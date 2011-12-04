Trending

Pfingsten tops Weber in Frankfurt

Kášek claims podium spot

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam de Rijke1:02:08
2Sascha Weber (Ger)0:00:21
3David Kášek (Cze) Cyklo Team Tábor0:00:26
4Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Madeta - Fitness / Specialized0:00:55
5Simon Zahner (Swi)0:01:07
6Johannes Sickmueller (Ger)0:01:50
7Michael Schweizer (Ger) Stevens Racing Team0:02:18
8Max Walsleben (Ger)0:02:42
9Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
10Julian Lehmann (Ger)0:02:59
11Tomáš Medek (Cze) Madeta - Fitness / Specialized0:03:19
12Michael Boroš (Cze) Cyklo Team Tábor0:03:30
13Jakub Skála (Cze) Cyklo Team Tábor0:03:33
14Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banská Bystrica0:03:34
15Robert Gavenda (Svk) KDL Trans-Landbouwkrediet
16Enno Quast (Ger)0:03:55
17Bart Hofman (Bel)0:03:56
18Karsten Volkmann (Ger)0:04:13
19Robert Glajza (Svk) CK Banská Bystrica0:04:21
20Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Ger)0:04:26
21Sascha Schneider (Ger)0:04:32
22Toni Bretschneider (Ger)0:05:03
23Emilien Viennet (Fra)0:05:12
24Fabian Brzezinski (Ger)0:05:21
25Dario Stauble (Swi)0:05:31
26Pascal Triebel (Lux)0:05:39
27Rudiger Selig (Ger)0:05:41
28Tomáš Svoboda (Cze) Madeta - Fitness / Specialized0:05:58

