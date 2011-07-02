Guarnieri and Viviani in control on penultimate night
Italian pair take commanding lead
Day 5: -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jacopo Guarnieri / Elia Viviani (Ita) Pulinet
|2
|Bobby Lea / Jacky Simes (USA) Gas Sales
|3
|Dean Edwards / Nolan Hoffman (RSA) Maglificio Rosti
|4
|Jens-Erik Madsen / Mark Hester (Den) Indacoo
|5
|Ingmar De Poorteere / Steve Schets (Bel) Ferri Intonaci E Malte
|6
|Milan Kadlec / Alois Kankovsky (Cze) Macro
|7
|Dawid Glowacki / Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Pavinord
|8
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) / Myron Simpson (NZl) Conad
|9
|Leif Lampater (Ger) / Franco Marvulli (Swi) Rossetti Market
|10
|Sergiy Lagkuti / Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukr) Peugeot Bussandri
|11
|Jan Dostal / Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Il Container
|12
|Unai Elorriaga / David Muntaner (Spa) Alu Techno
|13
|Sebastian Donadio / Walter Perez (Arg) Salumificio La Rocca
|14
|Angelo Ciccone / Fabio Masotti (Ita) Cicli Pinarello
|15
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) / Gert-Jan Jonkmann (Ned) Arda Natura
|16
|Christian Grassmann / Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) CMO Trading
|17
|Jiri Hochmann / Martin Blaha (Cze) A.C.E.F.
|18
|Philip Nielsen / Jesper Morkov (Den) Mori Onofrio
|19
|Ryan Sabga (Tri) / Ryan Luttrell (USA) Padana Impianti
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacopo Guarnieri / Elia Viviani (Ita) Pulinet
|160
|pts
|2
|Leif Lampater (Ger) / Franco Marvulli (Swi) Rossetti Market
|118
|3
|Bobby Lea / Jacky Simes (USA) Gas Sales
|105
|4
|Jens-Erik Madsen / Mark Hester (Den) Indacoo
|95
|5
|Jiri Hochmann / Martin Blaha (Cze) A.C.E.F.
|89
|6
|Sebastian Donadio / Walter Perez (Arg) Salumificio La Rocca
|66
|7
|Ingmar De Poorteere / Steve Schets (Bel) Ferri Intonaci E Malte
|56
|8
|Milan Kadlec / Alois Kankovsky (Cze) Macro
|48
|9
|Angelo Ciccone / Fabio Masotti (Ita) Cicli Pinarello
|37
|10
|Dawid Glowacki / Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Pavinord
|30
|11
|Unai Elorriaga / David Muntaner (Spa) Alu Techno
|24
|12
|Dean Edwards / Nolan Hoffman (RSA) Maglificio Rosti
|54
|13
|Jan Dostal / Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Il Container
|38
|14
|Sergiy Lagkuti / Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukr) Peugeot Bussandri
|14
|15
|Christian Grassmann / Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) CMO Trading
|7
|16
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) / Gert-Jan Jonkmann (Ned) Arda Natura
|5
|17
|Philip Nielsen / Jesper Morkov (Den) Mori Onofrio
|5
|18
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) / Myron Simpson (NZl) Conad
|6
|19
|Ryan Sabga (Tri) / Ryan Luttrell (USA) Padana Impianti
|4
