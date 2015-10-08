Trending

Guardini wins heat-shortened opening stage of Abu Dhabi Tour

Astana rider takes first leader's jersey

Image 1 of 71

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

Andrea Guardini (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 71

Race leader Andrea Guardini with sprint classification leader Paul Voss who holds a hawk

Race leader Andrea Guardini with sprint classification leader Paul Voss who holds a hawk
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 71

Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai) attacking

Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai) attacking
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 71

Manuele Boaro tries to cool down with icecubes

Manuele Boaro tries to cool down with icecubes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 71

Wout Poels feels the heat

Wout Poels feels the heat
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 71

A WIGGINS rider's jersey drenched in sweat

A WIGGINS rider's jersey drenched in sweat
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 71

Rafaa Chtioui (Sky Dive Dubai) on the attack

Rafaa Chtioui (Sky Dive Dubai) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 71

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

Andrea Guardini (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 71

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

Andrea Guardini (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 71

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 71

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) and his new stripes

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) and his new stripes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 71

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

Andrea Guardini (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 71

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

Andrea Guardini (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 71

Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins the bunch sprint

Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins the bunch sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 71

Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins Abu Dhabi Tour stage 1

Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins Abu Dhabi Tour stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 71

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

Andrea Guardini (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 71

Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins opening stage of Abu Dhabi Tour

Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins opening stage of Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 71

Abu Dhabi Tour

Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 71

Abu Dhabi Tour

Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 71

BMC Racing

BMC Racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 71

Abu Dhabi Tour

Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 71

Abu Dhabi Tour

Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 71

BMC Racing

BMC Racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 71

Abu Dhabi Tour - Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) riding a camel

Abu Dhabi Tour - Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) riding a camel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 71

Abu Dhabi Tour

Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 71

World champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) riding a camel

World champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) riding a camel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 71

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) riding a camel

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) riding a camel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 71

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) riding a camel

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) riding a camel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 71

World champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the Abu Dhabi Tour

World champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 71

Etixx-QuickStep

Etixx-QuickStep
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 71

Abu Dhabi Tour

Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 71

Signing in for the Abu Dhabi Tour

Signing in for the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 71

Abu Dhabi Tour

Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 71

Abu Dhabi Tour

Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 71

Stage 1 Abu Dhabi Tour

Stage 1 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 71

Stage 1 Abu Dhabi Tour

Stage 1 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 71

Abu Dhabi Tour

Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 71

Abu Dhabi Tour

Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 71

Abu Dhabi Tour

Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 71

Abu Dhabi Tour

Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 71

Abu Dhabi Tour

Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 71

World champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

World champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 71

Philippe Gilbert is all smiles before stage 1

Philippe Gilbert is all smiles before stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 71

Tom Boonen and Peter Sagan

Tom Boonen and Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 71

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) at the start of stage 1

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) at the start of stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 71

On the start line of stage 1of the Abu Dhabi Tour

On the start line of stage 1of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 71

Team BMC Racing

Team BMC Racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 71

Peter Sagan making friends at the Abu Dhabi Tour

Peter Sagan making friends at the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 71

Camel lights: Peter Sagan takes a ride at the Abu Dhabi Tour

Camel lights: Peter Sagan takes a ride at the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 71

Peter Sagan takes a ride at the Abu Dhabi Tour

Peter Sagan takes a ride at the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 71

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 71

Will Clarke had a tough time of it out front

Will Clarke had a tough time of it out front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 71

Alejandro Valverde gets aero

Alejandro Valverde gets aero
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 71

Marcel Kittel picks up a few bottles

Marcel Kittel picks up a few bottles
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 71

It was a very hot day out front

It was a very hot day out front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 71

Stijn Vandenbergh goes back to the car

Stijn Vandenbergh goes back to the car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 71

Philippe Gilbert collects some water from the BMC car

Philippe Gilbert collects some water from the BMC car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 71

Etixx-QuickStep are introduced

Etixx-QuickStep are introduced
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 71

A little food for the ride

A little food for the ride
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 71

Michael Thompson put team WIGGINS into the break

Michael Thompson put team WIGGINS into the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 71

