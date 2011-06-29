Rain cancels racing on day 3
Standings unchanged from day 2, Donadio/Perez lead
Day 3: -
Unlike the Six-Day events in winter contested on indoor velodromes, Italy's 6 Giorni delle Rose takes place on an outdoor velodrome and at the whim of the weather. While conditions were perfect for the first two days of competition, rain arrived for day three and as a result Thursday's racing was cancelled.
The standings from day two remained unchanged with Argentina's Sebastian Donadio and Walter Perez in the lead, as the duo were one of three teams to take a lap in Wednesday night's concluding Madison. Day one leaders Jacopo Guarnieri and Elia Viviani hold a commanding lead on points, with 96, but hold fourth overall at one lap down.
Racing will resume Friday night with an extended programme for the Elite men to make up for the missed day.
|1
|Sebastian Donadio / Walter Perez (Arg) Salumificio La Rocca
|46
|pts
|2
|Ingmar De Poorteere / Steve Schets (Bel) Ferri Intonaci E Malte
|32
|3
|Milan Kadlec / Alois Kankovsky (Cze) Macro
|23
|4
|Jacopo Guarnieri / Elia Viviani (Ita) Pulinet
|96
|-1lap
|5
|Leif Lampater (Ger) / Franco Marvulli (Swi) Rossetti Market
|56
|6
|Jiri Hochmann / Martin Blaha (Cze) A.C.E.F.
|49
|7
|Jens-Erik Madsen / Mark Hester (Den) Indacoo
|36
|8
|Bobby Lea / Jacky Simes (USA) Gas Sales
|33
|9
|Dean Edwards / Nolan Hoffman (RSA) Maglificio Rosti
|27
|10
|Dawid Glowacki / Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) Pavinord
|16
|11
|Jan Dostal / Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Il Container
|16
|12
|Unai Elorriaga / David Muntaner (Spa) Alu Techno
|15
|13
|Sergiy Lagkuti / Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukr) Peugeot Bussandri
|10
|14
|Angelo Ciccone / Fabio Masotti (Ita) Cicli Pinarello
|10
|15
|Christian Grassmann / Benjamin Edmuller (Ger) CMO Trading
|7
|16
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) / Myron Simpson (NZl) Conad
|6
|17
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) / Gert-Jan Jonkmann (Ned) Arda Natura
|2
|18
|Nikolay Zhurkin / Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Garbi Ceramiche
|19
|Philip Nielsen / Jesper Morkov (Den) Mori Onofrio
|20
|Ryan Sabga (Tri) / Ryan Luttrell (USA) Padana Impianti
|-6laps
