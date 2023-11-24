Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Tour Down Under 2024 overview Date Friday, 12 January to Sunday, 14 January Distance 291.5km Start location Hahndorf, South Australia Finish location Willunga Hill, South Australian Category Women's WorldTour Previous edition winnner Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez)

2024 Women's Tour Down Under results

Image 1 of 7 Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) is the overall winner of the 2024 Women’s Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images) Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Suez) wins stage 2 from reduced bunch sprint (Image credit: Getty Images) Ally Wollaston (AG Insurance Soudal) celebrates her victory on stage 1 at the Women's Tour Down Under 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE Team ADQ) wins the sprint classification (Image credit: Getty Images) Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) celebrates her win (Image credit: Getty Images) Peloton passing through Aldinga Beach (Image credit: Getty Images) No time to stop to taste the wine (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 3: Sara Gigante wins stage 3 to secure overall victory / As it happened

Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) won alone atop Willunga Hill to take overall victory at the Women's Tour Down Under.

Gigante has endured two difficult season, especially when in Europe but returned to her best in Australia and with new team AG Insurance-Soudal. Despite a head wind and problems in earlier crosswinds, Gigante had the courage to attack alone early on Willunga Hill and cracked all her rivals. Such was her advantage at the finish that she had time to celebrate her huge success.

Nienke Vinke (Team dsm-firmenich Post NL) finished second on the stage and overall, while Neve Bradbury (Canyon//SRAM) won the sprint, beating Amanda Spratt (Lidl-Trek) for third on the stage. Vinke finished 20 seconds behind Gigante in the final GC, with Bradbury third at 33 seconds.

Stage 2 winner and race leader Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ–Suez) faded after trying to following Gigante. She eventually finished 14th on the stage and dropped to 9th overall.

Stage 2: Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig wins stage 2 / As it happened

Cecile Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-SUEZ) won stage 2 of the 2024 Women's Tour Down Under in a reduced uphill sprint finish in Stirling. The Dane took a commanding win and the overall race lead.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stage 1: Ally Wollaston sprints to stage 1 victory / As it happened



The opening stage at the 2024 Women's Tour Down Under was won by Ally Wollaston (AG Insurance - Soudal), as the sprinters made their mark on the first day of racing on the Women's WorldTour. The New Zealander came around Georgia Baker (Liv AlUla Jayco) in the final 50 meters of the mass sprint to claim her first World Tour win. Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE Team ADQ) rounded out the podium.

Get unlimited access to all of our coverage of the Tour Down Under and Women’s Tour Down Under, including reporting from Australia, breaking news and analysis. Find out more.

2024 Women's Tour Down Under Information

The Women's Tour Down Under is the opening event of the Women's World Tour for a second time in 2024, with the three-stage race first joining the top tier in 2023 after returning from a two year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The race in and around Adelaide during the Australian summer traditionally delivers short but varied stages in sweltering conditions and has proved a popular target for the home-nation riders as they get a rare opportunity to race in front of family and friends.



Australians have dominated the winners list, with Grace Brown taking the leader's ochre jersey in 2023 and Amanda Spratt claiming the win from 2017 to 2019. Ruth Edwards (nee Winder), however, proved an exception in 2020 with the American taking the top step.

All three former winners will be returning to the race in 2024.

In a step that is bound to invigorate the fans, the final winner of the Women's Tour Down Under will for the first time be decided on top of Willunga Hill, an iconic climb of the men's race.

2024 Women's Tour Down Under stages

The Women's Tour Down Under, the opening event of the Women's WorldTour, begins in Hahndorf on Friday, January 12 and ends in Willunga Hill on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

The 2024 Women's Tour Down Under route is suited to the sprinters and rouleurs in the first two stages, while the winner of stage three will be crowned atop Willunga Hill.

Stage 1, Hahndorf to Campbelltown - 93.9km

Stage 2, Glenelg to Stirling, 104.2km

Stage 3, Adelaide to Willunga Hill, 93.4km

2024 Women's Tour Down Under - contenders

Grace Brown (FDJ-SUEZ) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The three-day 2024 Women's Tour Down Under offers the first chance for riders to build winning momentum into the New Year.

Cyclingnews takes a closer look at some of the riders to watch at the Women’s Tour Down Under from Friday, January 12 to Sunday, January 14.

Preview the full start list for the 2024 Women's Tour Down Under.

2024 Women's Tour Down Under schedule