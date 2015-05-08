Trending

Coquard holds on to the overall race lead at the Four Days of Dunkerque

Neo-pro Alexis Gougéard (AG2R-La Mondiale) was one of the strongest riders in the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale4:15:29
2Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
3Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia0:00:03
4Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:14
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
6Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
7Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
8Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
9Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 25
10Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
11Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
12Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
13Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
14Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
15David Menut (Fra) Auber 99
16Björn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 24
17Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
18Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 21
19Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
20Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre
21Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
22Jose Goncalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
23Omar Fraile Matarranz (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
24Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
26Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
27Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
28Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre
29Ángel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
30Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
31Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale
32Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
33Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
34Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
35Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
36Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
37Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
38Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 96
39David Boucher (Bel) FDJ
40Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
41Clément Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
42Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
43Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
44Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Colombia
45Fabien Canal (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre
46César Bihel (Fra) Auber 95
47Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
48Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 97
49Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
50Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
51Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
52Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
53Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
54Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 20
55William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
56Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
57Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
58Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
59Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
60Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
61Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 98
62Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
63Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
64Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 22
65Romain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre
66Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
67Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre
68Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
69Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
70Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia0:00:54
71Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:00:56
72Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:01:01
73Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:14
74Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
75Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:01:01
76Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:15
77Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
78Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre0:01:19
79Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 94
80Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
81Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
82Gert Jõeäär (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
83Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
84Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:35
85Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:01:48
86Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
87Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
88Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 23
89Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:01:50
90Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:14
91Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia0:01:50
92Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:14
93Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
94Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:01:50
95Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:14
96Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
97Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:01:56
98Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:03
99Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
100Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:02:17
101Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
102Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 19
103Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:00:14
104Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:24
105Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:02:37
106Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:40
107Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 1000:00:14
108Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:02:40
109Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
110Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre0:02:46
111André Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:14
112Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:04:18
113Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:14
114Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:11:31
115Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
116Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:11:34
117Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Colombia0:20:32
118Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFJan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale4pts
2Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia2
3Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale4pts
2Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia2
3Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole4pts
2Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia2
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale20pts
2Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole17
3Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia15
4Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise13
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar11
6Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert10
7Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton9
8Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits8
9Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 257
10Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement6
11Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling5
12Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia4
13Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM3
14Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole2
15David Menut (Fra) Auber 991

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia3pts
2Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale2
3Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia3pts
2Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole2
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole3pts
2Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia2
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole3pts
2Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia2
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale4:15:29
2Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia0:00:03
3Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:14
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
5Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
6Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 25
7Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
8David Menut (Fra) Auber 99
9Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
10Omar Fraile Matarranz (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
11Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre
13Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
14Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
15Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
16Clément Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
17Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
18Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
19Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
20Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
21Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 98
22Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
23Romain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre
24Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
25Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre
26Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:00:56
27Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:01:15
28Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre0:01:19
29Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
30Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:01:48
31Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:14
32Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:01:56
33Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:02:17
34Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 19
35Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:02:37
36Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:40
37Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 1000:00:14
38Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:02:40
39Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre0:02:46
40André Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:14
41Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:11:31
42Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:11:34
43Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar0:20:32

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale12:46:55
2Roubaix Lille Metropole
3Colombia0:00:03
4Bora-Argon 180:00:14
5Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Cult Energy Pro Cycling
7Auber 93
8Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
9Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
10Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
11Team Marseille 13 KTM
12Wanty - Groupe Gobert
13FDJ.fr
14Bretagne-Séché Environnement
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:19
16Team Europcar0:02:03

