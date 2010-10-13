Trending

Whitten pips Villumsen in Delhi

Bronze medal for Julia Shaw

Image 1 of 4

Tara Whitten (Canada) celebrates her gold medal in the Commonwealth Games time trial.

Tara Whitten (Canada) celebrates her gold medal in the Commonwealth Games time trial.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 4

Tara Whitten (Canada) on her gold medal winning ride.

Tara Whitten (Canada) on her gold medal winning ride.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 4

Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) earned the silver medal in the Commonwealth Games time trial.

Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) earned the silver medal in the Commonwealth Games time trial.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 4

England's Julia Shaw claimed the bronze medal in the women's time trial.

England's Julia Shaw claimed the bronze medal in the women's time trial.
(Image credit: AFP)

Tara Whitten (Canada) won the women's time trial to take her third medal of the Commonwealth Games. The Canadian had twice taken bronze on the track, in the points race and the individual pursuit, but she made no mistake on the flat 29km course along the Noida Expressway.

Whitten clocked a time of 38:59.30 to beat Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) by 4.85 seconds. England's Julia Shaw was a further 5.37 seconds back in third place and the top six in the event all finished within 36 seconds of the victor. World time trial champion and pre-race favourite Emma Pooley (England) was still suffering the after-effects of an illness suffered before the weekend's road race and she could only manage 9th on the day, 1:25.92 down.

Full Results
1Tara Alice Whitten (Canada)0:38:59.30
2Linda Villumsen (New Zealand)0:00:04.85
3Julia Shaw (England)0:00:10.22
4Alexis Rhodes (Australia)0:00:23.24
5Melissa Holt (New Zealand)0:00:23.66
6Wendy Houvenaghel (Northern Ireland)0:00:35.67
7Victoria Whitelaw (Australia)0:01:06.17
8Emma Trott (England)0:01:20.22
9Emma Pooley (England)0:01:25.92
10Alison Shanks (New Zealand)0:01:31.41
11Erinne Willock (Canada)0:02:17.16
12Ruth Corset (Australia)0:02:31.58
13Julie Beveridge (Canada)0:02:48.90
14Aurelie Marie Halbwachs (Mauritius)0:03:17.69
15Heather Wilson (Northern Ireland)0:03:49.47
16Pippa Handley (Scotland)0:04:29.38
17Sunita Devi (India)0:05:53.21
18Shalini Zabaneh (Belize)0:06:19.30
19Ann Bowditch (Guernsey)0:07:19.02
20Pana Choudhary (India)0:08:19.85
21Helen Devi (India)0:08:26.93
22Lasanthi Gunathilaka (Sri Lanka)0:08:38.96
23Joyce Nyaruri (Kenya)0:08:47.06
24Claire Louise Fraser (Guyana)0:09:57.87
25Jane Wachuka Kamau (Kenya)0:13:53.95
26Hadijah Najjuko (Uganda)0:14:19.89
27Marion Ayebale (Uganda)0:15:00.74
28Sharon Wambui Kiragu (Kenya)0:17:29.55

Latest on Cyclingnews