Trending

Vos dominates in Frankfurt

Chainel-Lefevre, Kupfernagel battle for second

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:39:13
2Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)0:01:23
3Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Stevens0:01:28
4Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus MIG Team0:01:45
5Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)0:02:19
6Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:46
7Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Team Focus Bikes-Velo Club Rain0:03:22
8Sabine Spitz (Ger)0:03:25
9Arenda Grimberg (Ned)0:03:49
10Caroline Mani (Fra) CC Etupes0:04:11
11Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren0:04:45
12Martina Zwick (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion0:05:07
13Lisa Heckmann (Ger)
14Liv-Susanne Bachmann (Ger)
15Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger)
16Karlotta Felsmann (Ger)
17Hannah Britz (Ger)
18Pepe Phillips (Ger)

Latest on Cyclingnews