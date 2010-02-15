Trending

Bennati beats Farrar and Boasson Hagen in Samail

Boasson Hagen takes overall lead

Image 1 of 29

I'm back:Daniele Bennati is back on the winner's podium

I'm back:Daniele Bennati is back on the winner's podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 29

Ballan and Pozzato compare red and green jerseys

Ballan and Pozzato compare red and green jerseys
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 3 of 29

Bennati on the podium

Bennati on the podium
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 4 of 29

Bennati is all smiles

Bennati is all smiles
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 5 of 29

It was hot out there. Even for BennatiB

It was hot out there. Even for BennatiB
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 6 of 29

Boonen shares a joke with his teammates

Boonen shares a joke with his teammates
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 7 of 29

The locals cruised around the finish

The locals cruised around the finish
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 8 of 29

The locals want to join the Cervelo team

The locals want to join the Cervelo team
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 9 of 29

Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Columbia) signs an autograph

Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Columbia) signs an autograph
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 10 of 29

Edvald Boasson Hagen in the best young rider's jersey

Edvald Boasson Hagen in the best young rider's jersey
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 11 of 29

Boasson Hagen takes the leader's red jersey

Boasson Hagen takes the leader's red jersey
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 12 of 29

A young child rides in the more traditional Oman dress

A young child rides in the more traditional Oman dress
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 13 of 29

The local were proud of their own bikes

The local were proud of their own bikes
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 14 of 29

Don't worry Riccardo, I've done this plenty of times.

Don't worry Riccardo, I've done this plenty of times.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 15 of 29

The bunch gets ready for the last lap 7

The bunch gets ready for the last lap 7
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 16 of 29

Boasson Hagen is using some Pro-totype wheels

Boasson Hagen is using some Pro-totype wheels
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 17 of 29

The stunt riders entertain the young crowd

The stunt riders entertain the young crowd
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 18 of 29

Johan Van Summeren leads the bunch

Johan Van Summeren leads the bunch
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 19 of 29

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 29

Some nice mountains, but the riders didn't climb the big ones.

Some nice mountains, but the riders didn't climb the big ones.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 29

Daniele Bennati (Liquigas) got his first win in a very long time.

Daniele Bennati (Liquigas) got his first win in a very long time.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 29

The stage 2 podium

The stage 2 podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 29

The scenery in Oman is pretty nice.

The scenery in Oman is pretty nice.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 29

Oman is a bit hillier than Qatar

Oman is a bit hillier than Qatar
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 29

The Liquigas boys hanging out with Tom Boonen at the start.

The Liquigas boys hanging out with Tom Boonen at the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 29

Filippo Pozzato has a few fans in Omana

Filippo Pozzato has a few fans in Omana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 29

Whoops! The red kit is having erectile dysfunction.

Whoops! The red kit is having erectile dysfunction.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 29

Alessandro Ballan has a few bottles in his jersey.

Alessandro Ballan has a few bottles in his jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 29

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) took the overall lead.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) took the overall lead.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Daniele Bennati (Liquigas-Doimo) was all smiles after winning stage two of the Tour of Oman on Monday.

The mild-mannered Italian had not won a sprint since the Giro di Sardegna last February because of injuries and bad luck but he was back to his best on the straight and slightly rising finish in the small town of Samail.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) was second as he continued to go close to victory, while Norway's Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) was third in the sprint.

Protected sprinter

Bennati was the protected sprinter for Liquigas-Doimo after he helped teammate Francesco Chicchi win two stages in the Tour of Qatar.

His teammates kept him out of trouble during the stage and then Chicchi and Daniel Oss gave him an excellent lead out. When everybody else hesitated with 300 metres to go, perhaps wary of committing so far out, Bennati jumped and had the speed to hold off the other sprinters.

