4 Jours de Dunkerque: Sam Bennett wins again on stage 5

Irishman takes third stage win in four days ahead of Penhoët and Berckmoes in Cassel

Sam Bennett (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) took the win on stage 5 of the 4 Jours de Dunkerque
Sam Bennett (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team) secured his third stage win at the 4 Jours de Dunkerque, attacking on the short final Mont Cassel climb while wearing the overall leader's jersey. The Irishman won the stage and extended his lead in the overall classification.

Bennett was the fastest of the five riders who sprinted for the finish line leaving Paul Penhoët (Groupama-FDJ) in second, Jenno Berckmoes (Lotto Dstny) in third place, Luca Van Boven (Bingoal WB) in fourth and Alexandre Delettre (St Michel-Mavic-Auber93) in fifth on the day.

