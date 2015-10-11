Trending

Chaves wins inaugural Abu Dhabi Tour

Viviani takes final stage in Yas Marina

Image 1 of 82

Elia Viviani wins the final stage of the 2015 Abu Dhabi Tour

Image 2 of 82

Wout Poels finished third in Abu Dhabi.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 82

Site of Sunday's final stage in Abu Dhabi

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 82

An early breakaway in Abu Dhabi

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 82

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 82

The Abu Dhabi peloton in action at the Yas Marina Formula One track.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 82

Esteban Chaves in action during Abu Dhabi's final stage.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 82

The Abu Dhabi peloton in action at the Yas Marina Formula One track.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 82

Esteban Chaves took his first pro stage race win in Abu Dhabi

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 82

The Abu Dhabi peloton in action at the Yas Marina Formula One track.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 82

The Abu Dhabi peloton in action at the Yas Marina Formula One track.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 82

The Abu Dhabi peloton in action at the Yas Marina Formula One track.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 82

UCI President Brian Cookson.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 82

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 82

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 82

The Abu Dhabi peloton in action at the Yas Marina Formula One track.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 82

The Abu Dhabi peloton in action at the Yas Marina Formula One track.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 82

The Abu Dhabi peloton in action at the Yas Marina Formula One track.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 82

The sun sets on the peloton in Abu Dhabi.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 82

The Abu Dhabi peloton in action at the Yas Marina Formula One track.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 82

Estaban Chaves is congratulated after the final stage in Abu Dhabi

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 82

The Abu Dhabi peloton in action at the Yas Marina Formula One track.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 82

Peter Sagan has some fun during the final stage in Abu Dhabi with a 'dramatic' pit stop

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 24 of 82

Peter Sagan has some fun during the final stage in Abu Dhabi with a 'dramatic' pit stop

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 25 of 82

Peter Sagan has some fun during the final stage in Abu Dhabi with a 'dramatic' pit stop

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 26 of 82

Peter Sagan has some fun during the final stage in Abu Dhabi with a 'dramatic' pit stop

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 27 of 82

Esteban Chaves claimed his first pro stage race win Sunday in Abu Dhabi

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 28 of 82

Elia Viviani wins the final stage in Abu Dhabi

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 29 of 82

Elia Viviani wins the final stage in Abu Dhabi

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 30 of 82

Peter Sagan in action during the final stage in Abu Dhabi

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 31 of 82

Peter Sagan has some fun during the final stage in Abu Dhabi with a 'dramatic' pit stop

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 32 of 82

Esteban Chaves on the final Abu Dhabi podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 82

The Abu Dhabi peloton in action at the Yas Marina Formula One track.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 82

The Abu Dhabi peloton in action at the Yas Marina Formula One track.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 82

The Abu Dhabi peloton in action at the Yas Marina Formula One track.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 82

The Abu Dhabi peloton in action at the Yas Marina Formula One track.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 82

Peter Sagan returns from a "pit stop" during the final stage in Abu Dhabi

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 82

The Abu Dhabi peloton in action at the Yas Marina Formula One track.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 82

The Abu Dhabi peloton in action at the Yas Marina Formula One track.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 82

The Abu Dhabi peloton in action at the Yas Marina Formula One track.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 82

Elia Viviani wins the final stage in Abu Dhabi

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 42 of 82

Elia Viviani edges Peter Sagan for the final stage win in Abu Dhabi.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 82

Elia Viviani in the Abu Dhabi points jersey.

Elia Viviani in the Abu Dhabi points jersey.
Image 44 of 82

Esteban Chaves in the jersey for best young rider.

Esteban Chaves in the jersey for best young rider.
Image 45 of 82

Wout Poels finished third overall in Abu Dhabi.

Wout Poels finished third overall in Abu Dhabi.
Image 46 of 82

The peloton races under lights in Abu Dhabi

The peloton races under lights in Abu Dhabi
Image 47 of 82

Alessandro Bazzana

Image 48 of 82

Esteban Chaves collects his overall prize at the inaugural Abu Dhabi Tour.

Esteban Chaves collects his overall prize at the inaugural Abu Dhabi Tour.
Image 49 of 82

The peloton in action.