Alessandro Bazzana got into the breakaway

Alessandro Bazzana got into the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 71

Movistar leads the way

Movistar leads the way
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 71

Peter Sagan takes a ride at the Abu Dhabi Tour

Peter Sagan takes a ride at the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 71

Tom Boonen talks to the press at the start of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Tom Boonen talks to the press at the start of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 71

The Tinkoff-Saxo team sign on

The Tinkoff-Saxo team sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 71

Peter Sagan at the start

Peter Sagan at the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 71

The opening stage took the riders through the desert

The opening stage took the riders through the desert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 71

Peter Sagan talks to Manuel Quinziato

Peter Sagan talks to Manuel Quinziato
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 71

There were very few turns along the route

There were very few turns along the route
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 71

Lukasz Wisniowski (Etixx-QuickStep)

Lukasz Wisniowski (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 71

Peter Sagan steps out in his world champion's jersey

Peter Sagan steps out in his world champion's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Andrea Guardini (Astana) won the opening stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour, after it was shortened due to the heat. Guardini was forced to jump around a slowing Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) but still had the legs to beat Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) Sagan’s teammate Daniele Bennati.

Related Articles

Peloton rides on at the Abu Dhabi Tour despite scorching heat

Guardini distances Boonen and Bennati in Abu Dhabi Tour sprint

The stage had been reduced by 14.5km after the high temperatures made for a slow day of racing, and the peloton had just one corner to manage in the final 500 metres after more than 50 kilometres of straight roads. Sagan wound up the sprint, working as a lead-out man for Bennati rather than his own ambitions.

Bennati flicked out to the right from Sagan’s wheel moments before Guardini did the same down the left, holding the others off to claim his third win of the season.

The heat beat down on the riders at the start in Qasr Al Sarab resort in the desert. Three riders wouldn’t make it that far though as Jacopo Guarnier (Katusha) was forced to quit due to illness, while Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) also failed to start as a result of a training crash. Youcef Reguigui (MTN-Qhubeka) didn’t even make it to Abu Dhabi, with visa problems putting paid to any hopes he had.

A headwind and the relentless temperatures made for a very slow start to the day. Six men did brave the heat and broke free of the peloton. Paul Voss (Bora-Argon 18), Songezo Jim (MTN-Qhubeka), William Clarke (Drapac), Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai), Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) and Michael Thompson (WIGGINS) were the hardy souls.

They managed to build a lead of over four minutes but the heat took its toll. Thompson was the first to crack, looking a little worse for wear. Clarke and Bazzana were next, but not until Clarke took the first intermediate sprint. They continued to drop like metaphorical flies until only Mancebo remained. There was some good news for the riders as the organisers agreed to remove the final 14.5-kilometre loop due to the slow pace and the heat.

Mancebo maintained a good advantage of around two minutes but when Lampre-Merida took to the front that was demolished pretty quickly. His teammate Rafaa Chtioui sensed that Mancebo’s day was done and struck out with less than 30 kilometres to go. Chtioui asked his teammate to follow, as he breezed past him, but Mancebo had nothing left.

There was a small sense of panic as Chtioui’s lead went up to two minutes but the peloton quickly regrouped and brought him back just outside the flamme rouge. Sagan led the sprint but it was Guardini that came out victorious.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team4:21:11
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
4Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
5Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
6Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
8Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
9Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
10Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
12Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
13Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
14Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
15John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
17Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
18Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
19Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
20Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
21Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
22Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
23Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
24Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
25Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
26Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
28Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
29Hussein Ahmed Abdulla Jaber (UAE) UAE
30Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
31Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
32Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
33Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
34Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
35Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
36Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
37Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
38Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
39Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
40Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
41Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
42Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
43Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
44Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
45Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
46Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
47Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
48Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
49Daniel Martinez (Col) Colombia
50Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
51Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
52Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
53Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
54Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
55Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
56Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
57Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
58Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
59Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
60Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
61Mohammed Abdulrahim Al Majid (UAE) UAE
62Mohammed Alblooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
63Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
64Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team Wiggins
65Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
66Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
67Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
68Iain Paton (GBr) Team Wiggins
69Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins
70Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
71Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
72Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
73Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
74Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
75Ali Ibrahim Abdulla Ammar (UAE) UAE
76Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
77Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
78Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins
79Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
80Luc Hall (GBr) Team Wiggins
81Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
82Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:17
83Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:21
84Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
85Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
86Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:33
87Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:36
88Mansour Thani (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:00:42
89Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
90Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
91Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
92Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
93Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
94Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
95Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
96Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
97Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
98Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
99Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
100Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
101Soudir Shir Mohamad Talal (UAE) UAE
102Sodir Shir Mohamad Khayyam (UAE) UAE
103William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
DNSYoucef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
DNSJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
DNSTanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFTravis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
DNFYousef Ahmed Abdulla Ahmed (UAE) UAE

