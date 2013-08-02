Trending

Mollema wins Profonde van Surhuisterveen criterium

Froome, Westra round out podium

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) wins the Profronde van Surhuisterveen criterium ahead of Chris Froome (Sky)

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Bauke Mollema (Belkin) awaits the start of the Profronde van Surhuisterveen criterium

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Chris Froome (Sky) and Bauke Mollema (Belkin) on the attack

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Chris Froome (Sky) in action during a rainy post-Tour criterium in Surhuisterveen

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Profronde van Surhuisterveen runner-up Chris Froome (Sky)

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Tour champion Chris Froome (Sky) is making the rounds of the post-Tour criteriums

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Spectators were undeterred by the rainy weather

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Lars Boom (Belkin)

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Dutch time trial champion Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) leads Bauke Mollema (Belkin) and Chris Froome (Sky)

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Profronde van Surhuisterveen criterium podium (L-R): Chris Froome, Bauke Mollema and Lieuwe Westra

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Tom Jelte Slagter (Belkin)

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Chris Froome (Sky) speaks to the press

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Tour de France champion Chris Froome (Sky) at the Profronde van Surhuisterveen criterium

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Bauke Mollema (Belkin) at the Profronde van Surhuisterveen criterium

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Bauke Mollema (Belkin) at the Profronde van Surhuisterveen criterium

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Bauke Mollema (Belkin) on the attack

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Bauke Mollmea (Belkin) off the front at the Profronde van Surhuisterveen criterium

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Chris Froome (Sky) finished as runner-up on a wet day of racing

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Tour champion Chris Froome (Sky) at the Profronde van Surhuisterveen criterium

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Chris Froome (Sky) in action during a very wet Profronde van Surhuisterveen criterium

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Chris Froome (Sky) awaits the start of the Profronde van Surhuisterveen criterium

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)
Tom Veelers (Argo-Shimano) leads Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Tom Jelte Slagter (Belkin)

(Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)

Despite heavy rain throughout the day, 30,000 spectators lined the circuit of the Profronde van Surhuisterveen criterium to see the stars of this year's Tour de France in action.

Racing in front of a home crowd, Bauke Mollema (Belkin) prevailed from a two-man break with Tour de France champion Chris Froome (Sky) in the 80km criterium.

Mollema had been out in front on his own when first Froome made contact at seven laps to go, followed by Dutch time trial champion Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) then Mollema's teammate Tom Jelte Slagter and Tom Veelers (Argos-Shimano).

With three laps to go Mollema jumped away with only Froome able to follow. At the finish Mollema outkicked Froome for the win, while Westra soloed in for third.

Results
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
5Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
6Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
7Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
8Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
9Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
10Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff

