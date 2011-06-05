Trending

Grazian tops split field on stage 1

Berger gains race lead

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Grazian (Ita)4:20:57
2Andrea Margin (Ita)
3Fabio Masotti (Ita)
4Marco Fusaz (Ita)
5Heinrich Berger (Ger)
6Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
7Andrei Nechita (Rom) Romania
8Angelo Ciccone (Ita)
9Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Tableware
10Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
11Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
12Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgaria0:01:39
13Peter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
14Gregor Hoops (Ger)
15Alessandro Calderan (Ita)
16Mihail Rusu (Rom)
17Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)0:01:42
18Birgual Gradinaru (Rom) Romania0:01:43
19Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
20Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware0:15:16
21Yovcho Yovchev (Bul)
22Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
23Sebastiano Frassetto (Ita)
24Peter Merx (Ned)
25Victor Mironov (Mda) Republic of Moldova
26Maxim Rusnac (Mda) Republic of Moldova
27Florin-Gabriel Saveliu (Rom)
28Stefan Morcov (Rom)
29Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
30Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
31Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
32Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
33Alex Buttazzoni (Ita)0:15:21
34Bogdan Coman (Rom) Romania
35Bendeguz Bernard (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:20:26
36Andreas Keuser (Ger)
37Zoltan Sipos (Rom) Romania0:21:03
38Nicolae Tintea (Rom)
39Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
40Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Romania
41Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
42Lucian Voinea (Rom) Romania
43Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
44George Wolters (Rom)
45Denis Bazeliuc (Mda) Republic of Moldova0:21:07
46Constantin Munteanu (Rom)
47Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) Bulgaria
48Petar Bijdzijev (Bul) Bulgaria
49Ionel-Bogdan Presmerean (Rom)
50David Puskas (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
51Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
52Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
53Stefano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
54Plamen Dimov (Bul) Bulgaria
55Lars Bartlau (Ger)
56Istvan Cziraki (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
57Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) SP Tableware
58Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
59Stefano Lessi (Ita)
60Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)
61Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
62Mihai Varabiev (Rom)
63Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita)0:21:11
64Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
65Marco Gaggia (Ita)
DNFAlexandr Dobrovolschi (Mda) Republic of Moldova

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heinrich Berger (Ger)4:32:01
2Andrei Nechita (Rom) Romania0:00:04
3Angelo Ciccone (Ita)0:00:05
4Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:00:11
5Christian Grazian (Ita)0:00:21
6Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:00:30
7Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team0:00:42
8Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Tableware0:00:48
9Andrea Margin (Ita)0:00:52
10Marco Fusaz (Ita)0:01:04
11Fabio Masotti (Ita)0:01:27
12Peter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:02:14
13Alessandro Calderan (Ita)0:02:15
14Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)0:02:16
15Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgaria0:02:24
16Gregor Hoops (Ger)0:02:36
17Birgual Gradinaru (Rom) Romania0:02:37
18Mihail Rusu (Rom)0:02:48
19Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware0:02:56
20Yovcho Yovchev (Bul)0:14:43
21Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware0:14:49
22Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:15:06
23Florin-Gabriel Saveliu (Rom)0:15:16
24Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:15:18
25Peter Merx (Ned)0:15:19
26Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)0:15:27
27Bogdan Coman (Rom) Romania0:15:40
28Victor Mironov (Mda) Republic of Moldova0:15:52
29Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware0:16:03
30Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team0:16:13
31Maxim Rusnac (Mda) Republic of Moldova0:16:17
32Alex Buttazzoni (Ita)0:16:28
33Stefan Morcov (Rom)0:16:39
34Sebastiano Frassetto (Ita)0:17:03
35Andreas Keuser (Ger)0:21:00
36Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:21:11
37Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:21:13
38Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Romania0:21:16
39Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:21:21
40Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:21:23
41Zoltan Sipos (Rom) Romania0:21:25
42Bendeguz Bernard (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:21:29
43Lars Bartlau (Ger)0:21:32
44Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)
45Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita)0:21:38
46Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware0:21:43
47Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:21:44
48Istvan Cziraki (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:21:48
49Constantin Munteanu (Rom)0:21:53
50Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) SP Tableware
51Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:22:04
52George Wolters (Rom)0:22:06
53Mihai Varabiev (Rom)0:22:08
54David Puskas (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:22:17
55Denis Bazeliuc (Mda) Republic of Moldova0:22:20
56Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:22:36
57Lucian Voinea (Rom) Romania0:22:37
58Stefano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:22:40
59Marco Gaggia (Ita)
60Nicolae Tintea (Rom)0:22:45
61Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) Bulgaria0:22:53
62Stefano Lessi (Ita)0:22:57
63Plamen Dimov (Bul) Bulgaria0:23:02
64Petar Bijdzijev (Bul) Bulgaria0:23:05
65Ionel-Bogdan Presmerean (Rom)0:23:06

