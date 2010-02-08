Image 1 of 71 After just 8kms of racing the peloton is settling in for chasing a breakaway of five riders. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 2 of 71 Another view of Caisse d'Epargne's Pinarello Dogmas. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 3 of 71 The Look team bikes of Cofidis. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 4 of 71 Erik Zabel, left, rode today's stage behind the peloton. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 5 of 71 Frank Schleck (Team Saxo Bank) clearly feeling great about the stage ahead. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 6 of 71 Footon-Servetto's team-issue Fujis. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 7 of 71 The break of the day containing Luis Mas (Burgos Monumental), David Deroo (Skil-Shimano), Ronan Van Zandbeek (Van Vliet EBH Elshof), Manuel Ortega (Andalucia-Cajasur) and Andoni Blazquez (Orbea). (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 8 of 71 Caisse d'Epargne is on Pinarello Dogmas. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 9 of 71 One of Team Saxo Bank's Specialized bikes. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 10 of 71 Team HTC-Columbia's Scott bikes. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 11 of 71 Ridley bikes lined up for Team Katusha riders. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 12 of 71 Rabobank is once again on Giant bikes this season. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 13 of 71 Canyon bikes on the roof of an Omega Pharma-Lotto team car (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 14 of 71 The Eddy Merckx bikes of Quick Step. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 15 of 71 The peloton starts to organize the chase. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 16 of 71 Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 17 of 71 Aleksejs Saramotins (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 18 of 71 Francesco Reda (Quick Step) (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 19 of 71 Frank Schleck (Team Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 20 of 71 Frank Schleck (Team Saxo Bank) enjoying today's stage. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 21 of 71 Frank Schleck (Team Saxo Bank) was seen chatting with many riders today. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 22 of 71 Action during the second stage of the Challenge Mallorca. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 23 of 71 Ortega (Andalucia-Cajasur), Blazquez (Orbea), Mas (Burgos Monumental), Deroo (Skil-Shimano) and Van Zandbeek (Van Vliet EBH Elshof) continue their lengthy breakaway. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 24 of 71 Caisse d'Epargne kept Alejandro Valverde safe today. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 25 of 71 Footon-Servetto continues to chase. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 26 of 71 Footon-Servetto leads the peloton. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 27 of 71 The breakaway stayed away for nearly 150 kilometres. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 28 of 71 The Katusha team started to come to the front to help with the chase. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 29 of 71 The peloton chasing the breakaway. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 30 of 71 The peloton goes by Porto Petro. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 31 of 71 An Omega Pharma-Lotto rider catching his lunch. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 32 of 71 A school of children came out of class to watch the peloton zoom by. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 33 of 71 After riding for over 100km, a well-earned lunch follows. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 34 of 71 Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 35 of 71 Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) kept himself safe and out of trouble today. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 36 of 71 Anders Lund (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 37 of 71 Riders in the feed zone in today's stage. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 38 of 71 Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) got his feed bag early. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 39 of 71 Jens Voigt (Team Saxo Bank) did not attack today, perhaps tomorrow. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 40 of 71 Kasper Klostergaard (Team Saxo Bank) in good spirits before the feed zone. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 41 of 71 Manuel Ortega (Andalucia-Cajasur) talks strategy with his director but would be caught in less thank five kilometres from then. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 42 of 71 Rabobank adds a rider to the chase. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 43 of 71 The breakaway's lead now stands at 1 minute and 40 seconds. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 44 of 71 The Rabobank team took over the last part of the chase to set the stage for Oscar Freire. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 45 of 71 Oscar Freire (Rabobank), left, is less than 50 metres away from winning the stage. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 46 of 71 Joan Horrach (Katusha) is the best rider from Mallorca in today's race. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 47 of 71 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Caisse d'Epargne) tells Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) to take it easy tomorrow on the mountains. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 48 of 71 Luis Mas (Burgos Monumental) on the podium. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 49 of 71 Olympic track champion Juan Llaneras was giving out the trophies on the podium. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 50 of 71 Oscar Freire (Rabobank) seemed very pleased with his win. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 51 of 71 Oscar Freire (Rabobank) takes the win over André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia). (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 52 of 71 The peloton comes out of a tunnel with five kilometres remaining to the finish line. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 53 of 71 Triple world champion Oscar Freire (Rabobank) can add one more trophy to his collection. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 54 of 71 Brothers Marc and Vincente Reynes - PSK Whirlpool-Author and HTC-Columbia. (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 55 of 71 Oscar Freire (Rabobank) and René Andrle (PSK Whirlpool-Author). (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 56 of 71 Marzio Bruseghin (Caisse d'Epargne) (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 57 of 71 Robbie McEwen (Katusha) (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 58 of 71 Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 59 of 71 Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 60 of 71 Jan Bárta (Netapp) (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 61 of 71 Erik Zabel and Rolf Aldag ride along behind the peloton. (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 62 of 71 Roman Kreuziger, father of the Liqugas rider. (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 63 of 71 (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 64 of 71 Caisse d'Epargne leads the peloton. (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 65 of 71 The five-man break which stayed away for much of today's stage. (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 66 of 71 Óscar Freire (Rabobank) outsprints Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) for the win. (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 67 of 71 Óscar Freire (Rabobank) celebrates his win in the Trofeo Cala Millor. (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 68 of 71 Martin Hebík (PSK Whirlpool-Author) (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 69 of 71 Óscar Freire (Rabobank) (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 70 of 71 Óscar Freire (Rabobank) on the podium after winning the Challenge Mallorca's second stage. (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 71 of 71 Óscar Freire (Rabobank) with director Erik Dekker. (Image credit: Patrik Pátek)

Óscar Freire (Rabobank) earned his first win of 2010 today at the Trofeo Cala Millor, the second stage of the Challenge Mallorca. The three-time world champion bested André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) and Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto) in the field sprint concluding the 172.4km stage.

"To win the second race of the season is a nice feeling, but we must not exaggerate," said Freire. "I'm not much better than last year around this time. What is very nice is the feeling within the team. The lead-outs by Tom Leezer were excellent today and Sunday. Today was so smooth nothing could go wrong."

Unlike the first day of racing where breakaway attempts were never given much freedom, a five-man break went clear early in the Trofeo Cala Millor and built up a lead of more than six minutes. Luis Mas (Burgos Monumental), David Deroo (Skil-Shimano) and Ronan Van Zandbeek (Van Vliet EBH Elshof) went clear of the peloton after eight kilometres of racing followed six kilometres later by Manuel Ortega (Andalucia-Cajasur) and Andoni Blazquez (Orbea).

When the two chasers caught the leading trio at kilometre 23 to form a five-man breakaway their advantage stood at 4:37 over the peloton. Only four kilometres later their lead ballooned out to 6:37, which would be their largest gap to the peloton.

At kilometre 59 the quintet's lead fell to 4:40, but soon grew back to 5:38 after 86 kilometres were completed.

The teams of the sprinters began to get organized at the front of the peloton and steadily reduced the break's lead. With 72 kilometres remaining their lead fell to 3:40 and with 35 kilometres to the finish the quintet's advantage stood at 1:27.

With 30 kilometres to the finish Ronan Van Zandbeek attacked his breakaway companions and built a 15-second lead. The remaining four escapees were swept up by the peloton with 21 kilometres remaining in the stage and Van Zandbeek, too, was absorbed by the field 15 kilometres from the finish.

The pace at the front of the peloton remained high, splitting the field six kilometres from the finish. In the dash to the line an on-form Óscar Freire (Rabobank), third on the opening stage, proved too fast for the rest of the sprinters taking out his first win of 2010.

