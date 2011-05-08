Image 1 of 4 Points classification leader Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) wins the final stage in Dunkirk. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 4 Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) wins for the fourth time in five days at the Four Days of Dunkirk. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 4 The peloton races along the coast in the final stage of the Four Days of Dunkirk. (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 4 Race leader Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) would defend his GC position on the final day to win overall. (Image credit: AFP)

Marcel Kittel made it four from five in the Four Days of Dunkirk as the Skil-Shimano sprinter won the final stage of the race, giving him victories in all four of the race's sprint finishes. Yauheni Hutarovich of FDJ was second, with Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen) third.

The overall victory went to Thomas Voeckler of Europcar. The French national champion took the lead away from Kittel on Saturday with a solo win. Laurent Pichon (Bretagne-Schuller) was second, with world cyclo-cross champion Zdenek Stybar finishing third in his road debut race for Quick Step.

Six riders formed an early break group: Julien Vermote (Quick Step), Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank-SunGard), Julien Fouchard (Cofidis), Dominique Rollin (FDJ), Jımmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) and Nicolas Bazin (Big Mat-Auber). They built up a lead of over five minutes, but were caught again with only two km to go.

Voeckler won the title with a spectacular ride on Saturday, but the hero of the race was Kittel. In only his first pro year, Kittel, who turns 23 on May 11, won the first three stages and topped it off with the win in the closing stage.

Full Results 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 3:53:19 2 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 3 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 6 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 7 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 8 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 10 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 11 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 12 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 14 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 15 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 16 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 17 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 19 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 20 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 21 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 22 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 23 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 24 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 26 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 27 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 28 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 29 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 30 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 31 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 32 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 33 Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 34 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 35 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 36 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 37 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 38 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 39 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 40 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 41 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 42 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 43 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 44 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 45 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 46 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 47 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 48 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 49 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 50 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 53 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 54 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 55 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 56 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 57 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 58 Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 59 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 60 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 61 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 62 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 63 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 64 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 65 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 66 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 67 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 68 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 69 Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 70 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 71 Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 72 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 73 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 74 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 75 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 76 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 77 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 78 Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 79 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 80 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 81 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 82 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 83 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 84 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 85 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 86 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 87 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 88 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 89 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 91 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 92 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 93 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 94 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:17 95 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:19 96 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 97 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 98 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:23 99 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:25 100 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:31 101 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:39 102 Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:58 103 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:59 104 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:03 105 Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:25 106 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 107 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 108 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:03:03 109 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano DNF Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek DNF Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ DNF Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent

Sprint 1 - Dunkerque - Digue de Mer, 129km 1 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 4 pts 2 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 3 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 1

Sprint 2 - Dunkerque - Digue de Mer, 143km 1 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 2 3 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Sprint 3 - Dunkerque - Digue de Mer, 157km 1 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 4 pts 2 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 3 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Points - Dunkerque, 175km 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 20 pts 2 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 17 3 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 4 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 13 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 11 6 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 10 7 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 9 8 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 9 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 7 10 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 6 11 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 5 12 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 13 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 3 14 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 2 15 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 1

Mountain 1 - Monts des Cats, 52.9km 1 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 3 pts 2 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 3 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Young riders 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 3:53:19 2 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 4 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 5 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 8 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 10 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 12 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 14 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 15 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 16 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 18 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 20 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 21 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 22 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 23 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 24 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:31 25 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:39 26 Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:58 27 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:03 28 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:03:03

Teams 1 De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 11:39:57 2 FDJ 3 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 Skil - Shimano 5 Bretagne - Schuller 6 Landbouwkrediet 7 Quickstep Cycling Team 8 Team Europcar 9 Veranda's Willems - Accent 10 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 AG2R La Mondiale 12 Saur - Sojasun 13 Big Mat - Auber 93 14 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Leopard Trek 16 Katusha Team 17 Roubaix Lille Metropole 18 Saxo Bank Sungard

Final general classification 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 20:36:01 2 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:50 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:52 4 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:56 5 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 6 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 7 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:02:08 8 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:13 9 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:02:15 10 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 11 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 12 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:16 13 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:17 16 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:02:18 17 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 18 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 19 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 20 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:44 21 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:45 22 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:02:51 23 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:02:54 24 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:00 25 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 26 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:03:37 27 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:46 28 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:03:53 29 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 0:04:10 30 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:35 31 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:05:00 32 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 0:06:13 34 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:07:19 35 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:07:53 36 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:08:07 37 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:08:29 38 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:27 39 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:09:28 40 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:09:42 41 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 42 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:11 43 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:11:06 44 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 0:11:51 45 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:52 46 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 47 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:12:14 48 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:12:19 49 Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 50 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:12:21 51 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:14:18 52 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:14:32 53 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 54 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 55 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 56 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:19:15 57 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:20:36 58 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 59 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:36 60 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:21:38 61 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:21:42 62 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 63 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 64 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:22:01 65 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:22:09 66 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:22:10 67 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 0:22:11 68 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:22:34 69 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:23:17 70 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:23:28 71 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 72 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 73 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 74 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:23:32 75 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:23:44 76 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:23:52 77 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:24:18 78 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:18 79 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:26:20 80 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 0:27:23 81 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:28:16 82 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:28:19 83 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:28:20 84 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 85 Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 86 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:28:44 87 Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:28:47 88 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:28:53 89 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:29:13 90 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:29:36 91 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:30:10 92 Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 93 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:30:18 94 Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:30:22 95 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:30:45 96 Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:30:51 97 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:31:12 98 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:31:13 99 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 0:31:58 100 Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:32:59 101 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:34:08 102 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:34:28 103 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:34:30 104 Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:34:55 105 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:35:58 106 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 107 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:37:27 108 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:37:57 109 Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:38:16

Points classification 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 88 pts 2 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 45 3 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 44 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 37 5 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 28 6 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 24 7 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 23 8 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 21 9 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 20 10 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 11 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 12 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 15 13 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 14 14 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 13 15 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 13 16 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 17 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 13 18 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 19 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 20 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 11 21 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 11 22 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 23 Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 9 24 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 9 25 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 8 26 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 8 27 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 28 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 8 29 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 30 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 7 31 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 7 32 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 7 33 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 7 34 Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 7 35 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 7 36 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 37 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 38 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 6 39 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 6 40 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 5 41 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 5 42 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 5 43 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 4 44 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 45 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 46 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 3 47 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 48 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 49 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 50 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 51 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 2 52 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 2 53 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 54 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 2 55 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 2 56 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 57 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 1 58 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek -1 59 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team -4

Mountains classification 1 Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 13 pts 2 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 3 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 4 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 6 5 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 5 6 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 4 7 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 4 8 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 9 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 10 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 11 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 12 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 3 13 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 15 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 2 16 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 17 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 18 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 2 19 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 2 20 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 2 21 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 1 22 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 1 23 Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 1 24 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1

Sprint classification 1 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 10 pts 2 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 3 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 4 4 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 5 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 6 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 2

Young riders classification 1 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 20:37:51 2 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06 3 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:23 4 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:26 5 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:28 8 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:55 9 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:10 10 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:03:10 11 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:06:17 12 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:09:16 13 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:10:31 14 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:18:46 15 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:19:48 16 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:22:02 17 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:22:28 18 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:24:30 19 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:26:26 20 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:26:30 21 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:27:46 22 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:28:20 23 Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 24 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:28:28 25 Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:29:01 26 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:29:23 27 Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:31:09 28 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:36:07