Bennati beats Farrar and Boasson Hagen in Samail
Boasson Hagen takes overall lead
Daniele Bennati (Liquigas-Doimo) was all smiles after winning stage two of the Tour of Oman on Monday.
The mild-mannered Italian had not won a sprint since the Giro di Sardegna last February because of injuries and bad luck but he was back to his best on the straight and slightly rising finish in the small town of Samail.
Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) was second as he continued to go close to victory, while Norway's Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) was third in the sprint.
Protected sprinter
Bennati was the protected sprinter for Liquigas-Doimo after he helped teammate Francesco Chicchi win two stages in the Tour of Qatar.
His teammates kept him out of trouble during the stage and then Chicchi and Daniel Oss gave him an excellent lead out. When everybody else hesitated with 300 metres to go, perhaps wary of committing so far out, Bennati jumped and had the speed to hold off the other sprinters.
"I've waited too long for this win. I've had so many problems that I've decided to stop looking back. Now I just hope to look to the future," Bennati told Cyclingnews.
"The whole team helped me during the stage and then Daniel [Oss] and Francesco [Chicchi] gave me a great lead out. Chicchi was amazing. I went with about 300 metres to go as the bunch hesitated. It was a long way out but I've got a long sprint when I'm fit and healthy."
Boasson Hagen took the red leader's jersey from stage one winner Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun), who was only 10th in the sprint today. Casper is second, with Bennati third, both in the same time as Boasson Hagen. Farrar is fourth overall at four seconds.
Farrar has had a string of placings and some bad luck but he must surely win a sprint in the remaining four stage of the Tour of Oman.
"My form is coming around and so it's got to happen soon," Farrar told Cyclingnews, clearly not having lost his morale or determination for the sprints.
Four-rider early break
The 148.5km stage started in the small town of Nizwa on the main trading route across Oman and ended with two laps of a 7.5km finishing circuit around Samail. It was by far the biggest day of sport the town had ever seen and everyone packed the roadside and the finish area to see the funny men in lycra race round their block.
Despite temperatures close to 30 Celsius and with little wind, the early break formed after just seven kilometres when Britain's Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong), America's Jackson Stewart (BMC), Belgium's Kristof Vandewalle (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Luxemburg's Ben Gastauer (Ag2r- La Mondiale) got away.
The four all committed to the move and opened a 6:25 gap after 42km of racing. However, after being caught out in Qatar when Wouter Mol and Geert Steurs gained enough time to secure first and second overall for the rest of the race, the bunch and especially Casper's Saur-Sojasun team never the let the quartet get away.
The four were eventually caught just after the first time through the finish area, with 15km left to race. They'd been out front for a brave 141.5km.
Next time through the finish, although there was still one lap remaining, Lieuwe Westra (Vacansolseil) of the Netherlands jumped away and thought he'd won the stage. His joy turned to anguish and then embarrassment, as race officials and soigneurs from other teams told him there was still a lap to race.
The sprinters teams controlled the bunch in the final lap but just like in Qatar, no one team had the muscle and fitness to dominate the sprint and set up their leader. Garmin-Transitions, Saxo Bank, Team Sky and Liquigas-Doimo all tried to take charge but the other teams responded and the sprint was a high-speed fight for all.
Liquigas-Doimo was riding for Bennati and when the other sprinters hesitated with three hundred metres to go, he opened up his long surging sprint and got a gap. Now back to his best, Bennati powered to the line and everyone else was unable to get anywhere near him.