Image 50 of 82

The peloton racing under the lights in Abu Dhabi.

The peloton racing under the lights in Abu Dhabi.
Image 51 of 82

Tinkoff-Saxo on the front in Abu Dhabi.

Image 52 of 82

Peter Sagan has some fun during the final stage in Abu Dhabi with a 'dramatic' pit stop

Peter Sagan has some fun during the final stage in Abu Dhabi with a 'dramatic' pit stop
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 53 of 82

Elia Viviani edges Peter Sagan for the final stage win in Abu Dhabi.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 82

Movistar collect the team prize in Abu Dhabi

Movistar collect the team prize in Abu Dhabi
Image 55 of 82

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) wins stage 4 in Abu Dhabi.

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) wins stage 4 in Abu Dhabi.
Image 56 of 82

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) wins stage 4 in Abu Dhabi.

Image 57 of 82

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) wins stage 4 in Abu Dhabi.

Image 58 of 82

Team Sky line up on the front for Viviani

Image 59 of 82

esteban Chaves on the final podium at the Abu Dhabi Tour

Image 60 of 82

Wout Poels, Esteban Chaves and Fabio Aru on the final 2015 Abu Dhabi Tour podium.

Wout Poels, Esteban Chaves and Fabio Aru on the final 2015 Abu Dhabi Tour podium.
Image 61 of 82

The peloton in action during the final stage of the 2015 Abu Dhabi Tour

Image 62 of 82

Esteban Chaves on the final podium at the inaugural Abu Dhabi Tour

Image 63 of 82

The peloton in action at the Yas Marina Formula One course in Abu Dhabi.

Image 64 of 82

Fabio Aru on the final podium for third.

Image 65 of 82

The Yas Marina Formula One circuit plays host to the Abu Dhabi Tour

The Yas Marina Formula One circuit plays host to the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 66 of 82

Racing on the Yas Marina Formula One circuit at the Abu Dhabi Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 67 of 82

Racing on the Yas Marina Formula One circuit at the Abu Dhabi Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 68 of 82

Yas Marina Formula One circuit

(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 69 of 82

The peloton in action during the final stage of the 2015 Abu Dhabi Tour

Image 70 of 82

Esteban Chaves celebrates his overall win at the 2015 Abu Dhabi Tour

Image 71 of 82

Esteban Chaves celebrates his overall win at the 2015 Abu Dhabi Tour

Image 72 of 82

The Yas Marina Formula One circuit plays host to the Abu Dhabi Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 73 of 82

Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) leading the Abu Dhabi Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 74 of 82

Racing on the The Yas Marina Formula One circuit

(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 75 of 82

The peloton on the final stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 76 of 82

The peloton on the final stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 77 of 82

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 78 of 82

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) riding toward the overall win at the Abu Dhabi Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 79 of 82

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 80 of 82

World Champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Saxo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 81 of 82

Fabio Aru (Astana) at the Abu Dhabi Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 82 of 82

Elia Viviani on the stage 4 podium at the Abu Dhabi Tour

Elia Viviani on the stage 4 podium at the Abu Dhabi Tour

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) won the inaugural four-day-Abu Dhabi Tour, finishing safely in the peloton on the final stage on the Yas Marina Formula One circuit.

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) won the final stage after 20 high-speed laps of the five-kilometre circuit, beating Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Saxo) and Andrea Guardini (Astana)

The 110km stage was raced at twilight, giving the riders a respite from the scorching temperatures they faced during the first three stages. They started in the evening sun but the stage ended in the dark with huge lights illuminating the circuit. Racing on a closed circuit allowed for live on-board images to be produced and transmitted during the stage due to an agreement between race organisers RCS Sport and the Velon teams. World Champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) also carried out a fake pit stop after six laps to change his bike and helmet.

Chaves celebrated victory with his Orica-GreenEdge teammates. It's his first ever stage race success and comes after his two stage victories at the Vuelta a Espana and fifth overall.

The 25-year-old Colombian set up victory by winning the key mountain stage to Jebel Hafeet on Saturday. Chaves attacked alone five kilometres from the finish and distanced all his rivals. Only Wout Poels (Team Sky) was able to close the gap with a paced pursuit. However, the Dutchman slipped out on the final corner after sprinting ahead to enter the corner first. Chaves avoided hitting him and won alone, sportingly refusing to celebrate. Fabio Aru (Astana) also passed Poels to finish second, with the Dutchman finishing third after rushing to get back up.

