Andrea Guardini (Astana) won the opening stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour, after it was shortened due to the heat. Guardini was forced to jump around a slowing Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) but still had the legs to beat Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) Sagan’s teammate Daniele Bennati.

The stage had been reduced by 14.5km after the high temperatures made for a slow day of racing, and the peloton had just one corner to manage in the final 500 metres after more than 50 kilometres of straight roads. Sagan wound up the sprint, working as a lead-out man for Bennati rather than his own ambitions.

Bennati flicked out to the right from Sagan’s wheel moments before Guardini did the same down the left, holding the others off to claim his third win of the season.

The heat beat down on the riders at the start in Qasr Al Sarab resort in the desert. Three riders wouldn’t make it that far though as Jacopo Guarnier (Katusha) was forced to quit due to illness, while Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) also failed to start as a result of a training crash. Youcef Reguigui (MTN-Qhubeka) didn’t even make it to Abu Dhabi, with visa problems putting paid to any hopes he had.

A headwind and the relentless temperatures made for a very slow start to the day. Six men did brave the heat and broke free of the peloton. Paul Voss (Bora-Argon 18), Songezo Jim (MTN-Qhubeka), William Clarke (Drapac), Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai), Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) and Michael Thompson (WIGGINS) were the hardy souls.

They managed to build a lead of over four minutes but the heat took its toll. Thompson was the first to crack, looking a little worse for wear. Clarke and Bazzana were next, but not until Clarke took the first intermediate sprint. They continued to drop like metaphorical flies until only Mancebo remained. There was some good news for the riders as the organisers agreed to remove the final 14.5-kilometre loop due to the slow pace and the heat.

Mancebo maintained a good advantage of around two minutes but when Lampre-Merida took to the front that was demolished pretty quickly. His teammate Rafaa Chtioui sensed that Mancebo’s day was done and struck out with less than 30 kilometres to go. Chtioui asked his teammate to follow, as he breezed past him, but Mancebo had nothing left.

There was a small sense of panic as Chtioui’s lead went up to two minutes but the peloton quickly regrouped and brought him back just outside the flamme rouge. Sagan led the sprint but it was Guardini that came out victorious.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4:21:11 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 5 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 8 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 10 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 13 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 15 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 16 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 19 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 20 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 21 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 22 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 23 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 24 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 25 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 26 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 28 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins 29 Hussein Ahmed Abdulla Jaber (UAE) UAE 30 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 31 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 32 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 33 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 34 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 36 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 37 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 38 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 40 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 41 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 42 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 43 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 44 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 45 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 46 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 47 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 48 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 49 Daniel Martinez (Col) Colombia 50 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 51 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 52 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 53 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 54 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 55 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 56 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 57 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 58 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 59 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 60 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 61 Mohammed Abdulrahim Al Majid (UAE) UAE 62 Mohammed Alblooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 63 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 64 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team Wiggins 65 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 66 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 67 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 68 Iain Paton (GBr) Team Wiggins 69 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins 70 Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 71 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 72 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 73 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 74 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 75 Ali Ibrahim Abdulla Ammar (UAE) UAE 76 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 77 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 78 Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins 79 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 80 Luc Hall (GBr) Team Wiggins 81 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 82 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:17 83 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:21 84 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 85 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 86 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:33 87 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:36 88 Mansour Thani (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:00:42 89 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 90 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 91 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 92 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 93 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 94 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 95 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 96 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 97 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 98 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 99 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 100 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 101 Soudir Shir Mohamad Talal (UAE) UAE 102 Sodir Shir Mohamad Khayyam (UAE) UAE 103 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling DNS Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka DNS Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha DNS Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling DNF Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling DNF Yousef Ahmed Abdulla Ahmed (UAE) UAE

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 pts 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 4 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 9 5 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 6 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 5 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 4 8 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 3 9 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2 10 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Sprint 1 - Liwa, km. 70.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 8 pts 2 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 3 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Sprint 2 - Liwa, km. 101.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 8 pts 2 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 5 3 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3 4 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13:03:33 2 Tinkoff-Saxo 3 Movistar Team 4 Bora-Argon 18 5 Colombia 6 Team Sky 7 Drapac Professional Cycling 8 Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 9 MTN - Qhubeka 10 Astana Pro Team 11 BMC Racing Team 12 Etixx - Quick-Step 13 Orica GreenEdge 14 Team Giant-Alpecin 15 Team Katusha 16 Team WIGGINS 17 Lampre-Merida 18 United Arab Emirates

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4:21:01 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:04 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:06 4 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:07 5 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 6 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:08 7 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:09 8 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:00:10 9 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 11 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 12 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 14 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 17 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 18 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 19 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 20 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 23 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 24 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 25 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 26 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 27 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 28 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 29 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 31 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins 32 Hussein Ahmed Abdulla Jaber (UAE) UAE 33 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 34 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 35 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 36 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 37 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 39 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 40 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 42 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 43 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 44 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 45 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 46 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 47 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 49 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 50 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 51 Daniel Martinez (Col) Colombia 52 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 53 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 54 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 55 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 56 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 57 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 58 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 59 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 60 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 61 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 62 Mohammed Abdulrahim Al Majid (UAE) UAE 63 Mohammed Alblooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 64 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 65 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team Wiggins 66 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 67 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 68 Iain Paton (GBr) Team Wiggins 69 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins 70 Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 71 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 72 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 73 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 74 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 75 Ali Ibrahim Abdulla Ammar (UAE) UAE 76 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 77 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 78 Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins 79 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 80 Luc Hall (GBr) Team Wiggins 81 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 82 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:27 83 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:31 84 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 85 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 86 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:43 87 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:46 88 Mansour Thani (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:00:52 89 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 90 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 91 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:04 92 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 93 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 94 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:06 95 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:11 96 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:41 97 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 98 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:48

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 pts 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 4 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 9 5 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 8 6 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 8 7 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 8 8 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 9 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 5 10 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 11 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 4 12 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4 13 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2 15 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 16 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 8 pts 2 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 8 3 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 8 4 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 5 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4 6 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4:21:10 2 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:01 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 7 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 8 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 9 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins 10 Hussein Ahmed Abdulla Jaber (UAE) UAE 11 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 12 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 13 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 14 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 15 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 17 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 18 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 Daniel Martinez (Col) Colombia 20 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 21 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 22 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 23 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team Wiggins 24 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 25 Iain Paton (GBr) Team Wiggins 26 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins 27 Ali Ibrahim Abdulla Ammar (UAE) UAE 28 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 Luc Hall (GBr) Team Wiggins 30 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:22 31 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:34 32 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:55 33 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:16 34 Soudir Shir Mohamad Talal (UAE) UAE 0:06:11 35 Sodir Shir Mohamad Khayyam (UAE) UAE