"I've waited too long for this win. I've had so many problems that I've decided to stop looking back. Now I just hope to look to the future," Bennati told Cyclingnews.

"The whole team helped me during the stage and then Daniel [Oss] and Francesco [Chicchi] gave me a great lead out. Chicchi was amazing. I went with about 300 metres to go as the bunch hesitated. It was a long way out but I've got a long sprint when I'm fit and healthy."

Boasson Hagen took the red leader's jersey from stage one winner Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun), who was only 10th in the sprint today. Casper is second, with Bennati third, both in the same time as Boasson Hagen. Farrar is fourth overall at four seconds.

Farrar has had a string of placings and some bad luck but he must surely win a sprint in the remaining four stage of the Tour of Oman.

"My form is coming around and so it's got to happen soon," Farrar told Cyclingnews, clearly not having lost his morale or determination for the sprints.

Four-rider early break

The 148.5km stage started in the small town of Nizwa on the main trading route across Oman and ended with two laps of a 7.5km finishing circuit around Samail. It was by far the biggest day of sport the town had ever seen and everyone packed the roadside and the finish area to see the funny men in lycra race round their block.

Despite temperatures close to 30 Celsius and with little wind, the early break formed after just seven kilometres when Britain's Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong), America's Jackson Stewart (BMC), Belgium's Kristof Vandewalle (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Luxemburg's Ben Gastauer (Ag2r- La Mondiale) got away.

The four all committed to the move and opened a 6:25 gap after 42km of racing. However, after being caught out in Qatar when Wouter Mol and Geert Steurs gained enough time to secure first and second overall for the rest of the race, the bunch and especially Casper's Saur-Sojasun team never the let the quartet get away.

The four were eventually caught just after the first time through the finish area, with 15km left to race. They'd been out front for a brave 141.5km.

Next time through the finish, although there was still one lap remaining, Lieuwe Westra (Vacansolseil) of the Netherlands jumped away and thought he'd won the stage. His joy turned to anguish and then embarrassment, as race officials and soigneurs from other teams told him there was still a lap to race.

The sprinters teams controlled the bunch in the final lap but just like in Qatar, no one team had the muscle and fitness to dominate the sprint and set up their leader. Garmin-Transitions, Saxo Bank, Team Sky and Liquigas-Doimo all tried to take charge but the other teams responded and the sprint was a high-speed fight for all.

Liquigas-Doimo was riding for Bennati and when the other sprinters hesitated with three hundred metres to go, he opened up his long surging sprint and got a gap. Now back to his best, Bennati powered to the line and everyone else was unable to get anywhere near him.

Full Results
1Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo3:33:03
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
4Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
5Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
6Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
7Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
8Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
9Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
10Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
11Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
12Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
14Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
15Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
17Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
18Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
19Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
20Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
21Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
22Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
23Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
24Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
25Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
26Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
27Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
28Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
29Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
30Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
31Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
32Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
33Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
34Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
35Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
36Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
37Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
38Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
39Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
40Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
42Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
43Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
44Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
45Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
46Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
47Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
48Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
49Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
50Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
51Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
52Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team
53Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
54Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
55Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
56Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
57Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
58Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
59Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
60Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
61Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
62John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
63Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
64Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
65Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
66Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
67Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
68Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
69Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
70Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
71Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
72Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
73Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
74Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
75Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
77Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
78Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
79Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
80Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
81Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
82Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
84Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
85Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
86Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
87Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
88Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong
89Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
90Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
91Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
92Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
93Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
94Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
95Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
96Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
97Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
98Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
99Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
100Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
101Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
102Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
103Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
104Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
105Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
106Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
107Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
108Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
109Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
110Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team
111Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong0:00:27
112Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
113Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
114Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
115Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:30
116Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
117Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
118Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step0:00:37
119Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:39
120Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong0:00:42
121Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:45
122Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
123Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:49
124Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:01:04
125Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:20
126Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong0:03:26

