Davis does enough to seal it in Sydney
Cantwell close, but photo rules in favour of Davis
Quick Step's Allan Davis pipped a fast-finishing Jonathan Cantwell to take out the inaugural Dick Smith Cycle Sydney Grand Prix. Run in conjunction with the V8 SUpercar race in Sydney's Homebush Bay Olympic precinct, the race was held in front of over 100,000 motor racing fans.
The race included the biggest names in Australian cycling, with the start list reading like a who's who of the nation's cream on two wheels. Davis lined up against the likes of Mark Renshaw, Simon Gerrans and Graeme Brown in what was an aggressive race from the start.
Despite numerous attacks, it came down to a frantic final lap during which Cantwell was delivered to the final corner in fifth wheel; Davis proved too strong in the kick to the line but only by the narrowest of margins.
"I thought I had the perfect position into the last corner and was coming at Allan but I didn't factor in getting round Renshaw and probably should have gone inside him," said Cantwell. "In the end the outside line was a little longer and based on the photo I saw was probably the difference today."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Allan Davis (Quick step)
|2
|Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
|3
|Gary Meuller (Total Rush)
|4
|Mark Renshaw (Columbia)
