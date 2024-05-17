4 Jours de Dunkerque: Warre Vangheluwe holds on for victory on cobbled stage 4
Sam Bennett nearly snatches victory from escapee in Pont-à-Marcq
Warre Vangheluwe (Soudal-QuickStep) snatched victory on stage 4 at 4 Jours de Dunkerque, celebrating early in a photo finish that determined race leader Sam Bennett (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) finished second by millimetres.
Vangheluwe had been part of a six-rider breakaway and almost lost his chance at a first win of the year when he began to celebrate early, and Bennett forced the cameras to look at the close result.
Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech) secured third place in Pont-à-Marcq.
With the victory, Bennett added to his GC lead, now 14 seconds over Milan Fretin (Cofids), who finished fourth in the flat, fast finale on Friday. Strong moved into third overall, 23 seconds back, bumping Amaury Capiot (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) to fourth.
How it unfolded
A flat route of 166.8km took the peloton from an opening circuit at Mazingarbe to a closing circuit repeated four times in Pont-à-Marcq. There is just one opportunity for mountain points on Friday, a climb with 100km to go at Deux Villes.
The storylines focused on bonus points for sprints and 14 sections of cobblestones. The three lines for sprint points - Mazingarbe, Provin and Pont-à-Marcq - came in the first 100km of the race, and 15 points to the victor with the second and final pass through Pont-à-Marcq. Three of the cobbled sectors were on narrow lanes repeated across the finish circuit - from Pavé de la Rosée to Chemin de la Croix Blanche and then Pavés du Nouveau Monde.
A group of 15 riders accelerated away from the peloton leading into the first intermediate sprint in Mazingarbe, 24.7kmm with Louis Blouwe (Bingoal WB) taking the 3 points on offer, but the surge was reeled back soon after the sprint. Another 20km later, several riders crashed, with Nils Eekhoff (dsm-firmenich PosNL) having to abandon the race.
Before the first cobbled section at Chemin de la Croix Blanch with 95km to go, a group of six riders had gone clear - Warre Vangheluwe (Soudal-QuickStep), Alexis Gougeard (Cofidis), Axel Narbonne Zuccarelli (Nice Métropole Côte d’Azur), Samuel Leroux (Van Rysel-Roubaix), Tomaš Kopecky (TDT-Unibet Cycling) and Szymon Sajnok (Q36.5 Pro Cycling).
With 82km to go, the breakaway began the first of four finishing circuits with a gap hovering around two minutes, and Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale setting the pace in the peloton.
With 50km to go, Leroux had to stop for a mechanical, but 4km later rejoined his breakaway companions, as they headed to the final two circuits with the gap sliced in half to just over one minute.
The bell lap, with 21km to go, saw four riders remaining in the breakaway - Gougeard, Leroux, Kopecky and Vangheluwe - the other two struggling to hold on 8km before. Lotto Dstny put riders near the front to join the work done by Decathlon AG2R.
Across the narrow Rosée section of pavé, the quartet held a 44-second advantage with 18km to go, and 10km later on the final stretch of cobbles, Kopecky accelerated away from his companions, gaining 10 seconds as he transitioned back to the pavement.
The effort of the 24-year-old went into time trial mode for 6km before the quartet reformed for the final effort to hold off the charging peloton, the pack led by TotalEnergies, Decathlon AG2R and Q36.5 and getting sight of the leaders with 3km to go.
With 1.4km to go Gourgeard let it fly to take his chance at the victory, with Warre Vangheluwe (Soudal-QuickStep) grabbing his wheel and then unleashing his acceleration in the finale.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
As it happened: Milan recovers from crosswinds split to claim third Giro d'Italia victoryA pan flat 179km from Riccione to Cento will give the sprint teams one of their last chances to take a win
-
The current GC standings at the Giro d'Italia after stage 13A sprint stage offered glimpses of crosswind drama but the GC remained undisturbed
-
Riejanne Markus solos to victory at Veenendaal-Veenendaal Classic WomenBarbara Guarischi second, Marthe Truyen third from the bunch sprint
-
Giro d'Italia: Jonathan Milan storms to his third victory of race on stage 13Stanisław Aniołkowski second, Phil Bauhaus third in Cento flat finish