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team20pts
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step16
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo12
4Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team9
5Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
6Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia5
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky4
8Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team3
9Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 182
10Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Sprint 1 - Liwa, km. 70.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling8pts
2Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
3Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team3
4Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1

Sprint 2 - Liwa, km. 101.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 188pts
2Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team5
3Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3
4Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling13:03:33
2Tinkoff-Saxo
3Movistar Team
4Bora-Argon 18
5Colombia
6Team Sky
7Drapac Professional Cycling
8Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
9MTN - Qhubeka
10Astana Pro Team
11BMC Racing Team
12Etixx - Quick-Step
13Orica GreenEdge
14Team Giant-Alpecin
15Team Katusha
16Team WIGGINS
17Lampre-Merida
18United Arab Emirates

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team4:21:01
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:04
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:06
4Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:07
5Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
6Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:08
7Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:09
8Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
9Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
10Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
11Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
12Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
13Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
14Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
15Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
16Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
17Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
18Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
19John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
20Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
21Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
22Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
23Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
24Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
25Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
26Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
27Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
28Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
29Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
30Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
31Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
32Hussein Ahmed Abdulla Jaber (UAE) UAE
33Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
34Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
35Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
36Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
37Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
38Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
39Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
40Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
41Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
42Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
43Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
44Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
45Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
46Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
47Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
48Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
49Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
50Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
51Daniel Martinez (Col) Colombia
52Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
53Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
54Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
55Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
56Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
57Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
58Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
59Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
60Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
61Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
62Mohammed Abdulrahim Al Majid (UAE) UAE
63Mohammed Alblooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
64Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
65Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team Wiggins
66Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
67Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
68Iain Paton (GBr) Team Wiggins
69Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins
70Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
71Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
72Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
73Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
74Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
75Ali Ibrahim Abdulla Ammar (UAE) UAE
76Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
77Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
78Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins
79Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
80Luc Hall (GBr) Team Wiggins
81Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
82Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:27
83Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:31
84Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
85Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
86Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:43
87Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:46
88Mansour Thani (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:00:52
89Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
90Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
91Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:01:04
92Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
93Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
94Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:06
95Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:11
96Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:41
97Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
98Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:48

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team20pts
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step16
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo12
4Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team9
5Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 188
6Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team8
7William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling8
8Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
9Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia5
10Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
11Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky4
12Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka4
13Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team3
14Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 182
15Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin1
16Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 188pts
2William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling8
3Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team8
4Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
5Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka4
6Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka4:21:10
2Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:01
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
4Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
5Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
6Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
7Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
8Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
9Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
10Hussein Ahmed Abdulla Jaber (UAE) UAE
11Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
12Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
13Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
14Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
15Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
16Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
17Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
18Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
19Daniel Martinez (Col) Colombia
20Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
21Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
22Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
23Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team Wiggins
24Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
25Iain Paton (GBr) Team Wiggins
26Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins
27Ali Ibrahim Abdulla Ammar (UAE) UAE
28Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
29Luc Hall (GBr) Team Wiggins
30Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:00:22
31Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:34
32Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:55
33Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:02:16
34Soudir Shir Mohamad Talal (UAE) UAE0:06:11
35Sodir Shir Mohamad Khayyam (UAE) UAE

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling13:03:33
2Tinkoff-Saxo
3Movistar Team
4Bora-Argon 18
5Colombia
6Drapac Professional Cycling
6Team Sky
8Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
9MTN - Qhubeka
10Astana Pro Team
11BMC Racing Team
12Etixx - Quick-Step
13Orica GreenEdge
14Team Giant-Alpecin
15Team Katusha
16Team WIGGINS
17Lampre-Merida
18United Arab Emirates

Latest on Cyclingnews