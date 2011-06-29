Trending

Rain cancels racing on day 3

Standings unchanged from day 2, Donadio/Perez lead

Unlike the Six-Day events in winter contested on indoor velodromes, Italy's 6 Giorni delle Rose takes place on an outdoor velodrome and at the whim of the weather. While conditions were perfect for the first two days of competition, rain arrived for day three and as a result Thursday's racing was cancelled.

The standings from day two remained unchanged with Argentina's Sebastian Donadio and Walter Perez in the lead, as the duo were one of three teams to take a lap in Wednesday night's concluding Madison. Day one leaders Jacopo Guarnieri and Elia Viviani hold a commanding lead on points, with 96, but hold fourth overall at one lap down.

Racing will resume Friday night with an extended programme for the Elite men to make up for the missed day.

Overall standings after night 3
1Sebastian Donadio / Walter Perez (Arg) Salumificio La Rocca46pts
2Ingmar De Poorteere / Steve Schets (Bel) Ferri Intonaci E Malte32
3Milan Kadlec / Alois Kankovsky (Cze) Macro23
4Jacopo Guarnieri / Elia Viviani (Ita) Pulinet96-1lap
5Leif Lampater (Ger) / Franco Marvulli (Swi) Rossetti Market56
6Jiri Hochmann / Martin Blaha (Cze) A.C.E.F.49
7Jens-Erik Madsen / Mark Hester (Den) Indacoo36
8Bobby Lea / Jacky Simes (USA) Gas Sales33
9Dean Edwards / Nolan Hoffman (RSA) Maglificio Rosti27
10Dawid Glowacki / Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Pavinord16
11Jan Dostal / Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Il Container16
12Unai Elorriaga / David Muntaner (Spa) Alu Techno15
13Sergiy Lagkuti / Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukr) Peugeot Bussandri10
14Angelo Ciccone / Fabio Masotti (Ita) Cicli Pinarello10
15Christian Grassmann / Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) CMO Trading7
16Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) / Myron Simpson (NZl) Conad6
17Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) / Gert-Jan Jonkmann (Ned) Arda Natura2
18Nikolay Zhurkin / Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Garbi Ceramiche
19Philip Nielsen / Jesper Morkov (Den) Mori Onofrio
20Ryan Sabga (Tri) / Ryan Luttrell (USA) Padana Impianti-6laps

