'Our Giro was like an empty ketchup bottle, we kept shaking and then suddenly everything came out' - Wout van Aert finds perfect Giro d'Italia simile

Visma-Lease a Bike celebrate a hugely successful Giro d'Italia

Wout van Aert celebrated another Giro d'Italia victory in Rome on Sunday, leading out Olav Kooij to victory in the final sprint and guiding Simon Yates to overall success. He then sprayed Yates with Italian prosecco on the podium and found the perfect simile to describe Visma-Lease a Bike's and his own Giro d'Italia.

"It's like a ketchup bottle, when it's almost finished, you keep shaking and shaking. Nothing happens but then suddenly everything comes out at once. That's what happened at our Giro," Van Aert said after hugging Yates and his teammates beyond the finish line.

