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 74 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 75 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 76 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 77 Hassan Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 78 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 79 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 80 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 81 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 82 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:18 83 Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:01:22 84 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 85 Luc Hall (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:01:29 86 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:32 87 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 88 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:01:56 89 Majid Albalooshi (UAE) UAE 90 Iain Paton (GBr) Team Wiggins 91 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:58 92 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:38 93 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:52 94 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 95 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:03:27 DNF Khaiam Alboloshi (UAE) UAE DNF Talal Al Balooshi (UAE) UAE DNF Mansoor Ali Shambih (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team DNF Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Ammar Abdulla (UAE) UAE

Final General Classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 13:13:55 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:16 3 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:27 4 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:41 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:23 7 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:29 8 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:40 11 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:26 13 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:27 14 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:30 15 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:51 16 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:23 17 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:24 18 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:25 19 Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia 0:04:02 20 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:04:15 21 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:04:18 22 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:34 23 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:44 24 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:56 25 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:05:59 26 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 27 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:16 28 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:07:14 29 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:07:52 30 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:03 31 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:42 32 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:08:49 33 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:10:04 34 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:09 35 Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia 0:10:16 36 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 0:10:45 37 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:58 38 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:11:00 39 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:11:11 40 Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:11:26 41 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:29 42 Hassan Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:12:03 43 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 44 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:15 45 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:12:45 46 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:55 47 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:56 48 Jaber Almansory (UAE) UAE 0:14:18 49 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:15:11 50 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 51 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 0:15:21 52 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:15:56 53 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:15:58 54 Gang Xu China Lampre-Merida 55 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:16:21 56 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:16:31 57 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:18:21 58 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:18:45 59 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:19:32 60 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:19:38 61 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:19:41 62 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:19:42 63 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:19:49 64 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 65 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:19:53 66 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 67 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 68 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 69 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 70 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 71 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:20:08 72 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:20:47 73 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 74 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:20:48 75 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:21:10 76 Luc Hall (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:21:22 77 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:35 78 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:21:39 79 Majid Albalooshi (UAE) UAE 0:21:49 80 Iain Paton (GBr) Team Wiggins 81 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:21:55 82 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:22:29 83 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:22:31 84 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:22:41 85 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:22:44 86 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:22:46 87 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 88 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:22:51 89 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:23:07 90 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:23:50 91 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:23:58 92 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:24:39 93 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:24:48 94 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:25:31 95 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:33:37

Points Classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 49 pts 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 35 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 32 4 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 29 5 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 21 6 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 20 7 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 8 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 18 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 10 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 16

Sprint Classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 29 pts 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 3 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 4 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 14 5 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 13 6 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 11 7 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 8 8 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 8 9 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 10 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 5

Best Young Rider