Daniele Bennati (Liquigas-Doimo) was all smiles after winning stage two of the Tour of Oman on Monday.

The mild-mannered Italian had not won a sprint since the Giro di Sardegna last February because of injuries and bad luck but he was back to his best on the straight and slightly rising finish in the small town of Samail.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) was second as he continued to go close to victory, while Norway's Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) was third in the sprint.

Protected sprinter

Bennati was the protected sprinter for Liquigas-Doimo after he helped teammate Francesco Chicchi win two stages in the Tour of Qatar.

His teammates kept him out of trouble during the stage and then Chicchi and Daniel Oss gave him an excellent lead out. When everybody else hesitated with 300 metres to go, perhaps wary of committing so far out, Bennati jumped and had the speed to hold off the other sprinters.

"I've waited too long for this win. I've had so many problems that I've decided to stop looking back. Now I just hope to look to the future," Bennati told Cyclingnews.

"The whole team helped me during the stage and then Daniel [Oss] and Francesco [Chicchi] gave me a great lead out. Chicchi was amazing. I went with about 300 metres to go as the bunch hesitated. It was a long way out but I've got a long sprint when I'm fit and healthy."

Boasson Hagen took the red leader's jersey from stage one winner Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun), who was only 10th in the sprint today. Casper is second, with Bennati third, both in the same time as Boasson Hagen. Farrar is fourth overall at four seconds.

Farrar has had a string of placings and some bad luck but he must surely win a sprint in the remaining four stage of the Tour of Oman.

"My form is coming around and so it's got to happen soon," Farrar told Cyclingnews, clearly not having lost his morale or determination for the sprints.

Four-rider early break

The 148.5km stage started in the small town of Nizwa on the main trading route across Oman and ended with two laps of a 7.5km finishing circuit around Samail. It was by far the biggest day of sport the town had ever seen and everyone packed the roadside and the finish area to see the funny men in lycra race round their block.

Despite temperatures close to 30 Celsius and with little wind, the early break formed after just seven kilometres when Britain's Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong), America's Jackson Stewart (BMC), Belgium's Kristof Vandewalle (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Luxemburg's Ben Gastauer (Ag2r- La Mondiale) got away.

The four all committed to the move and opened a 6:25 gap after 42km of racing. However, after being caught out in Qatar when Wouter Mol and Geert Steurs gained enough time to secure first and second overall for the rest of the race, the bunch and especially Casper's Saur-Sojasun team never the let the quartet get away.

The four were eventually caught just after the first time through the finish area, with 15km left to race. They'd been out front for a brave 141.5km.

Next time through the finish, although there was still one lap remaining, Lieuwe Westra (Vacansolseil) of the Netherlands jumped away and thought he'd won the stage. His joy turned to anguish and then embarrassment, as race officials and soigneurs from other teams told him there was still a lap to race.

The sprinters teams controlled the bunch in the final lap but just like in Qatar, no one team had the muscle and fitness to dominate the sprint and set up their leader. Garmin-Transitions, Saxo Bank, Team Sky and Liquigas-Doimo all tried to take charge but the other teams responded and the sprint was a high-speed fight for all.

Liquigas-Doimo was riding for Bennati and when the other sprinters hesitated with three hundred metres to go, he opened up his long surging sprint and got a gap. Now back to his best, Bennati powered to the line and everyone else was unable to get anywhere near him.

Full Results 1 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 3:33:03 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 4 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 5 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 6 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 7 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 8 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 9 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 11 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 12 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 14 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 15 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team 17 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 18 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 19 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 20 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 21 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team 22 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 23 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 24 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 25 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 26 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 27 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 28 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 29 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 30 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 31 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 32 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 33 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 34 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 36 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 37 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 38 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 39 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 40 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 42 Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 43 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 44 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 45 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 46 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 47 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 48 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 49 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 50 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 51 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 52 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team 53 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 54 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 55 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 56 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 57 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 58 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 59 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 60 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 61 Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong 62 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 63 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 64 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 65 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 66 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 67 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 68 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 69 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 70 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 71 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 72 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 73 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 74 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 75 Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 77 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 78 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 79 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 80 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 81 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 82 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 84 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 85 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 86 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 87 Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram 88 Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong 89 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 90 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 91 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 92 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 93 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 94 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 95 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 97 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 98 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 100 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 101 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 102 Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 103 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 104 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 105 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong 106 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 107 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 108 Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 109 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 110 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team 111 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 0:00:27 112 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 113 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 114 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 115 Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:30 116 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 118 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:37 119 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:39 120 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:00:42 121 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:45 122 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 123 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:49 124 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:01:04 125 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:20 126 Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:03:26

Points - Izki, 33.5km 1 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Points - Samail, 133.0km 1 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 pts 2 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 2 3 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Points - Finish, 148.5km 1 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 30 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 27 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 25 4 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 23 5 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 21 6 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 19 7 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 17 8 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 15 9 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 13 10 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 11 11 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 10 12 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 9 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 8 14 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 7 15 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 16 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team 5 17 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 4 18 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 3 19 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 2 20 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Young riders 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 3:33:03 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 6 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 9 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 10 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 11 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 12 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 13 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 14 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 15 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 16 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 17 Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong 18 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 19 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 20 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 21 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 22 Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 24 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 25 Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong 26 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 27 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 28 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 29 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 30 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 32 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 33 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong 34 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 0:00:27 35 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:30 36 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 37 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:00:42 38 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:45 39 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 40 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:49 41 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:01:04 42 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:20 43 Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:03:26

Teams 1 Team Saxo Bank 10:39:09 2 Cervélo Test Team 3 Garmin - Transitions 4 Team Katusha 5 BMC Racing Team 6 Sky Pro Cycling Team 7 Quick Step 8 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 9 Liquigas-Doimo 10 Omega Pharma - Lotto 11 Ag2R-La Mondiale 12 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 13 Team HTC - Columbia 14 Team Milram 15 Saur-Sojasun 16 Trek Livestrong

General classification after stage 2 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 4:55:15 2 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:04 5 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:00:06 6 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:07 8 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 0:00:08 9 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:10 10 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 11 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team 12 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team 14 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 15 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 16 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 17 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 18 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 19 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 20 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 21 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 24 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 25 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 26 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 27 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 28 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 29 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 30 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 31 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 32 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 33 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 34 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 35 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 36 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 37 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 38 Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 40 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 41 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 42 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 43 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 44 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 45 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 46 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 47 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 48 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 49 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 50 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 51 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 52 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 53 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 54 Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 55 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 56 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 57 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 58 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 59 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 60 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 61 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 62 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 63 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 64 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 65 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 66 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong 67 Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong 68 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 69 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 70 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 71 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 72 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 73 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 75 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 76 Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong 77 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 78 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 80 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 81 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 82 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 83 Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram 84 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 85 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 86 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 88 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 89 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 90 Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 91 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 92 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 93 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team 94 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 95 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 96 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 97 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 98 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 99 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 100 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 101 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 102 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 103 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 104 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 105 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 106 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 107 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 108 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:00:32 109 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team 110 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:34 111 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 0:00:37 112 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 113 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 114 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:40 115 Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 116 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 117 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:47 118 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:49 119 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:00:52 120 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:55 121 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 122 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:59 123 Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:10 124 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:01:14 125 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:30 126 Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:03:36

Points classification 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 52 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 50 3 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 41 4 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 38 5 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 30 6 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 30 7 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 25 8 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 23 9 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 21 10 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 19 11 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 19 12 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 17 13 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team 15 14 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 13 15 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 13 16 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 11 17 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 10 18 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team 9 19 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 9 20 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 8 21 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 8 22 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 23 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 7 24 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 25 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 26 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 5 27 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 5 28 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 29 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 30 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 4 31 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 3 32 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 33 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 3 34 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 3 35 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 36 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 2 37 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 38 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 2 39 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 40 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 2 41 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 42 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 1

Young rider classification 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 4:55:15 2 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:06 3 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:07 4 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 0:00:08 5 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:10 6 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 8 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 12 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 13 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 14 Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 16 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 17 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 18 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 19 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 21 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 22 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 23 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 24 Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong 25 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong 26 Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong 27 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 28 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 29 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 30 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 31 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 32 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 33 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 34 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 0:00:37 35 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:40 36 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 37 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:00:52 38 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:55 39 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 40 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:59 41 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:01:14 42 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:30 43 Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:03:36