Whitten pips Villumsen in Delhi
Bronze medal for Julia Shaw
Tara Whitten (Canada) won the women's time trial to take her third medal of the Commonwealth Games. The Canadian had twice taken bronze on the track, in the points race and the individual pursuit, but she made no mistake on the flat 29km course along the Noida Expressway.
Whitten clocked a time of 38:59.30 to beat Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) by 4.85 seconds. England's Julia Shaw was a further 5.37 seconds back in third place and the top six in the event all finished within 36 seconds of the victor. World time trial champion and pre-race favourite Emma Pooley (England) was still suffering the after-effects of an illness suffered before the weekend's road race and she could only manage 9th on the day, 1:25.92 down.
|1
|Tara Alice Whitten (Canada)
|0:38:59.30
|2
|Linda Villumsen (New Zealand)
|0:00:04.85
|3
|Julia Shaw (England)
|0:00:10.22
|4
|Alexis Rhodes (Australia)
|0:00:23.24
|5
|Melissa Holt (New Zealand)
|0:00:23.66
|6
|Wendy Houvenaghel (Northern Ireland)
|0:00:35.67
|7
|Victoria Whitelaw (Australia)
|0:01:06.17
|8
|Emma Trott (England)
|0:01:20.22
|9
|Emma Pooley (England)
|0:01:25.92
|10
|Alison Shanks (New Zealand)
|0:01:31.41
|11
|Erinne Willock (Canada)
|0:02:17.16
|12
|Ruth Corset (Australia)
|0:02:31.58
|13
|Julie Beveridge (Canada)
|0:02:48.90
|14
|Aurelie Marie Halbwachs (Mauritius)
|0:03:17.69
|15
|Heather Wilson (Northern Ireland)
|0:03:49.47
|16
|Pippa Handley (Scotland)
|0:04:29.38
|17
|Sunita Devi (India)
|0:05:53.21
|18
|Shalini Zabaneh (Belize)
|0:06:19.30
|19
|Ann Bowditch (Guernsey)
|0:07:19.02
|20
|Pana Choudhary (India)
|0:08:19.85
|21
|Helen Devi (India)
|0:08:26.93
|22
|Lasanthi Gunathilaka (Sri Lanka)
|0:08:38.96
|23
|Joyce Nyaruri (Kenya)
|0:08:47.06
|24
|Claire Louise Fraser (Guyana)
|0:09:57.87
|25
|Jane Wachuka Kamau (Kenya)
|0:13:53.95
|26
|Hadijah Najjuko (Uganda)
|0:14:19.89
|27
|Marion Ayebale (Uganda)
|0:15:00.74
|28
|Sharon Wambui Kiragu (Kenya)
|0:17:29.55
