Trending

Stöpler and Havik new leaders at Rotterdam Six

Five teams in hot pursuit at one lap down

Image 1 of 6

Nick Stöpler and Yoeri Havik lead after the second day of racing in Rotterdam

Nick Stöpler and Yoeri Havik lead after the second day of racing in Rotterdam
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 6

Leon van Bon and Nolan Hoffmann are partnered in Rotterdam

Leon van Bon and Nolan Hoffmann are partnered in Rotterdam
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 6

The teams are introduced at the Rotterdam Six Day

The teams are introduced at the Rotterdam Six Day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 6

Pim Ligthart in full flight

Pim Ligthart in full flight
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 6

Nick Stöpler and Yoeri Havik (AA Drink) wind up for the team time trial

Nick Stöpler and Yoeri Havik (AA Drink) wind up for the team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 6

Peter Schep and Wim Stroetinga hold second overall after the second day of racing

Peter Schep and Wim Stroetinga hold second overall after the second day of racing
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Overall standings after day 2
1Nick Stöpler / Yoeri Havik (Ned) AA Drink84pts
2Peter Schep / Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Vlasman92-1lap
3Iljo Keisse (Bel) / Niki Terpstra (Ned) Flanderijn Incasso91
4Michael Mørkøv (Den) / Pim Ligthart (Ned) VD Valk Hotel Ridderkerk89
5Robert Bartko (Ger) / Silvan Dillier (Swi) Mako Cleaning Service66
6Kenny De Ketele / Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Promat - PBN47
7Raymond Kreder / Michel Kreder (Ned) Deelen Verswaren52-2laps
8Marc Hester (Den) / Barry Markus (Ned) Tacx25-5laps
9Leif Lampater (Ger) / Dylan van Baarle (Ned) HDI Gerling29-6laps
10Melvin Boskamp / Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank31-7laps
11Michael Vingerling / Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) AD9-9laps
12Nolan Hoffmann (RSA) / Leon van Bon (Ned) 3657-10laps
13Tim Veldt / Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Bio Racer51

Latest on Cyclingnews