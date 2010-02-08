Freire claims first season win in Mallorca
Greipel, Cardoso no match for Spaniard
Óscar Freire (Rabobank) earned his first win of 2010 today at the Trofeo Cala Millor, the second stage of the Challenge Mallorca. The three-time world champion bested André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) and Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto) in the field sprint concluding the 172.4km stage.
"To win the second race of the season is a nice feeling, but we must not exaggerate," said Freire. "I'm not much better than last year around this time. What is very nice is the feeling within the team. The lead-outs by Tom Leezer were excellent today and Sunday. Today was so smooth nothing could go wrong."
Unlike the first day of racing where breakaway attempts were never given much freedom, a five-man break went clear early in the Trofeo Cala Millor and built up a lead of more than six minutes. Luis Mas (Burgos Monumental), David Deroo (Skil-Shimano) and Ronan Van Zandbeek (Van Vliet EBH Elshof) went clear of the peloton after eight kilometres of racing followed six kilometres later by Manuel Ortega (Andalucia-Cajasur) and Andoni Blazquez (Orbea).
When the two chasers caught the leading trio at kilometre 23 to form a five-man breakaway their advantage stood at 4:37 over the peloton. Only four kilometres later their lead ballooned out to 6:37, which would be their largest gap to the peloton.
At kilometre 59 the quintet's lead fell to 4:40, but soon grew back to 5:38 after 86 kilometres were completed.
The teams of the sprinters began to get organized at the front of the peloton and steadily reduced the break's lead. With 72 kilometres remaining their lead fell to 3:40 and with 35 kilometres to the finish the quintet's advantage stood at 1:27.
With 30 kilometres to the finish Ronan Van Zandbeek attacked his breakaway companions and built a 15-second lead. The remaining four escapees were swept up by the peloton with 21 kilometres remaining in the stage and Van Zandbeek, too, was absorbed by the field 15 kilometres from the finish.
The pace at the front of the peloton remained high, splitting the field six kilometres from the finish. In the dash to the line an on-form Óscar Freire (Rabobank), third on the opening stage, proved too fast for the rest of the sprinters taking out his first win of 2010.
|1
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|4:14:21
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|4
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|5
|Koldo Fernández (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|9
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|11
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|12
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|13
|Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|15
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|16
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|17
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|18
|Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Orbea
|19
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
|20
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|21
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|22
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|23
|Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|24
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|25
|Remco Tebrake (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|26
|José Fco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|27
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|28
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|29
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|30
|Jose A. Carrasco (Spa) Spanish National Team
|31
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|32
|Jorge Martín Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia - Cajasur
|33
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|34
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|35
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|36
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|37
|Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|38
|David Gutiérrez P (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|39
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|40
|Pascual Orengo López (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|41
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|42
|Carlos Castaño (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|43
|Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|44
|Unai Elorriaga (Spa) Spanish National Team
|45
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|46
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|47
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|48
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|49
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|50
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|51
|Pablo Aitor Bernal (Spa) Spanish National Team
|52
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|53
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|54
|Jon Izagirre (Spa) Orbea
|55
|Iñaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|56
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|57
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|58
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea
|59
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|60
|Bartt Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|61
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|62
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|63
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|64
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|65
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|66
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|67
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|68
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|69
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|70
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|71
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|72
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|73
|Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spanish National Team
|74
|Jakub Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|75
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|76
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|77
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|78
|Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|79
|Andrés Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|80
|Iván Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|81
|Rodrigo García (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|82
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|83
|Glenn D'hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|84
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|85
|David Gutiérrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|86
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|87
|Juan José Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|88
|Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|89
|Tom Stansnisder (Ned) Rabobank
|90
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|91
|Marc Reynes (Spa) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|92
|Raúl Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|93
|Beñat Urain (Spa) Orbea
|94
|Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|95
|Jose Antonio De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|96
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|97
|Carlos Torrent Tarres (Spa) Spanish National Team
|98
|Francisco Pérez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|99
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|100
|Delio Fernández (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|101
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|102
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|103
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|104
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|105
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|106
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|107
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|108
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|109
|Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|110
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|111
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|112
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|113
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|114
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|115
|Vladimir Isaychev (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|116
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|117
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|118
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|119
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|120
|Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|121
|Alan Pérez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|122
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|123
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|124
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|125
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|126
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|127
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|128
|Fco David Delgado (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|129
|José Vicente García Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|130
|Duyn Huub (Ned) Team Netapp
|131
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|132
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|133
|Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|134
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|135
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|136
|Adrián Saez (Spa) Orbea
|137
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|138
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:22
|139
|Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|140
|Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|141
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|142
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|143
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
|0:00:30
|144
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:34
|145
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:36
|146
|Xabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea
|0:00:56
|147
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:51
|148
|Andoni Lafuente (Spa) Spanish National Team
|0:02:02
|149
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:30
|150
|Noel Martin (Spa) Orbea
|151
|Antonio Tauler (Spa) Spanish National Team
|152
|David Muntaner (Spa) Spanish National Team
|153
|Albert Torres (Spa) Spanish National Team
|154
|Dimitri Clayes (Bel) Team Netapp
|155
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|156
|Petr Kaltofen (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|157
|José Carlos Lara (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|158
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|159
|André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|160
|David López (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|161
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|162
|Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|163
|Thomas Patricks Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
|164
|Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|165
|Iván Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|166
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|167
|Andrés A Antuña (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|168
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|169
|Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|170
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|171
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|172
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|173
|Ibán Leanizbarrutia (Spa) Spanish National Team
|174
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|175
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|176
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|177
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|178
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|179
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|180
|Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|181
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|182
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|183
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|184
|Franck Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|185
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|186
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|187
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|188
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|189
|Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea
|0:04:19
|190
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|0:04:26
|191
|Nico Keinath (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:05:20
|192
|Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team Netapp
|193
|Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea
|0:06:07
|1
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|12
|pts
|2
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|11
|3
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|10
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|8
|5
|Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea
|8
|6
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|7
|7
|Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|7
|8
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|6
|9
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|6
|10
|Koldo Fernández (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|11
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|12
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|13
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2
|14
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|1
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|6
|pts
|2
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|3
|3
|Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea
|3
|1
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|5
|pts
|2
|Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea
|5
|3
|Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|1
|4
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|1
|1
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|7
|pts
|2
|Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|6
|3
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|3
|4
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|1
|5
|Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea
|1
|1
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|Caisse d'Epargne
|12:43:03
|2
|Quick Step
|3
|Footon-Servetto
|4
|Team Milram
|5
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|Team Katusha
|7
|Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|8
|Skil - Shimano
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|11
|Rabobank
|12
|Team Saxo Bank
|13
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|ESP
|15
|Orbea
|16
|Team Netapp
|17
|Xacobeo Galicia
|18
|Team HTC - Columbia
|19
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|20
|PSK Whirlpool - Author
