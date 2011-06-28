Trending

Past winners
2010Alex Rasmussen (Den) / Michael Morkov (Den)
2009Franco Marvulli (Swi) / Alexander Aaesbach (Swi)
2008Bruno Risi (Swi) / Franco Marvulli (Swi)
2007Franco Marvulli (Swi) / Bruno Risi (Swi)
2006Franco Marvulli (Swi) / Marco Villa (Ita)
2005Matthew Gilmore (Bel) / Iljo Keisse (Bel)
2004Giovanni Lombardi (Ita) / Samuele Marzoli (Ita)
2003Juan Curuchet (Arg) / Giovanni Lombardi (Ita)
2002Matthew Gilmore (Bel) / Scott McGrory (Aus)
2001Ivan Quaranta (Ita) / Marco Villa (Ita)
2000Andrea Collinelli (Ita) / Silvio Martinello (Ita)
1999Mario Cipollini (Ita) / Andrea Collinelli (Ita)
1998Giovanni Lombardi (Ita) / Bruno Risi (Swi)

