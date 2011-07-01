Many laps taken, but Guarnieri/Viviani come out on top
Lampater/Marvulli move up
Day 4: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jiri Hochmann / Martin Blaha (Cze) A.C.E.F.
|27
|pts
|2
|Leif Lampater (Ger) / Franco Marvulli (Swi) Rossetti Market
|15
|3
|Bobby Lea / Jacky Simes (USA) Gas Sales
|13
|4
|Jens-Erik Madsen / Mark Hester (Den) Indacoo
|11
|5
|Jacopo Guarnieri / Elia Viviani (Ita) Pulinet
|8
|6 (-1 lap)
|Milan Kadlec / Alois Kankovsky (Cze) Macro
|12
|7
|Sergiy Lagkuti / Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukr) Peugeot Bussandri
|12
|8
|Dawid Glowacki / Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Pavinord
|10
|9
|Jan Dostal / Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Il Container
|8
|10
|Unai Elorriaga / David Muntaner (Spa) Alu Techno
|7
|11
|Ingmar De Poorteere / Steve Schets (Bel) Ferri Intonaci E Malte
|6
|12
|Angelo Ciccone / Fabio Masotti (Ita) Cicli Pinarello
|5
|13
|Christian Grassmann / Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) CMO Trading
|3
|14
|Dean Edwards / Nolan Hoffman (RSA) Maglificio Rosti
|2
|15
|Sebastian Donadio / Walter Perez (Arg) Salumificio La Rocca
|16 (-2 laps)
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) / Myron Simpson (NZl) Conad
|3
|pts
|17
|Philip Nielsen / Jesper Morkov (Den) Mori Onofrio
|1
|18
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) / Gert-Jan Jonkmann (Ned) Arda Natura
|19 (-5 laps)
|Ryan Sabga (Tri) / Ryan Luttrell (USA) Padana Impianti
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacopo Guarnieri / Elia Viviani (Ita) Pulinet
|126
|pts
|2 (-1 lap)
|Leif Lampater (Ger) / Franco Marvulli (Swi) Rossetti Market
|88
|3
|Jiri Hochmann / Martin Blaha (Cze) A.C.E.F.
|76
|4
|Sebastian Donadio / Walter Perez (Arg) Salumificio La Rocca
|62
|5
|Bobby Lea / Jacky Simes (USA) Gas Sales
|59
|6
|Jens-Erik Madsen / Mark Hester (Den) Indacoo
|58
|7
|Ingmar De Poorteere / Steve Schets (Bel) Ferri Intonaci E Malte
|50
|8
|Milan Kadlec / Alois Kankovsky (Cze) Macro
|39
|9
|Nikolay Zhurkin / Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Garbi Ceramiche
|4
|10 (-2 laps)
|Jan Dostal / Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Il Container
|38
|11
|Dean Edwards / Nolan Hoffman (RSA) Maglificio Rosti
|37
|12
|Angelo Ciccone / Fabio Masotti (Ita) Cicli Pinarello
|19
|13
|Dawid Glowacki / Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Pavinord
|16
|14
|Unai Elorriaga / David Muntaner (Spa) Alu Techno
|15
|15
|Sergiy Lagkuti / Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukr) Peugeot Bussandri
|10
|16
|Christian Grassmann / Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) CMO Trading
|7
|17 (-3 laps)
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) / Myron Simpson (NZl) Conad
|6
|18
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) / Gert-Jan Jonkmann (Ned) Arda Natura
|5
|19
|Philip Nielsen / Jesper Morkov (Den) Mori Onofrio
|5
|20 (-11 laps)
|Ryan Sabga (Tri) / Ryan Luttrell (USA) Padana Impianti