|1
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|3:33:03
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|6
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|7
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|8
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|9
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|11
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|14
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|15
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|19
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
|22
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|23
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|24
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|25
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|26
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|27
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|28
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|30
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|31
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|32
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|34
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|36
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|37
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|39
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|40
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|45
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|47
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|48
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|49
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|50
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|51
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|52
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|54
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|55
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|56
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|57
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|59
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|60
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|61
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|62
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|64
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|65
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|67
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|68
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|69
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|70
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|71
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|72
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|73
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|74
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|75
|Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|77
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|78
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|79
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|80
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|81
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|84
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|85
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|86
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
|88
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|89
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|90
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|91
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|92
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|93
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|94
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|95
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|97
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|98
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|100
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|101
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|102
|Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|103
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|104
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|105
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
|106
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|107
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|108
|Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|109
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|110
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|0:00:27
|112
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|113
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:30
|116
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|118
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:37
|119
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:39
|120
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:00:42
|121
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:45
|122
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:49
|124
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|125
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:20
|126
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:03:26
|1
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|1
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|pts
|2
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|2
|3
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|30
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|27
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|25
|4
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|23
|5
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|21
|6
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|19
|7
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|17
|8
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|9
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|13
|10
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|11
|11
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|12
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|9
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|8
|14
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|15
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|16
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|5
|17
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|4
|18
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|3
|19
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|20
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|3:33:03
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|6
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|11
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|14
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|17
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|18
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|19
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|20
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|22
|Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|24
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|25
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|26
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|29
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|30
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|32
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|33
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
|34
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|0:00:27
|35
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:30
|36
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|37
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:00:42
|38
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:45
|39
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:49
|41
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|42
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:20
|43
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:03:26
|1
|Team Saxo Bank
|10:39:09
|2
|Cervélo Test Team
|3
|Garmin - Transitions
|4
|Team Katusha
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Sky Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Quick Step
|8
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|11
|Ag2R-La Mondiale
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|13
|Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|Team Milram
|15
|Saur-Sojasun
|16
|Trek Livestrong
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|4:55:15
|2
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:04
|5
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:00:06
|6
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:07
|8
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|0:00:08
|9
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:10
|10
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|11
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
|14
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|15
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|19
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|20
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|21
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|25
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|26
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|27
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|28
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|29
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|30
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|31
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|33
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|34
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|35
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|37
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|38
|Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|40
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|41
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|42
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|43
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|45
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|46
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|47
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|49
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|50
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|52
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|53
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|54
|Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|56
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|58
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|59
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|60
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|61
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|62
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|63
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|64
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|65
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|66
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
|67
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|68
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|70
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|71
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|73
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|75
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|77
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|78
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|80
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|81
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|82
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
|84
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|85
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|86
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|88
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|89
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|91
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|92
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|93
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|95
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|96
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|97
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|98
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|99
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|100
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|101
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|102
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|103
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|104
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|105
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|107
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|108
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|109
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:34
|111
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|0:00:37
|112
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|113
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:40
|115
|Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|116
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|117
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:47
|118
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:49
|119
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:00:52
|120
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:55
|121
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:59
|123
|Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:10
|124
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|125
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:30
|126
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:03:36
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|52
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|50
|3
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|41
|4
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|38
|5
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|30
|6
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|30
|7
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|25
|8
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|23
|9
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|21
|10
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|19
|11
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|19
|12
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|17
|13
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|15
|14
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|13
|15
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|13
|16
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|17
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|18
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
|9
|19
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|9
|20
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|8
|21
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|22
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|23
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|24
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|25
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|26
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|5
|27
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|5
|28
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|29
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|30
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|4
|31
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|32
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|33
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|34
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|3
|35
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|36
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|2
|37
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|38
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|2
|39
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|40
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|41
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|42
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|1
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|4:55:15
|2
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:06
|3
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:07
|4
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|0:00:08
|5
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:10
|6
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|14
|Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|16
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|18
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|19
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|21
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|23
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|24
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|25
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
|26
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|27
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|28
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|29
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|30
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|31
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|32
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|33
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|34
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|0:00:37
|35
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:40
|36
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|37
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:00:52
|38
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:55
|39
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:59
|41
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|42
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:30
|43
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:03:36
|1
|Team Saxo Bank
|14:46:15
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|3
|Team Katusha
|4
|Cervélo Test Team
|5
|Garmin - Transitions
|6
|Saur-Sojasun
|7
|Team Sky
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|10
|Quick Step
|11
|Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Liquigas-Doimo
|14
|Ag2R-La Mondiale
|15
|Trek Livestrong
|16
|Team Milram
