Gilbert finishes May on a high with win in Gullegem
Belgian dedicates win to last year's winner Weylandt
After a moment of silence to honour Wouter Weylandt, who won this race in 2009 and 2010, the peloton got on its way in Gullegem Koerse. An early breakaway of 11 riders including Andy Cappelle dominated the race.
The 11 escapees were caught by the first part of the peloton in the final kilometres of the race. After Boucher and De Haes' attempts to surprise the bunch didn`t succeed, the race seemed destined to end in a group sprint. Philippe Gilbert disturbed that plan however with a last gasp attack in the final kilometre. The Belgian kept the rest of the group behind him and won the race. Francesco Chicchi won the sprint for second.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma – Lotto
|3:48:32
|2
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quick.Step
|0:00:01
|3
|Aidis Kruopis (Lit) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post – Sean Kelly
|5
|Adam Blythe (Gbr) Omega Pharma – Lotto
