Guarnieri and Viviani in control on penultimate night

Italian pair take commanding lead

Night 5 results
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jacopo Guarnieri / Elia Viviani (Ita) Pulinet
2Bobby Lea / Jacky Simes (USA) Gas Sales
3Dean Edwards / Nolan Hoffman (RSA) Maglificio Rosti
4Jens-Erik Madsen / Mark Hester (Den) Indacoo
5Ingmar De Poorteere / Steve Schets (Bel) Ferri Intonaci E Malte
6Milan Kadlec / Alois Kankovsky (Cze) Macro
7Dawid Glowacki / Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Pavinord
8Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) / Myron Simpson (NZl) Conad
9Leif Lampater (Ger) / Franco Marvulli (Swi) Rossetti Market
10Sergiy Lagkuti / Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukr) Peugeot Bussandri
11Jan Dostal / Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Il Container
12Unai Elorriaga / David Muntaner (Spa) Alu Techno
13Sebastian Donadio / Walter Perez (Arg) Salumificio La Rocca
14Angelo Ciccone / Fabio Masotti (Ita) Cicli Pinarello
15Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) / Gert-Jan Jonkmann (Ned) Arda Natura
16Christian Grassmann / Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) CMO Trading
17Jiri Hochmann / Martin Blaha (Cze) A.C.E.F.
18Philip Nielsen / Jesper Morkov (Den) Mori Onofrio
19Ryan Sabga (Tri) / Ryan Luttrell (USA) Padana Impianti

Classification after night 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacopo Guarnieri / Elia Viviani (Ita) Pulinet160pts
2Leif Lampater (Ger) / Franco Marvulli (Swi) Rossetti Market118
3Bobby Lea / Jacky Simes (USA) Gas Sales105
4Jens-Erik Madsen / Mark Hester (Den) Indacoo95
5Jiri Hochmann / Martin Blaha (Cze) A.C.E.F.89
6Sebastian Donadio / Walter Perez (Arg) Salumificio La Rocca66
7Ingmar De Poorteere / Steve Schets (Bel) Ferri Intonaci E Malte56
8Milan Kadlec / Alois Kankovsky (Cze) Macro48
9Angelo Ciccone / Fabio Masotti (Ita) Cicli Pinarello37
10Dawid Glowacki / Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Pavinord30
11Unai Elorriaga / David Muntaner (Spa) Alu Techno24
12Dean Edwards / Nolan Hoffman (RSA) Maglificio Rosti54
13Jan Dostal / Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Il Container38
14Sergiy Lagkuti / Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukr) Peugeot Bussandri14
15Christian Grassmann / Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) CMO Trading7
16Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) / Gert-Jan Jonkmann (Ned) Arda Natura5
17Philip Nielsen / Jesper Morkov (Den) Mori Onofrio5
18Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) / Myron Simpson (NZl) Conad6
19Ryan Sabga (Tri) / Ryan Luttrell (USA) Padana Impianti4

