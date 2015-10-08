Guardini wins heat-shortened opening stage of Abu Dhabi Tour
Astana rider takes first leader's jersey
Stage 1: Qasr Al Sarab - Madinat Zayed
Andrea Guardini (Astana) won the opening stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour, after it was shortened due to the heat. Guardini was forced to jump around a slowing Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) but still had the legs to beat Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) Sagan’s teammate Daniele Bennati.
The stage had been reduced by 14.5km after the high temperatures made for a slow day of racing, and the peloton had just one corner to manage in the final 500 metres after more than 50 kilometres of straight roads. Sagan wound up the sprint, working as a lead-out man for Bennati rather than his own ambitions.
Bennati flicked out to the right from Sagan’s wheel moments before Guardini did the same down the left, holding the others off to claim his third win of the season.
The heat beat down on the riders at the start in Qasr Al Sarab resort in the desert. Three riders wouldn’t make it that far though as Jacopo Guarnier (Katusha) was forced to quit due to illness, while Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) also failed to start as a result of a training crash. Youcef Reguigui (MTN-Qhubeka) didn’t even make it to Abu Dhabi, with visa problems putting paid to any hopes he had.
A headwind and the relentless temperatures made for a very slow start to the day. Six men did brave the heat and broke free of the peloton. Paul Voss (Bora-Argon 18), Songezo Jim (MTN-Qhubeka), William Clarke (Drapac), Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai), Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) and Michael Thompson (WIGGINS) were the hardy souls.
They managed to build a lead of over four minutes but the heat took its toll. Thompson was the first to crack, looking a little worse for wear. Clarke and Bazzana were next, but not until Clarke took the first intermediate sprint. They continued to drop like metaphorical flies until only Mancebo remained. There was some good news for the riders as the organisers agreed to remove the final 14.5-kilometre loop due to the slow pace and the heat.
Mancebo maintained a good advantage of around two minutes but when Lampre-Merida took to the front that was demolished pretty quickly. His teammate Rafaa Chtioui sensed that Mancebo’s day was done and struck out with less than 30 kilometres to go. Chtioui asked his teammate to follow, as he breezed past him, but Mancebo had nothing left.
There was a small sense of panic as Chtioui’s lead went up to two minutes but the peloton quickly regrouped and brought him back just outside the flamme rouge. Sagan led the sprint but it was Guardini that came out victorious.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4:21:11
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|8
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|10
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|13
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|15
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|21
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|22
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|23
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|24
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|26
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|28
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
|29
|Hussein Ahmed Abdulla Jaber (UAE) UAE
|30
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|31
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|32
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|33
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|34
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|36
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|37
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|38
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|41
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|42
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|43
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|44
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|48
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|49
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Colombia
|50
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|52
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|53
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|54
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|55
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|56
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|57
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|58
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|59
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|61
|Mohammed Abdulrahim Al Majid (UAE) UAE
|62
|Mohammed Alblooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|64
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team Wiggins
|65
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|67
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|68
|Iain Paton (GBr) Team Wiggins
|69
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins
|70
|Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|72
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|73
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|74
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|75
|Ali Ibrahim Abdulla Ammar (UAE) UAE
|76
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|77
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins
|79
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|80
|Luc Hall (GBr) Team Wiggins
|81
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|82
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:17
|83
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:21
|84
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|86
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:33
|87
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:36
|88
|Mansour Thani (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|89
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|90
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|91
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|92
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|93
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|94
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|95
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|97
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|98
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|99
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|100
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|101
|Soudir Shir Mohamad Talal (UAE) UAE
|102
|Sodir Shir Mohamad Khayyam (UAE) UAE
|103
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|DNS
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNS
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|DNS
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|DNF
|Yousef Ahmed Abdulla Ahmed (UAE) UAE
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|4
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|9
|5
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|6
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|5
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|8
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|9
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|10
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|8
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|3
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|8
|pts
|2
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|4
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13:03:33
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Bora-Argon 18
|5
|Colombia
|6
|Team Sky
|7
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|8
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|9
|MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|12
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|Orica GreenEdge
|14
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|Team Katusha
|16
|Team WIGGINS
|17
|Lampre-Merida
|18
|United Arab Emirates
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4:21:01
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:04
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:06
|4
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:07
|5
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:08
|7
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:09
|8
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|9
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|11
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|12
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|14
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|17
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|18
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|19
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|20
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|24
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|25
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|26
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|27
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|29
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|31
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
|32
|Hussein Ahmed Abdulla Jaber (UAE) UAE
|33
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|34
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|35
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|36
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|37
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|39
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|40
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|43
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|44
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|45
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|46
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|50
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|51
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Colombia
|52
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|54
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|55
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|56
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|57
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|58
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|59
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|60
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|61
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|62
|Mohammed Abdulrahim Al Majid (UAE) UAE
|63
|Mohammed Alblooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|65
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team Wiggins
|66
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|68
|Iain Paton (GBr) Team Wiggins
|69
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins
|70
|Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|72
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|73
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|74
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|75
|Ali Ibrahim Abdulla Ammar (UAE) UAE
|76
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|77
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins
|79
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|80
|Luc Hall (GBr) Team Wiggins
|81
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|82
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:27
|83
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:31
|84
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|86
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:43
|87
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:46
|88
|Mansour Thani (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|89
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|90
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|91
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:04
|92
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|93
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|94
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:06
|95
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:11
|96
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:41
|97
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|98
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|4
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|9
|5
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|8
|6
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|8
|7
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|8
|8
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|9
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|5
|10
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|11
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|12
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|13
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|15
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|16
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|8
|pts
|2
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|8
|3
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|8
|4
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|5
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|6
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4:21:10
|2
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:01
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|7
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|9
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
|10
|Hussein Ahmed Abdulla Jaber (UAE) UAE
|11
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|12
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|14
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|15
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|17
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|18
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Colombia
|20
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|21
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|23
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team Wiggins
|24
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Iain Paton (GBr) Team Wiggins
|26
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins
|27
|Ali Ibrahim Abdulla Ammar (UAE) UAE
|28
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|Luc Hall (GBr) Team Wiggins
|30
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:22
|31
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:34
|32
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:55
|33
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:16
|34
|Soudir Shir Mohamad Talal (UAE) UAE
|0:06:11
|35
|Sodir Shir Mohamad Khayyam (UAE) UAE
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13:03:33
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Bora-Argon 18
|5
|Colombia
|6
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|6
|Team Sky
|8
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|9
|MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|12
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|Orica GreenEdge
|14
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|Team Katusha
|16
|Team WIGGINS
|17
|Lampre-Merida
|18
|United Arab Emirates
