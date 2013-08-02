Mollema wins Profonde van Surhuisterveen criterium
Froome, Westra round out podium
Despite heavy rain throughout the day, 30,000 spectators lined the circuit of the Profronde van Surhuisterveen criterium to see the stars of this year's Tour de France in action.
Racing in front of a home crowd, Bauke Mollema (Belkin) prevailed from a two-man break with Tour de France champion Chris Froome (Sky) in the 80km criterium.
Mollema had been out in front on his own when first Froome made contact at seven laps to go, followed by Dutch time trial champion Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) then Mollema's teammate Tom Jelte Slagter and Tom Veelers (Argos-Shimano).
With three laps to go Mollema jumped away with only Froome able to follow. At the finish Mollema outkicked Froome for the win, while Westra soloed in for third.
Click here for a photo gallery from the action in Surhuisterveen.
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|9
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