Chaves won the Abu Dhabi Tour by 16 seconds ahead of the Italian with Poels third overall at 27 seconds. Jani Brajkovic (UnitedHealthcare) finished an impressive fourth on the mountain stage and was fourth overall at 41 seconds.

The last stage again saw an early break go clear, with Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) and Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) surging away on the opening laps. They opened a two-minute gap and fought for the three €6000 sprint prizes awarded on laps 6, 11 and 16. However, Orica-GreenEdge led the peloton and the chase for much of the stage, with Team Sky and Lampre-Merida also helping to ensure the stage ended in a sprint.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky2:22:43
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
3Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
4Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
5Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
6Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
7Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
8Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
9Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
10Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
11Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
12Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
14Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
15Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
16Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
17Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
18Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
19Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
20Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
21Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
22Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
23Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
24Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
25Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
26Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
27Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
28Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
29Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
30Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
31Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
32Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
33Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
34Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
35Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
36Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
37Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
38Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
39Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
40Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
41Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
42Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
43Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
44Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
45Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia0:00:10
46Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
47Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:00:12
48Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
49Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins
50Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
51Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
52Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:15
53Jaber Almansory (UAE) UAE0:00:19
54Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
55Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:38
56Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:41
57Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team Wiggins
58Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
59Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
60Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
61Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
62Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
63Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:00:59
64Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:03
65Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
66Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
67Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
68Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:07
69Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:11
70Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:15
71Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
72Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
73Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
74Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
75Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
76Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
77Hassan Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
78Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
79Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
80Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
81Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
82Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:01:18
83Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins0:01:22
84Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
85Luc Hall (GBr) Team Wiggins0:01:29
86Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:01:32
87Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
88Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:01:56
89Majid Albalooshi (UAE) UAE
90Iain Paton (GBr) Team Wiggins
91Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:58
92John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:38
93Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:52
94Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
95William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:03:27
DNFKhaiam Alboloshi (UAE) UAE
DNFTalal Al Balooshi (UAE) UAE
DNFMansoor Ali Shambih (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
DNFCheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFAmmar Abdulla (UAE) UAE

Final General Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge13:13:55
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:16
3Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:27
4Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:41
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
6Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:23
7Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:29
8Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
10Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:01:40
11Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:26
13Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:27
14Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:30
15Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:51
16Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:23
17Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:03:24
18Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:25
19Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia0:04:02
20Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:04:15
21Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team Wiggins0:04:18
22Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:34
23Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:44
24Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:56
25Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:05:59
26Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
27Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:16
28Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:07:14
29Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:07:52
30Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:03
31Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:42
32Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:08:49
33Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:10:04
34Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:09
35Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia0:10:16
36Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia0:10:45
37Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:10:58
38Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins0:11:00
39Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:11:11
40Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins0:11:26
41Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:29
42Hassan Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:12:03
43Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
44Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:15
45Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:12:45
46Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:55
47Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:56
48Jaber Almansory (UAE) UAE0:14:18
49Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:15:11
50Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
51Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia0:15:21
52Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:15:56
53Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:15:58
54Gang Xu China Lampre-Merida
55Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:16:21
56Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:16:31
57Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins0:18:21
58Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:18:45
59Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:19:32
60Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:19:38
61Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:41
62Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:19:42
63Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:49
64Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
65Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:19:53
66Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
67Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
68Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
69Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
70Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
71Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:20:08
72Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:20:47
73Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
74Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:20:48
75Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:21:10
76Luc Hall (GBr) Team Wiggins0:21:22
77Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:35
78Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:21:39
79Majid Albalooshi (UAE) UAE0:21:49
80Iain Paton (GBr) Team Wiggins
81Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:21:55
82Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:22:29
83John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:22:31
84Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:22:41
85Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:22:44
86Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:22:46
87Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
88Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:22:51
89Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:23:07
90Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:23:50
91Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:23:58
92Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:24:39
93Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:24:48
94Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:25:31
95William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:33:37

Points Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky49pts
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team35
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo32
4Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling29
5Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step21
6Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge20
7Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team18
8Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team18
9Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
10Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling16

Sprint Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling29pts
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team18
3Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step16
4Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha14
5Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team13
6Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team11
7William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling8
8Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team8
9Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
10Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha5

Best Young Rider

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge13:13:55
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:16
3Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:01:40
4Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:27
5Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:51
6Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:03:24
7Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia0:04:02
8Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:04:15
9Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team Wiggins0:04:18
10Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:44

