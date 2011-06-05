Grazian tops split field on stage 1
Berger gains race lead
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christian Grazian (Ita)
|4:20:57
|2
|Andrea Margin (Ita)
|3
|Fabio Masotti (Ita)
|4
|Marco Fusaz (Ita)
|5
|Heinrich Berger (Ger)
|6
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|7
|Andrei Nechita (Rom) Romania
|8
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita)
|9
|Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Tableware
|10
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|11
|Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
|12
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgaria
|0:01:39
|13
|Peter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|14
|Gregor Hoops (Ger)
|15
|Alessandro Calderan (Ita)
|16
|Mihail Rusu (Rom)
|17
|Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)
|0:01:42
|18
|Birgual Gradinaru (Rom) Romania
|0:01:43
|19
|Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
|20
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:15:16
|21
|Yovcho Yovchev (Bul)
|22
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|23
|Sebastiano Frassetto (Ita)
|24
|Peter Merx (Ned)
|25
|Victor Mironov (Mda) Republic of Moldova
|26
|Maxim Rusnac (Mda) Republic of Moldova
|27
|Florin-Gabriel Saveliu (Rom)
|28
|Stefan Morcov (Rom)
|29
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|30
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|31
|Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
|32
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|33
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita)
|0:15:21
|34
|Bogdan Coman (Rom) Romania
|35
|Bendeguz Bernard (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:20:26
|36
|Andreas Keuser (Ger)
|37
|Zoltan Sipos (Rom) Romania
|0:21:03
|38
|Nicolae Tintea (Rom)
|39
|Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|40
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Romania
|41
|Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|42
|Lucian Voinea (Rom) Romania
|43
|Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|44
|George Wolters (Rom)
|45
|Denis Bazeliuc (Mda) Republic of Moldova
|0:21:07
|46
|Constantin Munteanu (Rom)
|47
|Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) Bulgaria
|48
|Petar Bijdzijev (Bul) Bulgaria
|49
|Ionel-Bogdan Presmerean (Rom)
|50
|David Puskas (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|51
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|52
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|53
|Stefano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|54
|Plamen Dimov (Bul) Bulgaria
|55
|Lars Bartlau (Ger)
|56
|Istvan Cziraki (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|57
|Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) SP Tableware
|58
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|59
|Stefano Lessi (Ita)
|60
|Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)
|61
|Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|62
|Mihai Varabiev (Rom)
|63
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita)
|0:21:11
|64
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|65
|Marco Gaggia (Ita)
|DNF
|Alexandr Dobrovolschi (Mda) Republic of Moldova
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heinrich Berger (Ger)
|4:32:01
|2
|Andrei Nechita (Rom) Romania
|0:00:04
|3
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita)
|0:00:05
|4
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:00:11
|5
|Christian Grazian (Ita)
|0:00:21
|6
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:00:30
|7
|Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|8
|Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Tableware
|0:00:48
|9
|Andrea Margin (Ita)
|0:00:52
|10
|Marco Fusaz (Ita)
|0:01:04
|11
|Fabio Masotti (Ita)
|0:01:27
|12
|Peter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:02:14
|13
|Alessandro Calderan (Ita)
|0:02:15
|14
|Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)
|0:02:16
|15
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgaria
|0:02:24
|16
|Gregor Hoops (Ger)
|0:02:36
|17
|Birgual Gradinaru (Rom) Romania
|0:02:37
|18
|Mihail Rusu (Rom)
|0:02:48
|19
|Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
|0:02:56
|20
|Yovcho Yovchev (Bul)
|0:14:43
|21
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:14:49
|22
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:15:06
|23
|Florin-Gabriel Saveliu (Rom)
|0:15:16
|24
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:15:18
|25
|Peter Merx (Ned)
|0:15:19
|26
|Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
|0:15:27
|27
|Bogdan Coman (Rom) Romania
|0:15:40
|28
|Victor Mironov (Mda) Republic of Moldova
|0:15:52
|29
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:16:03
|30
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:16:13
|31
|Maxim Rusnac (Mda) Republic of Moldova
|0:16:17
|32
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita)
|0:16:28
|33
|Stefan Morcov (Rom)
|0:16:39
|34
|Sebastiano Frassetto (Ita)
|0:17:03
|35
|Andreas Keuser (Ger)
|0:21:00
|36
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:21:11
|37
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:21:13
|38
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Romania
|0:21:16
|39
|Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:21:21
|40
|Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:21:23
|41
|Zoltan Sipos (Rom) Romania
|0:21:25
|42
|Bendeguz Bernard (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:21:29
|43
|Lars Bartlau (Ger)
|0:21:32
|44
|Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)
|45
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita)
|0:21:38
|46
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|0:21:43
|47
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:21:44
|48
|Istvan Cziraki (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:21:48
|49
|Constantin Munteanu (Rom)
|0:21:53
|50
|Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) SP Tableware
|51
|Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:22:04
|52
|George Wolters (Rom)
|0:22:06
|53
|Mihai Varabiev (Rom)
|0:22:08
|54
|David Puskas (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:22:17
|55
|Denis Bazeliuc (Mda) Republic of Moldova
|0:22:20
|56
|Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:22:36
|57
|Lucian Voinea (Rom) Romania
|0:22:37
|58
|Stefano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:22:40
|59
|Marco Gaggia (Ita)
|60
|Nicolae Tintea (Rom)
|0:22:45
|61
|Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) Bulgaria
|0:22:53
|62
|Stefano Lessi (Ita)
|0:22:57
|63
|Plamen Dimov (Bul) Bulgaria
|0:23:02
|64
|Petar Bijdzijev (Bul) Bulgaria
|0:23:05
|65
|Ionel-Bogdan Presmerean (Rom)
|0:23:06
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy