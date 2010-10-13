Image 1 of 4 Tara Whitten (Canada) celebrates her gold medal in the Commonwealth Games time trial. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 4 Tara Whitten (Canada) on her gold medal winning ride. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 4 Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) earned the silver medal in the Commonwealth Games time trial. (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 4 England's Julia Shaw claimed the bronze medal in the women's time trial. (Image credit: AFP)

Tara Whitten (Canada) won the women's time trial to take her third medal of the Commonwealth Games. The Canadian had twice taken bronze on the track, in the points race and the individual pursuit, but she made no mistake on the flat 29km course along the Noida Expressway.

Whitten clocked a time of 38:59.30 to beat Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) by 4.85 seconds. England's Julia Shaw was a further 5.37 seconds back in third place and the top six in the event all finished within 36 seconds of the victor. World time trial champion and pre-race favourite Emma Pooley (England) was still suffering the after-effects of an illness suffered before the weekend's road race and she could only manage 9th on the day, 1:25.92 down.