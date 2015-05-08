Gougeard victorious in stage 3 in Saint Omer
Coquard holds on to the overall race lead at the Four Days of Dunkerque
Stage 3: Barlin - Saint Omer
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|4:15:29
|2
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|3
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
|0:00:03
|4
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:14
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|7
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|8
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 25
|10
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|11
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|12
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|13
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|14
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|15
|David Menut (Fra) Auber 99
|16
|Björn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 24
|17
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 21
|19
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|20
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre
|21
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|22
|Jose Goncalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|24
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|27
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|28
|Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre
|29
|Ángel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|30
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|31
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale
|32
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|33
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|34
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|35
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|36
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|37
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|38
|Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 96
|39
|David Boucher (Bel) FDJ
|40
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|41
|Clément Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|42
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|43
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|44
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Colombia
|45
|Fabien Canal (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre
|46
|César Bihel (Fra) Auber 95
|47
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|48
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 97
|49
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|50
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|51
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|52
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|53
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|54
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 20
|55
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|56
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|57
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|58
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|59
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|60
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|61
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 98
|62
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|63
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|64
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 22
|65
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre
|66
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|67
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre
|68
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|69
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|70
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|0:00:54
|71
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:00:56
|72
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:01:01
|73
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:14
|74
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|75
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:01:01
|76
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:01:15
|77
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|78
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre
|0:01:19
|79
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 94
|80
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|81
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|82
|Gert Jõeäär (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|83
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|84
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:35
|85
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:01:48
|86
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|87
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|88
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 23
|89
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:01:50
|90
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:14
|91
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia
|0:01:50
|92
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:14
|93
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|94
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:01:50
|95
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:14
|96
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|97
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:01:56
|98
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:03
|99
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|100
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:02:17
|101
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
|102
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 19
|103
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:00:14
|104
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:24
|105
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:02:37
|106
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:40
|107
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 100
|0:00:14
|108
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:02:40
|109
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|110
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre
|0:02:46
|111
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:14
|112
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:04:18
|113
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:14
|114
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:11:31
|115
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|116
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:11:34
|117
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Colombia
|0:20:32
|118
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|4
|pts
|2
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
|2
|3
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|4
|pts
|2
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
|2
|3
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|4
|pts
|2
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
|2
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|20
|pts
|2
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|17
|3
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
|15
|4
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|6
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|10
|7
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|9
|8
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8
|9
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 25
|7
|10
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|11
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|5
|12
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|4
|13
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|3
|14
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|2
|15
|David Menut (Fra) Auber 99
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
|3
|pts
|2
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|2
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|3
|pts
|2
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
|2
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|3
|pts
|2
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
|2
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|4:15:29
|2
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
|0:00:03
|3
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:14
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|6
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 25
|7
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|8
|David Menut (Fra) Auber 99
|9
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|10
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre
|13
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|14
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|15
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|16
|Clément Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|17
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|18
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|19
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|20
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|21
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 98
|22
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|23
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre
|24
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|25
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre
|26
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:00:56
|27
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:01:15
|28
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre
|0:01:19
|29
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|30
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:01:48
|31
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:14
|32
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:01:56
|33
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:02:17
|34
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 19
|35
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:02:37
|36
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:40
|37
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 100
|0:00:14
|38
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:02:40
|39
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre
|0:02:46
|40
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:14
|41
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:31
|42
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:11:34
|43
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:20:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12:46:55
|2
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|Colombia
|0:00:03
|4
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:14
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|7
|Auber 93
|8
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|10
|Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|11
|Team Marseille 13 KTM
|12
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|FDJ.fr
|14
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:19
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:02:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|12:45:49
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:12
|3
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:18
|4
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|5
|Björn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 24
|0:00:40
|6
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|7
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:44
|8
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|10
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:49
|11
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:52
|12
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:00:53
|13
|Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 96
|14
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|15
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|17
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 21
|0:00:55
|18
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:04
|19
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:07
|20
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:01:22
|21
