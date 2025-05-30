Recommended reading

'He was an inspiration for how to live life' - Wout van Aert pays tribute to Ludo Dierckxsens

Belgian aiming to finish 'successful' Giro d'Italia with Yates on podium

Wout van Aert speaks with the press at the 2025 Giro d&#039;Italia
Wout van Aert speaks with the press at the 2025 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia, Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) paid tribute to retired pro Ludo Dierckxsens, who died during a charity ride on Thursday.

"I was extremely shocked when I heard the news yesterday on the bus," Van Aert said to Sporza.

