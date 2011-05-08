Trending

Kittel makes it four from five

Voeckler claims overall title

Image 1 of 4

Points classification leader Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) wins the final stage in Dunkirk.

Points classification leader Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) wins the final stage in Dunkirk.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 4

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) wins for the fourth time in five days at the Four Days of Dunkirk.

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) wins for the fourth time in five days at the Four Days of Dunkirk.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 4

The peloton races along the coast in the final stage of the Four Days of Dunkirk.

The peloton races along the coast in the final stage of the Four Days of Dunkirk.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 4

Race leader Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) would defend his GC position on the final day to win overall.

Race leader Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) would defend his GC position on the final day to win overall.
(Image credit: AFP)

Marcel Kittel made it four from five in the Four Days of Dunkirk as the Skil-Shimano sprinter won the final stage of the race, giving him victories in all four of the race's sprint finishes. Yauheni Hutarovich of FDJ was second, with Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen) third.

The overall victory went to Thomas Voeckler of Europcar. The French national champion took the lead away from Kittel on Saturday with a solo win. Laurent Pichon (Bretagne-Schuller) was second, with world cyclo-cross champion Zdenek Stybar finishing third in his road debut race for Quick Step.

Six riders formed an early break group: Julien Vermote (Quick Step), Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank-SunGard), Julien Fouchard (Cofidis), Dominique Rollin (FDJ), Jımmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) and Nicolas Bazin (Big Mat-Auber). They built up a lead of over five minutes, but were caught again with only two km to go.

Voeckler won the title with a spectacular ride on Saturday, but the hero of the race was Kittel. In only his first pro year, Kittel, who turns 23 on May 11, won the first three stages and topped it off with the win in the closing stage.

Full Results
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano3:53:19
2Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
3Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
4Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
6Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
7Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
8Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
9Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
10James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
11Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
12Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
14Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
15Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
16Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
17Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
19Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
20Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
21Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
22Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
23Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
24Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
25Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
26Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
27Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
28Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
29Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
30Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
31Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
32Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
33Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
34Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
35Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
36Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
37Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
38Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
39Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
40Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
41Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
42Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
43Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
44Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
45Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
46Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
47Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
48Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
49Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
50Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
51Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
53Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
54Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
55Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
56William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
57Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
58Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
59Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
60Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
61Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
62Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
63Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
64Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
65Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
66Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
67Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
68Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
69Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
70Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
71Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
72Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
73Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
74Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
75Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
76Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
77Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
78Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
79Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
80Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
81Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
82Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
83Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
84Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
85Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
86Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
87Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
88Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
89Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
91Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
92Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
93Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
94Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:17
95Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:19
96Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
97Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
98Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:23
99Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:25
100Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:31
101Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:39
102Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:58
103Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:59
104Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:03
105Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:25
106Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
107Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
108Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:03:03
109Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
DNFJulien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFJimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFMartin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
DNFJulien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFDominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
DNFCyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFDamien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFDominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFGrégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFSven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent

Sprint 1 - Dunkerque - Digue de Mer, 129km
1Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ4pts
2Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
3Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 931

Sprint 2 - Dunkerque - Digue de Mer, 143km
1Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team4pts
2Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 932
3Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Sprint 3 - Dunkerque - Digue de Mer, 157km
1Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 934pts
2Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard2
3Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Points - Dunkerque, 175km
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano20pts
2Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ17
3Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator15
4Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team13
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek11
6Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar10
7Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia9
8Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
9Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard7
10James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent6
11Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller5
12Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
13Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent3
14Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia2
15Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 931

Mountain 1 - Monts des Cats, 52.9km
1Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 933pts
2Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
3Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Young riders
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano3:53:19
2Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
4Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
5Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
7Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
8Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
9Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
10Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
11Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
12Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
13Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
14Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
15Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
16Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
18Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
20Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
21Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
22Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
23Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
24Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:31
25Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:39
26Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:58
27Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:03
28Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:03:03

Teams
1De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia11:39:57
2FDJ
3Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
4Skil - Shimano
5Bretagne - Schuller
6Landbouwkrediet
7Quickstep Cycling Team
8Team Europcar
9Veranda's Willems - Accent
10Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
11AG2R La Mondiale
12Saur - Sojasun
13Big Mat - Auber 93
14Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Leopard Trek
16Katusha Team
17Roubaix Lille Metropole
18Saxo Bank Sungard