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:27
|22
|Jose Goncalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:31
|23
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|24
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:01:40
|26
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:02:21
|27
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:02:25
|28
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:02:27
|29
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 22
|0:02:28
|30
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:02:38
|31
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|32
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|33
|David Menut (Fra) Auber 99
|34
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|35
|David Boucher (Bel) FDJ
|36
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|37
|Ángel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:46
|38
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:47
|39
|Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre
|40
|Fabien Canal (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre
|41
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|42
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|43
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|44
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 20
|0:02:56
|45
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:13
|46
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:03:14
|47
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:03:16
|48
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|0:03:18
|49
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:32
|50
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:03:34
|51
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:44
|52
|Gert Jõeäär (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:03:52
|53
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:00
|54
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:04:07
|55
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:04:23
|56
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|57
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:04:50
|58
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:05:01
|59
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 19
|0:05:17
|60
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:06:21
|61
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:06:53
|62
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:27
|63
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:03
|64
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:09:14
|65
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|66
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|67
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:10:40
|68
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:10:48
|69
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|0:10:49
|70
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:11:08
|71
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:11:18
|72
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:25
|73
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 25
|0:11:27
|74
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|75
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre
|0:11:33
|76
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:42
|77
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre
|0:11:54
|78
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:12:31
|79
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:12:40
|80
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:12:41
|81
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:12:59
|82
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:17
|83
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
|0:13:35
|84
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:13:50
|85
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:13:51
|86
|Clément Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:13:56
|87
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre
|88
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 100
|89
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:14:20
|90
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:14:57
|91
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 94
|0:14:58
|92
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:15:06
|93
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 23
|0:15:15
|94
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:15:17
|95
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre
|0:17:46
|96
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:20
|97
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 98
|0:19:00
|98
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 97
|0:19:09
|99
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|100
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|101
|César Bihel (Fra) Auber 95
|102
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|103
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:19:47
|104
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:20:43
|105
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:20:47
|106
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Colombia
|0:21:23
|107
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|108
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:26
|109
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:22:44
|110
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:22:55
|111
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:22:57
|112
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia
|0:22:59
|113
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:25:03
|114
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:25:16
|115
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre
|0:27:08
|116
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:33:00
|117
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Colombia
|0:33:21
|118
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:34:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|50
|pts
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|41
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|29
|4
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|28
|5
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|24
|6
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
|21
|7
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|18
|8
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|17
|9
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|16
|10
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|16
|11
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|15
|12
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|15
|13
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|13
|14
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 19
|13
|15
|Björn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 24
|11
|16
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|17
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|18
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|9
|19
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|8
|20
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|8
|21
|Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 96
|8
|22
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7
|23
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7
|24
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|7
|25
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 25
|7
|26
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|5
|27
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|5
|28
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|5
|29
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|4
|30
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 94
|4
|31
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|4
|32
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|4
|33
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|34
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|35
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2
|36
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|37
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|2
|38
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|39
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|1
|40
|David Menut (Fra) Auber 99
|1
|41
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 20
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|15
|pts
|2
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
|10
|3
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|4
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|5
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|5
|6
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|5
|7
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4
|8
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 94
|2
|9
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|2
|10
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|12:45:49
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:12
|3
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:44
|4
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:00:53
|5
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:01:22
|6
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:02:38
|7
|David Menut (Fra) Auber 99
|8
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|9
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:47
|11
|Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre
|12
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|13
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:13
|14
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:03:16
|15
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:04:07
|16
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:04:50
|17
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 19
|0:05:17
|18
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:06:21
|19
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:06:53
|20
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:03
|21
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:09:14
|22
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:10:48
|23
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 25
|0:11:27
|24
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|25
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre
|0:11:54
|26
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:12:40
|27
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:12:41
|28
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:12:59
|29
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
|0:13:35
|30
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:13:50
|31
|Clément Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:13:56
|32
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre
|33
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 100
|34
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre
|0:17:46
|35
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 98
|0:19:00
|36
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:19:09
|37
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:20:43
|38
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:23
|39
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:26
|40
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:25:03
|41
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:25:16
|42
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre
|0:27:08
|43
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:34:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|38:19:22
|2
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:20
|3
|Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:01:36
|4
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:59
|5
|Team Europcar
|0:02:27
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:16
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:41
|8
|Auber 93
|0:04:05
|9
|Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:04:43
|10
|FDJ.fr
|0:04:49
|11
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:09
|12
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:37
|13
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:13:14
|14
|Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:14:19
|15
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:18:52
|16
|Colombia
|0:22:01
