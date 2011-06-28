6 Giorni delle Rose past winners
Champions from 1998 to 2010
|2010
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) / Michael Morkov (Den)
|2009
|Franco Marvulli (Swi) / Alexander Aaesbach (Swi)
|2008
|Bruno Risi (Swi) / Franco Marvulli (Swi)
|2007
|Franco Marvulli (Swi) / Bruno Risi (Swi)
|2006
|Franco Marvulli (Swi) / Marco Villa (Ita)
|2005
|Matthew Gilmore (Bel) / Iljo Keisse (Bel)
|2004
|Giovanni Lombardi (Ita) / Samuele Marzoli (Ita)
|2003
|Juan Curuchet (Arg) / Giovanni Lombardi (Ita)
|2002
|Matthew Gilmore (Bel) / Scott McGrory (Aus)
|2001
|Ivan Quaranta (Ita) / Marco Villa (Ita)
|2000
|Andrea Collinelli (Ita) / Silvio Martinello (Ita)
|1999
|Mario Cipollini (Ita) / Andrea Collinelli (Ita)
|1998
|Giovanni Lombardi (Ita) / Bruno Risi (Swi)
