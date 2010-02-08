Trending

Freire claims first season win in Mallorca

Greipel, Cardoso no match for Spaniard

After just 8kms of racing the peloton is settling in for chasing a breakaway of five riders.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Another view of Caisse d'Epargne's Pinarello Dogmas.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
The Look team bikes of Cofidis.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Erik Zabel, left, rode today's stage behind the peloton.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Frank Schleck (Team Saxo Bank) clearly feeling great about the stage ahead.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Footon-Servetto's team-issue Fujis.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
The break of the day containing Luis Mas (Burgos Monumental), David Deroo (Skil-Shimano), Ronan Van Zandbeek (Van Vliet EBH Elshof), Manuel Ortega (Andalucia-Cajasur) and Andoni Blazquez (Orbea).

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Caisse d'Epargne is on Pinarello Dogmas.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
One of Team Saxo Bank's Specialized bikes.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Team HTC-Columbia's Scott bikes.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Ridley bikes lined up for Team Katusha riders.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Rabobank is once again on Giant bikes this season.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Canyon bikes on the roof of an Omega Pharma-Lotto team car

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
The Eddy Merckx bikes of Quick Step.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
The peloton starts to organize the chase.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Vladimir Karpets (Katusha)

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Aleksejs Saramotins (HTC-Columbia)

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Francesco Reda (Quick Step)

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Frank Schleck (Team Saxo Bank)

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Frank Schleck (Team Saxo Bank) enjoying today's stage.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Frank Schleck (Team Saxo Bank) was seen chatting with many riders today.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Action during the second stage of the Challenge Mallorca.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Ortega (Andalucia-Cajasur), Blazquez (Orbea), Mas (Burgos Monumental), Deroo (Skil-Shimano) and Van Zandbeek (Van Vliet EBH Elshof) continue their lengthy breakaway.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Caisse d'Epargne kept Alejandro Valverde safe today.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Footon-Servetto continues to chase.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Footon-Servetto leads the peloton.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
The breakaway stayed away for nearly 150 kilometres.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
The Katusha team started to come to the front to help with the chase.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
The peloton chasing the breakaway.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
The peloton goes by Porto Petro.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
An Omega Pharma-Lotto rider catching his lunch.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
A school of children came out of class to watch the peloton zoom by.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
After riding for over 100km, a well-earned lunch follows.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne)

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) kept himself safe and out of trouble today.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Anders Lund (Saxo Bank)

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Riders in the feed zone in today's stage.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) got his feed bag early.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Jens Voigt (Team Saxo Bank) did not attack today, perhaps tomorrow.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Kasper Klostergaard (Team Saxo Bank) in good spirits before the feed zone.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Manuel Ortega (Andalucia-Cajasur) talks strategy with his director but would be caught in less thank five kilometres from then.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Rabobank adds a rider to the chase.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
The breakaway's lead now stands at 1 minute and 40 seconds.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
The Rabobank team took over the last part of the chase to set the stage for Oscar Freire.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Oscar Freire (Rabobank), left, is less than 50 metres away from winning the stage.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Joan Horrach (Katusha) is the best rider from Mallorca in today's race.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Caisse d'Epargne) tells Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) to take it easy tomorrow on the mountains.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Luis Mas (Burgos Monumental) on the podium.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Olympic track champion Juan Llaneras was giving out the trophies on the podium.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Oscar Freire (Rabobank) seemed very pleased with his win.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Oscar Freire (Rabobank) takes the win over André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia).

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
The peloton comes out of a tunnel with five kilometres remaining to the finish line.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Triple world champion Oscar Freire (Rabobank) can add one more trophy to his collection.

(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Brothers Marc and Vincente Reynes - PSK Whirlpool-Author and HTC-Columbia.

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Oscar Freire (Rabobank) and René Andrle (PSK Whirlpool-Author).

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Marzio Bruseghin (Caisse d'Epargne)

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Robbie McEwen (Katusha)

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank)

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank)

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Jan Bárta (Netapp)

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Erik Zabel and Rolf Aldag ride along behind the peloton.

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Roman Kreuziger, father of the Liqugas rider.

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Caisse d'Epargne leads the peloton.

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
The five-man break which stayed away for much of today's stage.

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Óscar Freire (Rabobank) outsprints Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) for the win.

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Óscar Freire (Rabobank) celebrates his win in the Trofeo Cala Millor.

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Martin Hebík (PSK Whirlpool-Author)

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Óscar Freire (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Óscar Freire (Rabobank) on the podium after winning the Challenge Mallorca's second stage.

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Óscar Freire (Rabobank) with director Erik Dekker.

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)

Óscar Freire (Rabobank) earned his first win of 2010 today at the Trofeo Cala Millor, the second stage of the Challenge Mallorca. The three-time world champion bested André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) and Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto) in the field sprint concluding the 172.4km stage.

"To win the second race of the season is a nice feeling, but we must not exaggerate," said Freire. "I'm not much better than last year around this time. What is very nice is the feeling within the team. The lead-outs by Tom Leezer were excellent today and Sunday. Today was so smooth nothing could go wrong."

Unlike the first day of racing where breakaway attempts were never given much freedom, a five-man break went clear early in the Trofeo Cala Millor and built up a lead of more than six minutes. Luis Mas (Burgos Monumental), David Deroo (Skil-Shimano) and Ronan Van Zandbeek (Van Vliet EBH Elshof) went clear of the peloton after eight kilometres of racing followed six kilometres later by Manuel Ortega (Andalucia-Cajasur) and Andoni Blazquez (Orbea).

