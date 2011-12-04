Pfingsten tops Weber in Frankfurt
Kášek claims podium spot
Elite Men: Frankfurt am Main -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam de Rijke
|1:02:08
|2
|Sascha Weber (Ger)
|0:00:21
|3
|David Kášek (Cze) Cyklo Team Tábor
|0:00:26
|4
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Madeta - Fitness / Specialized
|0:00:55
|5
|Simon Zahner (Swi)
|0:01:07
|6
|Johannes Sickmueller (Ger)
|0:01:50
|7
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|0:02:18
|8
|Max Walsleben (Ger)
|0:02:42
|9
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|10
|Julian Lehmann (Ger)
|0:02:59
|11
|Tomáš Medek (Cze) Madeta - Fitness / Specialized
|0:03:19
|12
|Michael Boroš (Cze) Cyklo Team Tábor
|0:03:30
|13
|Jakub Skála (Cze) Cyklo Team Tábor
|0:03:33
|14
|Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banská Bystrica
|0:03:34
|15
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) KDL Trans-Landbouwkrediet
|16
|Enno Quast (Ger)
|0:03:55
|17
|Bart Hofman (Bel)
|0:03:56
|18
|Karsten Volkmann (Ger)
|0:04:13
|19
|Robert Glajza (Svk) CK Banská Bystrica
|0:04:21
|20
|Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Ger)
|0:04:26
|21
|Sascha Schneider (Ger)
|0:04:32
|22
|Toni Bretschneider (Ger)
|0:05:03
|23
|Emilien Viennet (Fra)
|0:05:12
|24
|Fabian Brzezinski (Ger)
|0:05:21
|25
|Dario Stauble (Swi)
|0:05:31
|26
|Pascal Triebel (Lux)
|0:05:39
|27
|Rudiger Selig (Ger)
|0:05:41
|28
|Tomáš Svoboda (Cze) Madeta - Fitness / Specialized
|0:05:58