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar12:45:49
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:12
3Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:18
4Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
5Björn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 240:00:40
6Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
7Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:44
8Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
9Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
10Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:00:49
11Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:52
12Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:00:53
13Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 96
14Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
15Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
17Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 210:00:55
18Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:04
19Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:07
20Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:22
21Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:27
22Jose Goncalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:31
23Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
24Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:01:40
26Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:02:21
27Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:02:25
28Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:02:27
29Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 220:02:28
30Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:02:38
31Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
32Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
33David Menut (Fra) Auber 99
34Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
35David Boucher (Bel) FDJ
36Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
37Ángel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:46
38Omar Fraile Matarranz (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:47
39Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre
40Fabien Canal (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre
41Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
42Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
43Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
44Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 200:02:56
45Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:03:13
46Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale0:03:14
47Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:03:16
48Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia0:03:18
49Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:32
50Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:03:34
51William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:03:44
52Gert Jõeäär (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:03:52
53Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:00
54Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:04:07
55Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:04:23
56Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
57Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:04:50
58Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:05:01
59Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 190:05:17
60Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:06:21
61Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:06:53
62Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:27
63Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:03
64Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:09:14
65Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
66Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
67Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:10:40
68Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:10:48
69Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia0:10:49
70Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:11:08
71Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:11:18
72Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:25
73Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 250:11:27
74Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
75Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre0:11:33
76Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ0:11:42
77Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre0:11:54
78Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:12:31
79Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:12:40
80André Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:12:41
81Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:12:59
82Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:17
83Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia0:13:35
84Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:13:50
85Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:13:51
86Clément Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:13:56
87Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre
88Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 100
89Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:14:20
90Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:14:57
91Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 940:14:58
92Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale0:15:06
93Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 230:15:15
94Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:15:17
95Romain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre0:17:46
96Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:20
97Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 980:19:00
98Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 970:19:09
99Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
100Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
101César Bihel (Fra) Auber 95
102Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
103Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:19:47
104Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:20:43
105Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:20:47
106Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Colombia0:21:23
107Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
108Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:22:26
109Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:22:44
110Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:22:55
111Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:22:57
112Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia0:22:59
113Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:25:03
114Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:25:16
115Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre0:27:08
116Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:33:00
117Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Colombia0:33:21
118Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar0:34:21

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar50pts
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise41
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale29
4Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits28
5Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole24
6Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia21
7Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM18
8Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton17
9Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement16
10Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert16
11Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM15
12Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling15
13Damien Gaudin (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale13
14Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 1913
15Björn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 2411
16Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise10
17Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise10
18Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole9
19Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement8
20Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ8
21Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 968
22Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits7
23Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits7
24Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole7
25Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 257
26Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert5
27Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM5
28Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia5
29Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale4
30Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 944
31Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert4
32Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton4
33Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits3
34Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
35Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2
36Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
37Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale2
38Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits2
39Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar1
40David Menut (Fra) Auber 991
41Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 201

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole15pts
2Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia10
3Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise9
4Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
5Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale5
6Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton5
7Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement4
8Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 942
9Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert2
10Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar12:45:49
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:12
3Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:44
4Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:00:53
5Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:22
6Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:02:38
7David Menut (Fra) Auber 99
8Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
9Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Omar Fraile Matarranz (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:47
11Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre
12Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
13Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:03:13
14Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:03:16
15Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:04:07
16Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:04:50
17Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 190:05:17
18Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:06:21
19Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:06:53
20Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:03
21Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:09:14
22Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:10:48
23Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 250:11:27
24Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Métropole
25Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre0:11:54
26Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:12:40
27André Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:12:41
28Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:12:59
29Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia0:13:35
30Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:13:50
31Clément Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:13:56
32Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre
33Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 100
34Romain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre0:17:46
35Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 980:19:00
36Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:19:09
37Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:20:43
38Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:21:23
39Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:22:26
40Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:25:03
41Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:25:16
42Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe cycliste Armée de Terre0:27:08
43Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar0:34:21

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise38:19:22
2Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:20
3Team Marseille 13 KTM0:01:36
4Bora-Argon 180:01:59
5Team Europcar0:02:27
6AG2R La Mondiale0:03:16
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:41
8Auber 930:04:05
9Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:04:43
10FDJ.fr0:04:49
11Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:09
12Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:37
13Roubaix Lille Metropole0:13:14
14Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:14:19
15Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:18:52
16Colombia0:22:01

