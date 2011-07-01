Trending

Many laps taken, but Guarnieri/Viviani come out on top

Lampater/Marvulli move up

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jiri Hochmann / Martin Blaha (Cze) A.C.E.F.27pts
2Leif Lampater (Ger) / Franco Marvulli (Swi) Rossetti Market15
3Bobby Lea / Jacky Simes (USA) Gas Sales13
4Jens-Erik Madsen / Mark Hester (Den) Indacoo11
5Jacopo Guarnieri / Elia Viviani (Ita) Pulinet8
6 (-1 lap)Milan Kadlec / Alois Kankovsky (Cze) Macro12
7Sergiy Lagkuti / Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukr) Peugeot Bussandri12
8Dawid Glowacki / Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Pavinord10
9Jan Dostal / Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Il Container8
10Unai Elorriaga / David Muntaner (Spa) Alu Techno7
11Ingmar De Poorteere / Steve Schets (Bel) Ferri Intonaci E Malte6
12Angelo Ciccone / Fabio Masotti (Ita) Cicli Pinarello5
13Christian Grassmann / Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) CMO Trading3
14Dean Edwards / Nolan Hoffman (RSA) Maglificio Rosti2
15Sebastian Donadio / Walter Perez (Arg) Salumificio La Rocca
16 (-2 laps)Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) / Myron Simpson (NZl) Conad3pts
17Philip Nielsen / Jesper Morkov (Den) Mori Onofrio1
18Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) / Gert-Jan Jonkmann (Ned) Arda Natura
19 (-5 laps)Ryan Sabga (Tri) / Ryan Luttrell (USA) Padana Impianti

Classification after night 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacopo Guarnieri / Elia Viviani (Ita) Pulinet126pts
2 (-1 lap)Leif Lampater (Ger) / Franco Marvulli (Swi) Rossetti Market88
3Jiri Hochmann / Martin Blaha (Cze) A.C.E.F.76
4Sebastian Donadio / Walter Perez (Arg) Salumificio La Rocca62
5Bobby Lea / Jacky Simes (USA) Gas Sales59
6Jens-Erik Madsen / Mark Hester (Den) Indacoo58
7Ingmar De Poorteere / Steve Schets (Bel) Ferri Intonaci E Malte50
8Milan Kadlec / Alois Kankovsky (Cze) Macro39
9Nikolay Zhurkin / Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Garbi Ceramiche4
10 (-2 laps)Jan Dostal / Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Il Container38
11Dean Edwards / Nolan Hoffman (RSA) Maglificio Rosti37
12Angelo Ciccone / Fabio Masotti (Ita) Cicli Pinarello19
13Dawid Glowacki / Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Pavinord16
14Unai Elorriaga / David Muntaner (Spa) Alu Techno15
15Sergiy Lagkuti / Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukr) Peugeot Bussandri10
16Christian Grassmann / Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) CMO Trading7
17 (-3 laps)Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) / Myron Simpson (NZl) Conad6
18Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) / Gert-Jan Jonkmann (Ned) Arda Natura5
19Philip Nielsen / Jesper Morkov (Den) Mori Onofrio5
20 (-11 laps)Ryan Sabga (Tri) / Ryan Luttrell (USA) Padana Impianti

Latest on Cyclingnews