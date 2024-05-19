Sam Bennett seals 4 Jours de Dunkerque victory with fourth stage win
Irish sprinter completes domination of six-day race with yet another triumphant display
Sam Bennett (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) sprinted to the stage 6 victory, claiming his fourth stage win and the overall title at the 4 Jours de Dunkerque.Bennett won the sprint ahead of Sasha Weemaes (Bingoal WB) and Pascal Ackermann (Israel-Premier Tech).
The sixth and final stage at the 4 Jours de Dunkerque offered the field a 176.8km race from Loon-Plage to Dunkerque. The peloton tackled one categorised ascent at Monts des Recollets, on an otherwise flat course that ended with seven laps of a finishing circuit made for sprinters.
Several attacks in the early section of the race led to the day's breakaway of four, which included Ayco Bastiaens (Soudal-QuickStep), Ludovic Robeet (Cofidis), Kenny Molly (Van Rysel-Roubaix), and Robert Donaldson (Trinity Racing).
Israel-Premier Tech and Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL led the pace at the front of the peloton, holding the gap to the breakaway at 45 seconds as they reached the final circuits.
The gap decreased to 25 seconds as the breakaway saw three laps to go, with Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale leading the peloton behind, and the field was all back together with 13km remaining.
Lotto Dstny continued setting the pace in the field, even as overall race leader and three-time stage winner at this race. Sam Bennett (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) manoeuvred his way up to the front.
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, Groupama-FDJ, Israel-Premier Tech and Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL became the dominant teams with 5km to go.
Pascal Ackermann (Israel-Premier Tech) launched his sprint first, but it was once again, Sam Bennett, who took his fourth stage win and secured the overall title in Dunkerque.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia stage 15 Live - GC battle on the Mortirolo and savage Livigno finishPogačar looks to dominate 222km mountain stage with over 5000m elevation gain and high-altitude finish in store
-
Sam Bennett seals 4 Jours de Dunkerque victory with fourth stage winIrish sprinter completes domination of six-day race with yet another triumphant display
-
Demi Vollering wins the Vuelta a Burgos FéminasDutch Champion claims solo victory on final stage 4 in Canicosa de la Sierra
-
Can anyone take the fight to Tadej Pogacar in the Alps? - Giro d'Italia stage 15 previewA look ahead to the mountains, with Manerba del Garda - Livigno (Mottolino), 222km into thin air