4 Jours de Dunkerque: Two in a row for Sam Bennett after stage 3 sprint victory
Milan Fretin second, Amaury Capiot third in Bouchain
Sam Bennett went back-to-back with stage wins at 4 Jours de Dunkerque as his Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale delivered a long-range lead out for the stage 3 victory in Bouchain.
Clad in the race leader’s pink jersey, Bennett held off an acceleration from Milan Fretin (Cofidis) as the stage 1 winner finished second and held his second-overall position behind the Irishman.
Amaury Capiot (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) took third place in the bunch sprint, ahead of Nils Eekhoff (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) and Pascal Ackermann (Israel-Premier Tech).
More to follow...
Results
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
4 Jours de Dunkerque: Two in a row for Sam Bennett after stage 3 sprint victoryMilan Fretin second, Amaury Capiot third in Bouchain
