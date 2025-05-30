'He was an inspiration for how to live life' - Wout van Aert pays tribute to Ludo Dierckxsens

Wout van Aert speaks with the press at the 2025 Giro d'Italia

Before stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia, Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) paid tribute to retired pro Ludo Dierckxsens, who died during a charity ride on Thursday.

"I was extremely shocked when I heard the news yesterday on the bus," Van Aert said to Sporza.

"I knew Ludo a little as a fellow countryman, and we had occasional contact. I have the same impression of him as the rest of the cycling world.

"He was someone who always smiled and went through life in a good mood. He is an inspiration for how to approach life. It is sad that he leaves life like this."

Van Aert didn't have much time to further contemplate the sad news on Friday, with a busy day in the mountains where he was put to work defending teammate Simon Yates' podium place in the overall standings.

He was unsure whether or not the Briton could move ahead of pink jersey holder Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates) or Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost).

"How much chance does he have of winning overall? I can’t put a percentage on it. As far as I know, there are four of them, but numbers 1 and 2 seem to have the best cards."

The Belgian came into his first Giro appearance with high hopes but suffered in the first week. A stage win in Siena at the end of the strade bianche stage made up for his struggles.

"I am very satisfied with how it has turned out. I had hoped for a nicer start, but I have recovered well. The stage win remains a highlight and has ensured that my Giro has been successful."