Final general classification
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar20:36:01
2Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:50
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:52
4Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:56
5Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
6Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
7Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:02:08
8Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:13
9Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:02:15
10Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
11Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
12Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:16
13Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
14Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
15Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:17
16Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:02:18
17Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
18Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
19Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
20Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:44
21Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:45
22Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek0:02:51
23James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:02:54
24Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:00
25Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
26Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:03:37
27Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:46
28Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:03:53
29Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team0:04:10
30Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:35
31Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:05:00
32Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
33Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ0:06:13
34Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:07:19
35Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:07:53
36Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:08:07
37Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:08:29
38Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:27
39Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:09:28
40Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:09:42
41Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
42Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:11
43Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:11:06
44Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ0:11:51
45Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:52
46Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
47Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:12:14
48Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:12:19
49Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
50Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:12:21
51Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:14:18
52Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:14:32
53Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
54Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
55Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
56William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:19:15
57Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:20:36
58Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
59Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:36
60Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:21:38
61Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:21:42
62Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
63Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
64Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:22:01
65Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:22:09
66Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:22:10
67Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team0:22:11
68Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:22:34
69Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:17
70Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:28
71Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
72Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
73Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
74Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:23:32
75Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:23:44
76Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:23:52
77Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:24:18
78Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:18
79Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:26:20
80Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek0:27:23
81Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:28:16
82Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:28:19
83Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:28:20
84Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
85Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
86Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:28:44
87Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:28:47
88Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:28:53
89Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:29:13
90Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:29:36
91Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:30:10
92Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
93Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:30:18
94Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:30:22
95Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:30:45
96Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:30:51
97Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:31:12
98Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:31:13
99Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ0:31:58
100Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:32:59
101Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:34:08
102Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:34:28
103Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:34:30
104Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:34:55
105Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:35:58
106Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
107Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:37:27
108Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:37:57
109Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:38:16

Points classification
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano88pts
2Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ45
3Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator44
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek37
5Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team28
6Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller24
7Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar23
8Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent21
9Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne20
10Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
11Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team15
12Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet15
13Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar14
14Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet13
15Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ13
16Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun13
17Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia13
18Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
19Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11
20Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano11
21Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun11
22Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
23Michele Merlo (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia9
24Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller9
25Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar8
26Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ8
27Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
28Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 938
29Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team7
30Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia7
31Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 937
32Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 937
33Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole7
34Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole7
35Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard7
36Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
37Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
38Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet6
39James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent6
40Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole5
41Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team5
42Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller5
43Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team4
44Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
45Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team3
46Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 933
47Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
48Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
49Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
50Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
51Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ2
52Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar2
53Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard2
54Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia2
55Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano2
56Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
57Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ1
58Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek-1
59Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team-4

Mountains classification
1Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole13pts
2Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team7
3Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
4Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar6
5Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 935
6Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet4
7Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet4
8Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
9Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3
10Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3
11Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
12Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 933
13Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
14Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
15Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ2
16Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
17Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
18Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar2
19Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar2
20Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano2
21Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ1
22Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek1
23Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole1
24Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent1

Sprint classification
1Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9310pts
2Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team5
3Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ4
4Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
5Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
6Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard2

Young riders classification
1Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller20:37:51
2Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
3Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
4Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:26
5Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
6Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
7Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:28
8Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:55
9Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:10
10Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:03:10
11Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:06:17
12Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:09:16
13Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:10:31
14Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:18:46
15Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:19:48
16Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:22:02
17Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:22:28
18Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:24:30
19Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:26:26
20Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:26:30
21Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:27:46
22Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:28:20
23Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
24Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:28:28
25Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:29:01
26Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:29:23
27Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:31:09
28Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:36:07

Teams classification
1Bretagne - Schuller61:54:35
2Quickstep Cycling Team
3Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Big Mat - Auber 930:00:20
5Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:02
6FDJ0:03:37
7AG2R La Mondiale0:08:14
8Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:08:34
9Landbouwkrediet0:09:49
10Leopard Trek0:11:32
11Team Europcar0:13:05
12Katusha Team0:15:13
13Skil - Shimano0:19:08
14Saur - Sojasun0:29:23
15Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:30:12
16Saxo Bank Sungard0:31:10
17Veranda's Willems - Accent0:32:36
18De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:36:57

Latest on Cyclingnews