Points - Izki, 33.5km
1Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Points - Samail, 133.0km
1Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3pts
2Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong2
3Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1

Points - Finish, 148.5km
1Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo30pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions27
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team25
4Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank23
5Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha21
6Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team19
7Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team17
8Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia15
9Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team13
10Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun11
11Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank10
12Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram9
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto8
14Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions7
15Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
16Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team5
17Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team4
18Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step3
19Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank2
20Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Young riders
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team3:33:03
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
3Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
4Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
5Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
6Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
7Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
8Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
9Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
10Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
11Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
12Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
13Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
14Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
15Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
17Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
18Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
19Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
20Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
21Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
22Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
24Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
25Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong
26Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
27Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
29Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
30Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
31Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
32Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
33Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
34Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong0:00:27
35Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:30
36Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
37Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong0:00:42
38Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:45
39Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
40Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:49
41Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:01:04
42Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:20
43Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong0:03:26

Teams
1Team Saxo Bank10:39:09
2Cervélo Test Team
3Garmin - Transitions
4Team Katusha
5BMC Racing Team
6Sky Pro Cycling Team
7Quick Step
8Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
9Liquigas-Doimo
10Omega Pharma - Lotto
11Ag2R-La Mondiale
12Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
13Team HTC - Columbia
14Team Milram
15Saur-Sojasun
16Trek Livestrong

General classification after stage 2
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team4:55:15
2Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:00:04
5Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:06
6Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
7Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:07
8Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong0:00:08
9Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:10
10Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
11Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
12Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
13Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
14Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
15Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
16Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
17Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
18Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
19Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
20Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
21Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
22Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
24Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
25Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
26Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
27Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
28Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
29Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
30Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
31John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
32Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
33Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
34Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
35Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
36Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
37Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
38Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
40Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
41Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
42Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
43Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
44Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
45Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
46Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
47Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
48Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
49Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
50Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
51Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
52Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
53Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
54Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
55Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
56Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
57Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
58Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
59Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
60Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
61Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
62Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
63Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
64Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
65Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
66Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
67Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong
68Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
69Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
70Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
71Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
72Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
73Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
75Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
76Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
77Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
78Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
80Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
81Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
82Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
83Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
84Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
85Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
86Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
88Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
89Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
90Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
91Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
92Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
93Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team
94Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
95Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
96Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
97Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
98Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
99Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
100Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
101Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
102Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
103Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
104Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
105Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
106Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
107Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
108Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:00:32
109Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
110Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
111Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong0:00:37
112Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
113Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
114Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:40
115Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
116Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
117Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step0:00:47
118Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:49
119Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong0:00:52
120Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:55
121Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
122Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:59
123Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions0:01:10
124Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:01:14
125Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:30
126Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong0:03:36

Points classification
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team52pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions50
3Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun41
4Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha38
5Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo30
6Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia30
7Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto25
8Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank23
9Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo21
10Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator19
11Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team19
12Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team17
13Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team15
14Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step13
15Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team13
16Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank11
17Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank10
18Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team9
19Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram9
20Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto8
21Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram8
22John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team7
23Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions7
24Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
25Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
26Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team5
27Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team5
28Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
29Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
30Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto4
31Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia3
32Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team3
33Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale3
34Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step3
35Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
36Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong2
37Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
38Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram2
39Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
40Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank2
41Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha1
42Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team1

Young rider classification
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team4:55:15
2Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:06
3Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:07
4Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong0:00:08
5Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:10
6Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
8Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
10Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
11Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
12Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
13Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
14Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
16Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
17Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
18Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
19Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
20Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
21Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
23Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
24Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong
25Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
26Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
27Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
28Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
29Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
30Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
31Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
32Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
33Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
34Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong0:00:37
35Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:40
36Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
37Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong0:00:52
38Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:55
39Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
40Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:59
41Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:01:14
42Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:30
43Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong0:03:36

Teams classification
1Team Saxo Bank14:46:15
2Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
3Team Katusha
4Cervélo Test Team
5Garmin - Transitions
6Saur-Sojasun
7Team Sky
8BMC Racing Team
9Omega Pharma - Lotto
10Quick Step
11Team HTC - Columbia
12Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
13Liquigas-Doimo
14Ag2R-La Mondiale
15Trek Livestrong
16Team Milram

