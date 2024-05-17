4 Jours de Dunkerque: Warre Vangheluwe holds on for victory on cobbled stage 4

By
published

Sam Bennett nearly snatches victory from escapee in Pont-à-Marcq

Image 1 of 10
PONTMARCQ FRANCE MAY 17 Warre Vangheluwe of Belgium and Team Soudal QuickStep celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Corbin Strong of New Zealand and Team Israel Premier Tech L and Sam Bennett of Ireland and Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team Pink Leader Jersey during the 68th 4 Jours de Dunkerque Grand Prix des Hauts de France 2024 Stage 4 a 1668km stage from Mazingarbe to PontMarcq on May 17 2024 in PontMarcq France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Warre Vangheluwe celebrates the stage win but almost had it snatched by Sam Bennett(Image credit: Getty Images)

Warre Vangheluwe (Soudal-QuickStep) snatched victory on stage 4 at 4 Jours de Dunkerque, celebrating early in a photo finish that determined race leader Sam Bennett (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) finished second by millimetres.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