When the two chasers caught the leading trio at kilometre 23 to form a five-man breakaway their advantage stood at 4:37 over the peloton. Only four kilometres later their lead ballooned out to 6:37, which would be their largest gap to the peloton.

At kilometre 59 the quintet's lead fell to 4:40, but soon grew back to 5:38 after 86 kilometres were completed.

The teams of the sprinters began to get organized at the front of the peloton and steadily reduced the break's lead. With 72 kilometres remaining their lead fell to 3:40 and with 35 kilometres to the finish the quintet's advantage stood at 1:27.

With 30 kilometres to the finish Ronan Van Zandbeek attacked his breakaway companions and built a 15-second lead. The remaining four escapees were swept up by the peloton with 21 kilometres remaining in the stage and Van Zandbeek, too, was absorbed by the field 15 kilometres from the finish.

The pace at the front of the peloton remained high, splitting the field six kilometres from the finish. In the dash to the line an on-form Óscar Freire (Rabobank), third on the opening stage, proved too fast for the rest of the sprinters taking out his first win of 2010.

Full Results
1Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank4:14:21
2André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
3Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
4Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
5Koldo Fernández (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
6Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
7José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
8Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
9Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
10Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
11Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
12Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
13Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
14David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
15Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
16Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
17Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
18Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Orbea
19Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
20Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
21Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
22Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
23Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
24Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
25Remco Tebrake (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
26José Fco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
27Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
28Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
29Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
30Jose A. Carrasco (Spa) Spanish National Team
31Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
32Jorge Martín Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
33Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
34Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
35Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
36Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
37Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
38David Gutiérrez P (Spa) Footon-Servetto
39Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
40Pascual Orengo López (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
41Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
42Carlos Castaño (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
43Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto
44Unai Elorriaga (Spa) Spanish National Team
45Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
46Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
47Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
48Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
49Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
50Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
51Pablo Aitor Bernal (Spa) Spanish National Team
52Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
53Christoph Pfingsten (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
54Jon Izagirre (Spa) Orbea
55Iñaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
56Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
57Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
58Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea
59Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
60Bartt Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
61Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
62Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
63Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
64Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
65Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
66Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
67Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
68Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
69Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
70Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
71Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
72Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
73Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spanish National Team
74Jakub Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
75Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
76Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
77Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
78Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
79Andrés Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
80Iván Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
81Rodrigo García (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
82Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
83Glenn D'hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
84Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
85David Gutiérrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
86Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
87Juan José Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
88Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
89Tom Stansnisder (Ned) Rabobank
90Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
91Marc Reynes (Spa) PSK Whirlpool - Author
92Raúl Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
93Beñat Urain (Spa) Orbea
94Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
95Jose Antonio De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
96Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
97Carlos Torrent Tarres (Spa) Spanish National Team
98Francisco Pérez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
99Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
100Delio Fernández (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
101Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
102Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
103Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
104Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
105Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
106Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
107Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
108Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
109Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
110Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
111Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
112Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
113Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
114Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
115Vladimir Isaychev (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
116Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
117Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
118Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
119Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
120Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
121Alan Pérez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
122Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
123Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
124Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
125Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
126Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
127Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
128Fco David Delgado (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
129José Vicente García Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
130Duyn Huub (Ned) Team Netapp
131Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
132Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
133Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
134Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
135Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
136Adrián Saez (Spa) Orbea
137Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
138Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:22
139Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
140Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
141Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
142Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
143Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha0:00:30
144Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:34
145Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:00:36
146Xabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea0:00:56
147Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:51
148Andoni Lafuente (Spa) Spanish National Team0:02:02
149Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:30
150Noel Martin (Spa) Orbea
151Antonio Tauler (Spa) Spanish National Team
152David Muntaner (Spa) Spanish National Team
153Albert Torres (Spa) Spanish National Team
154Dimitri Clayes (Bel) Team Netapp
155Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
156Petr Kaltofen (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
157José Carlos Lara (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
158Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
159André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
160David López (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
161Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
162Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
163Thomas Patricks Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
164Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
165Iván Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
166André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
167Andrés A Antuña (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
168Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
169Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
170Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
171Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
172Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
173Ibán Leanizbarrutia (Spa) Spanish National Team
174Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
175Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
176Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
177Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
178Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
179Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
180Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
181Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
182Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
183Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
184Franck Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
185Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
186Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
187Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
188David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
189Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea0:04:19
190Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof0:04:26
191Nico Keinath (Ger) Team Netapp0:05:20
192Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team Netapp
193Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea0:06:07

Combination Competition
1David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano12pts
2Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof11
3Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank10
4André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia8
5Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea8
6Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto7
7Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon7
8Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram6
9Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur6
10Koldo Fernández (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
11Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
12José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne3
13Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano2
14Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Sprints
1Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof6pts
2David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano3
3Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea3

Sprints Special
1David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano5pts
2Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea5
3Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon1
4Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof1

Mountains
1Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur7pts
2Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon6
3Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof3
4David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano1
5Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea1

Local Rider
1Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha

Teams
1Caisse d'Epargne12:43:03
2Quick Step
3Footon-Servetto
4Team Milram
5Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
6Team Katusha
7Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
8Skil - Shimano
9Euskaltel - Euskadi
10Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
11Rabobank
12Team Saxo Bank
13Omega Pharma-Lotto
14ESP
15Orbea
16Team Netapp
17Xacobeo Galicia
18Team HTC - Columbia
19Andalucia - Cajasur
20PSK Whirlpool - Author

