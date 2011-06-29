Unlike the Six-Day events in winter contested on indoor velodromes, Italy's 6 Giorni delle Rose takes place on an outdoor velodrome and at the whim of the weather. While conditions were perfect for the first two days of competition, rain arrived for day three and as a result Thursday's racing was cancelled.

The standings from day two remained unchanged with Argentina's Sebastian Donadio and Walter Perez in the lead, as the duo were one of three teams to take a lap in Wednesday night's concluding Madison. Day one leaders Jacopo Guarnieri and Elia Viviani hold a commanding lead on points, with 96, but hold fourth overall at one lap down.

Racing will resume Friday night with an extended programme for the Elite men to make up for the missed day.