Kittel makes it four from five
Voeckler claims overall title
Marcel Kittel made it four from five in the Four Days of Dunkirk as the Skil-Shimano sprinter won the final stage of the race, giving him victories in all four of the race's sprint finishes. Yauheni Hutarovich of FDJ was second, with Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen) third.
The overall victory went to Thomas Voeckler of Europcar. The French national champion took the lead away from Kittel on Saturday with a solo win. Laurent Pichon (Bretagne-Schuller) was second, with world cyclo-cross champion Zdenek Stybar finishing third in his road debut race for Quick Step.
Six riders formed an early break group: Julien Vermote (Quick Step), Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank-SunGard), Julien Fouchard (Cofidis), Dominique Rollin (FDJ), Jımmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) and Nicolas Bazin (Big Mat-Auber). They built up a lead of over five minutes, but were caught again with only two km to go.
Voeckler won the title with a spectacular ride on Saturday, but the hero of the race was Kittel. In only his first pro year, Kittel, who turns 23 on May 11, won the first three stages and topped it off with the win in the closing stage.
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|3:53:19
|2
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|3
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|6
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|8
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|10
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|11
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|12
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|14
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|15
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|16
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|17
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|19
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|20
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|21
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|22
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|23
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|24
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|26
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|28
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|29
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|30
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|31
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|32
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|33
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|34
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|35
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|36
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|37
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|38
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|39
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|40
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|41
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|42
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|43
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|45
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|47
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|48
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|49
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|50
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|53
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|55
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|56
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|57
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|58
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|59
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|61
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|62
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|63
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|64
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|65
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|66
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|67
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|68
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|69
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|70
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|71
|Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|72
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|73
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|74
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|76
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|77
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|78
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|79
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|80
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|81
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|82
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|83
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|84
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|85
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|86
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|87
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|88
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|89
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|91
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|92
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|93
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:17
|95
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:19
|96
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|97
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|98
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|99
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:25
|100
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:31
|101
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:39
|102
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:58
|103
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:59
|104
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:03
|105
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:25
|106
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|107
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|108
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:03
|109
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|DNF
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|4
|pts
|2
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|3
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|1
|1
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|2
|3
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|1
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|4
|pts
|2
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|3
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|20
|pts
|2
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|17
|3
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|4
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|13
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|11
|6
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|7
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|9
|8
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|9
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|7
|10
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|6
|11
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|5
|12
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|13
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|3
|14
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|2
|15
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|1
|1
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|3
|pts
|2
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|3
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|3:53:19
|2
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|4
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|5
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|8
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|12
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|14
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|15
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|16
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|18
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|20
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|21
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|22
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|23
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|24
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:31
|25
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:39
|26
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:58
|27
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:03
|28
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:03
|1
|De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|11:39:57
|2
|FDJ
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|Skil - Shimano
|5
|Bretagne - Schuller
|6
|Landbouwkrediet
|7
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|Team Europcar
|9
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|10
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Saur - Sojasun
|13
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|14
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Leopard Trek
|16
|Katusha Team
|17
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|18
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|20:36:01
|2
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:50
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:52
|4
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|5
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|7
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:08
|8
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:13
|9
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:15
|10
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|12
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:16
|13
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|16
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:18
|17
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|18
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|19
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|20
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:44
|21
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:45
|22
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:02:51
|23
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:02:54
|24
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:00
|25
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|26
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:03:37
|27
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:46
|28
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:03:53
|29
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:04:10
|30
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:35
|31
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:05:00
|32
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:13
|34
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:07:19
|35
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:07:53
|36
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:08:07
|37
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:08:29
|38
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:27
|39
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:09:28
|40
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:09:42
|41
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|42
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:11
|43
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:11:06
|44
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:51
|45
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:52
|46
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|47
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:12:14
|48
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:12:19
|49
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|50
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:12:21
|51
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:14:18
|52
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:14:32
|53
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|54
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|55
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|56
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:19:15
|57
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:20:36
|58
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|59
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:36
|60
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:21:38
|61
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:21:42
|62
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|63
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|64
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:22:01
|65
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:22:09
|66
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:22:10
|67
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:22:11
|68
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:22:34
|69
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:17
|70
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:28
|71
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|73
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|74
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:23:32
|75
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:23:44
|76
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:23:52
|77
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:24:18
|78
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:18
|79
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:26:20
|80
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:27:23
|81
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:28:16
|82
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:28:19
|83
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:28:20
|84
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|85
|Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|86
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:28:44
|87
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:28:47
|88
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:28:53
|89
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:29:13
|90
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:29:36
|91
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:30:10
|92
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|93
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:30:18
|94
|Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:30:22
|95
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:30:45
|96
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:30:51
|97
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:31:12
|98
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:31:13
|99
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|0:31:58
|100
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:32:59
|101
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:34:08
|102
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:34:28
|103
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:30
|104
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:34:55
|105
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:35:58
|106
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|107
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:37:27
|108
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:37:57
|109
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:38:16
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|88
|pts
|2
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|45
|3
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|44
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|37
|5
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|28
|6
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|24
|7
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|8
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|21
|9
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|10
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|11
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|12
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|15
|13
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|14
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|13
|15
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|13
|16
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|17
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|13
|18
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|19
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|20
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|11
|21
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|11
|22
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|23
|Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|9
|24
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|9
|25
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|26
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|8
|27
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|28
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|8
|29
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|30
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|7
|31
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|7
|32
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|7
|33
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|7
|34
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|7
|35
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|7
|36
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|37
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|38
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|39
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|6
|40
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|5
|41
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|5
|42
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|5
|43
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|4
|44
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|45
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|46
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|3
|47
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|48
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|49
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|50
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|51
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|2
|52
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|53
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|54
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|2
|55
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|2
|56
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|57
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|1
|58
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|-1
|59
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|-4
|1
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|13
|pts
|2
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|4
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|5
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|5
|6
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|7
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|8
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|9
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|10
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|11
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|12
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|3
|13
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|15
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|2
|16
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|17
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|18
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|19
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|20
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|2
|21
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|1
|22
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|1
|23
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|24
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1
|1
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|10
|pts
|2
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|4
|4
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|5
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|6
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|1
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|20:37:51
|2
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|4
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:26
|5
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:28
|8
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|9
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:10
|10
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:03:10
|11
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:06:17
|12
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:09:16
|13
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:10:31
|14
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:18:46
|15
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:19:48
|16
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:22:02
|17
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:22:28
|18
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:24:30
|19
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:26:26
|20
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:26:30
|21
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:27:46
|22
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:28:20
|23
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|24
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:28:28
|25
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:29:01
|26
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:29:23
|27
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:31:09
|28
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:36:07
|1
|Bretagne - Schuller
|61:54:35
|2
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:20
|5
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:02
|6
|FDJ
|0:03:37
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:14
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:08:34
|9
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:09:49
|10
|Leopard Trek
|0:11:32
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:13:05
|12
|Katusha Team
|0:15:13
|13
|Skil - Shimano
|0:19:08
|14
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:29:23
|15
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:30:12
|16
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:31:10
|17
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:32:36
|18
|De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:36:57
