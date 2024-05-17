4 Jours de Dunkerque: Warre Vangheluwe holds on for victory on cobbled stage 4

Image 1 of 10 Warre Vangheluwe celebrates the stage win but almost had it snatched by Sam Bennett (Image credit: Getty Images) Warre Vangheluwe of Soudal-QuickStep rides behind Samuel Leroux of Van Rysel-Roubaix in the breakaway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Samuel Leroux of Van Rysel-Roubaix leads the breakaway on a cobblestone sector (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Race leader Sam Bennett of Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale rides the cobbles on the finishing circuit (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Milan Fretin (Cofidis), second overall, rides the cobbles in the White Best Young Rider Jersey (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Riley Sheehan of Israel-Premier Tech takes the front through a cobbled sector (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Sam Bennett (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) rides in the peloton in the Pink Leader Jersey (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Dries De Bondt of Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team competes in peloton through a cobblestones sector (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Amaury Capiot of Arkéa-BB Hotels begins stage 4 in the Green Points Jersey (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Warre Vangheluwe of Soudal-QuickStep celebrates at podium as stage winner (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Warre Vangheluwe (Soudal-QuickStep) snatched victory on stage 4 at 4 Jours de Dunkerque, celebrating early in a photo finish that determined race leader Sam Bennett (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) finished second by millimetres.

Vangheluwe had been part of a six-rider breakaway and almost lost his chance at a first win of the year when he began to celebrate early, and Bennett forced the cameras to look at the close result.

Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech) secured third place in Pont-à-Marcq.

With the victory, Bennett added to his GC lead, now 14 seconds over Milan Fretin (Cofids), who finished fourth in the flat, fast finale on Friday. Strong moved into third overall, 23 seconds back, bumping Amaury Capiot (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) to fourth.

How it unfolded

A flat route of 166.8km took the peloton from an opening circuit at Mazingarbe to a closing circuit repeated four times in Pont-à-Marcq. There is just one opportunity for mountain points on Friday, a climb with 100km to go at Deux Villes.

The storylines focused on bonus points for sprints and 14 sections of cobblestones. The three lines for sprint points - Mazingarbe, Provin and Pont-à-Marcq - came in the first 100km of the race, and 15 points to the victor with the second and final pass through Pont-à-Marcq. Three of the cobbled sectors were on narrow lanes repeated across the finish circuit - from Pavé de la Rosée to Chemin de la Croix Blanche and then Pavés du Nouveau Monde.

A group of 15 riders accelerated away from the peloton leading into the first intermediate sprint in Mazingarbe, 24.7kmm with Louis Blouwe (Bingoal WB) taking the 3 points on offer, but the surge was reeled back soon after the sprint. Another 20km later, several riders crashed, with Nils Eekhoff (dsm-firmenich PosNL) having to abandon the race.

Before the first cobbled section at Chemin de la Croix Blanch with 95km to go, a group of six riders had gone clear - Warre Vangheluwe (Soudal-QuickStep), Alexis Gougeard (Cofidis), Axel Narbonne Zuccarelli (Nice Métropole Côte d’Azur), Samuel Leroux (Van Rysel-Roubaix), Tomaš Kopecky (TDT-Unibet Cycling) and Szymon Sajnok (Q36.5 Pro Cycling).

With 82km to go, the breakaway began the first of four finishing circuits with a gap hovering around two minutes, and Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale setting the pace in the peloton.

With 50km to go, Leroux had to stop for a mechanical, but 4km later rejoined his breakaway companions, as they headed to the final two circuits with the gap sliced in half to just over one minute.

The bell lap, with 21km to go, saw four riders remaining in the breakaway - Gougeard, Leroux, Kopecky and Vangheluwe - the other two struggling to hold on 8km before. Lotto Dstny put riders near the front to join the work done by Decathlon AG2R.

Across the narrow Rosée section of pavé, the quartet held a 44-second advantage with 18km to go, and 10km later on the final stretch of cobbles, Kopecky accelerated away from his companions, gaining 10 seconds as he transitioned back to the pavement.

The effort of the 24-year-old went into time trial mode for 6km before the quartet reformed for the final effort to hold off the charging peloton, the pack led by TotalEnergies, Decathlon AG2R and Q36.5 and getting sight of the leaders with 3km to go.

With 1.4km to go Gourgeard let it fly to take his chance at the victory, with Warre Vangheluwe (Soudal-QuickStep) grabbing his wheel and then unleashing his acceleration in the finale.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling