4 Jours de Dunkerque: Two in a row for Sam Bennett after stage 3 sprint victory

Image 1 of 5 Sam Bennett wins stage 3 at 4 Jours de Dunkerque (Image credit: Getty Images) Sam Bennett ahead of stage 3 at 4 Jours de Dunkerque (Image credit: Getty Images) Overall race leader Sam Bennett on stage 3 at 4 Jours de Dunkerque (Image credit: Getty Images) Sander De Pestel and Stan Dewulf of Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team lead the peloton on stage 3 at 4 Jours de Dunkerque (Image credit: Getty Images) Arnaud Demare and Kevin Ledanois on stage 3 at 4 Jours de Dunkerque (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sam Bennett went back-to-back with stage wins at 4 Jours de Dunkerque as his Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale delivered a long-range lead out for the stage 3 victory in Bouchain.

Clad in the race leader’s pink jersey, Bennett held off an acceleration from Milan Fretin (Cofidis) as the stage 1 winner finished second and held his second-overall position behind the Irishman.

Amaury Capiot (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) took third place in the bunch sprint, ahead of Nils Eekhoff (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) and Pascal Ackermann (Israel-Premier Tech).

More to follow...