Full Results 1 Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 4:14:21 2 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 3 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 4 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 5 Koldo Fernández (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 8 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 9 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 11 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 12 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 13 Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 15 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 16 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 17 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 18 Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Orbea 19 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram 20 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 21 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 22 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 23 Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 24 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 25 Remco Tebrake (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 26 José Fco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 27 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 28 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 29 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 30 Jose A. Carrasco (Spa) Spanish National Team 31 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 32 Jorge Martín Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur 33 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 34 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 35 Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 36 Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 37 Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 38 David Gutiérrez P (Spa) Footon-Servetto 39 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 40 Pascual Orengo López (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 41 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 42 Carlos Castaño (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 43 Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto 44 Unai Elorriaga (Spa) Spanish National Team 45 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 46 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 47 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 48 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 49 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 50 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 51 Pablo Aitor Bernal (Spa) Spanish National Team 52 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 53 Christoph Pfingsten (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 54 Jon Izagirre (Spa) Orbea 55 Iñaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 56 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 57 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 58 Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea 59 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 60 Bartt Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 61 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 62 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step 63 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 64 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 65 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 66 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 67 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 68 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 69 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 70 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 71 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 72 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 73 Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spanish National Team 74 Jakub Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 75 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 76 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 77 Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 78 Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 79 Andrés Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 80 Iván Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 81 Rodrigo García (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 82 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 83 Glenn D'hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 84 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 85 David Gutiérrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 86 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 87 Juan José Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 88 Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 89 Tom Stansnisder (Ned) Rabobank 90 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 91 Marc Reynes (Spa) PSK Whirlpool - Author 92 Raúl Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 93 Beñat Urain (Spa) Orbea 94 Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 95 Jose Antonio De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 96 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 97 Carlos Torrent Tarres (Spa) Spanish National Team 98 Francisco Pérez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 99 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 100 Delio Fernández (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 101 Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 102 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 103 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 104 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 105 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 106 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 107 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 108 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 109 Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 110 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 111 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 112 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 113 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 114 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 115 Vladimir Isaychev (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 116 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 117 Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 118 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 119 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 120 Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 121 Alan Pérez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 122 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 123 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 124 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 125 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 126 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 127 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 128 Fco David Delgado (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 129 José Vicente García Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 130 Duyn Huub (Ned) Team Netapp 131 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 132 Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 133 Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 134 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 135 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 136 Adrián Saez (Spa) Orbea 137 Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank 138 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:22 139 Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 140 Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 141 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 142 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 143 Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha 0:00:30 144 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:34 145 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:36 146 Xabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea 0:00:56 147 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:51 148 Andoni Lafuente (Spa) Spanish National Team 0:02:02 149 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:30 150 Noel Martin (Spa) Orbea 151 Antonio Tauler (Spa) Spanish National Team 152 David Muntaner (Spa) Spanish National Team 153 Albert Torres (Spa) Spanish National Team 154 Dimitri Clayes (Bel) Team Netapp 155 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 156 Petr Kaltofen (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 157 José Carlos Lara (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 158 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 159 André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author 160 David López (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 161 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 162 Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 163 Thomas Patricks Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto 164 Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 165 Iván Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 166 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 167 Andrés A Antuña (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 168 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 169 Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 170 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 171 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 172 Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 173 Ibán Leanizbarrutia (Spa) Spanish National Team 174 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 175 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 176 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 177 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 178 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 179 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 180 Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano 181 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 182 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 183 Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 184 Franck Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 185 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 186 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 187 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 188 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 189 Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea 0:04:19 190 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 0:04:26 191 Nico Keinath (Ger) Team Netapp 0:05:20 192 Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team Netapp 193 Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea 0:06:07

Combination Competition 1 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 12 pts 2 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 11 3 Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 10 4 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 8 5 Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea 8 6 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 7 7 Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 7 8 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 6 9 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 6 10 Koldo Fernández (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 11 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 12 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 3 13 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2 14 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Sprints 1 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 6 pts 2 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 3 3 Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea 3

Sprints Special 1 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 5 pts 2 Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea 5 3 Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 1 4 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 1

Mountains 1 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 7 pts 2 Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 6 3 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 3 4 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 1 5 Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea 1

Local Rider 1 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha