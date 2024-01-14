Women's Tour Down Under stage 3 - Live coverage

Refresh

Washing machine is started to take place in the field. Lots of movement to stay at the front. Winds eased for now with the field spread across the road. No urgency to reel back in the three riders at the front.

Right on cue. The Dutch teams come to the front with crosswinds expected soon. Fight for position in the peloton who is keeping the three-rider breakaway close at 27 seconds.

No reaction from the peloton with Fityus the best-placed rider on GC, sitting in 44th place, 48 seconds down.

Dale attacks again with Haylee Fuller (BridgeLane) and Lucie Fityus (ARA - Slip Capital) jumping on her wheel with 70km to go.

75km to go Peloton caught the early break of four riders, and FDj-Suez is a the front to control for the ochre jersey of Uttrup Ludwig.

And it’s all back together.

And now we have four riders together off the front. Ragusa, Edwards, Dale and Edwards are together with a 32-second lead on an uncategorized climb. Peloton is keeping them on a short leash.

One more rider, Stine Dale (Coop-Repsol) jumps to chase the three riders off the front as the trees swirl around in the wind.

Ricardo easily bridges up to the break, making it three off the front with a gas of 30 seconds. And Ricardo goes straight to the front with Ragusa on her wheel.

Gina Ricardo (BridgeLane) jumps from the field and goes off on a lone chase to the breakaway.



Ragusa is still not pulling through while Edwards, the Oceania champion, keeps on pushing at the front. Peloton speed has picked up but no sense of urgency, yet.

Edwards flicks her elbow to get Ragusa to pull through but Ragusa shakes her head.

Ragusa takes care of business, and goes solo to take top points. That should secure the overall QOM classification. Edwards jumps, and screams at the motorbike to get out of the way, and Ragusa slots in behind her.

90km to go Five riders - Ragusa, Poulsen, Edwards, Dale and Söderqvist in the breakaway with less than 1 km to the too of the QOM. Peloton keeping them close.

Poulsen and Ragusa are joined by Sophie Edwards (ARA - Slip Capital), Stine Dale (Coop-Repsol) and Karin Söderqvist (Lifeplus Wahoo) but the peloton is chasing hard.

The road goes up from the start, with the first QOM only 3.8km into the stage, the cat 1 climb at Windy Point with an average gradient of 6% and a max gradient of 20%.

That didn’t take long. First attack by Amanda Poulsen (BridgeLane). She’s joined by Katia Ragusa (Human Powered Health)

Flag drop by race director Stuart O’Grady and we're out of the neutral zone and racing has started!

One rider to watch today is Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal). The Australian holds the record for the fastest ascent of Willunga and put in a scorching performance to win with a margin of more than a minute at Santos Festival of Cycling domestic event in 2021 on the climb. Read more on Gigante in her interview with Cyclingnews Australia editor Simone Giuliani.

The riders are rolling through the 7km neutral section on their way to the official start. Today’s forecast high is 30 degrees Celsius under cloudy skies. Winds are up, which could make things interesting as the race hits the coast with about 20km to go before heading back inland to take on Willunga Hill.

We're just moments away from the neutral roll out for the third and final stage for the 85 riders in the peloton.

When asked what she thought of the ascent of Willunga Hill, Uttrup Ludwig’s response was a grinning ”I like it.” Read more in our analysis - All to play for on Willunga Hill finale at the Women’s Tour Down Under.

Stage 3 of the Women's Tour Down Under is set to start in just under 10 minutes. Starting in Adelaide, the 93km stage heads towards the coast to deliver the final challenge, the famous Willunga Hill, a 3km climb with an average gradient of 7.4% and a maximum of 15.6%

Stage 2 winner Cecilia Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Suez) tops the general classification with a 2-second lead on Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE Team ADQ) and 3 seconds on Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Liv AlUla Jayco). Tight GC with 25 riders all within 10 seconds of the leader.