Sam Bennett seals 4 Jours de Dunkerque victory with fourth stage win

Irish sprinter completes domination of six-day race with yet another triumphant display

Sam Bennett (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) has won the 4 Jours de Dunkerque
Sam Bennett (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) sprinted to the stage 6 victory, claiming his fourth stage win and the overall title at the 4 Jours de Dunkerque.Bennett won the sprint ahead of Sasha Weemaes (Bingoal WB) and Pascal Ackermann (Israel-Premier Tech).

The sixth and final stage at the 4 Jours de Dunkerque offered the field a 176.8km race from Loon-Plage to Dunkerque. The peloton tackled one categorised ascent at Monts des Recollets, on an otherwise flat course that ended with seven laps of a finishing circuit made for sprinters.

