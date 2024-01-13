Live coverage

Women's Tour Down Under stage 2 - Live coverage

By Lyne Lamoureux
last updated

The second stage of the three-day race bring the peloton from Glenelg to Stirling

Profile of stage 2 of the 2024 Women's Tour Down Under

Profile of stage 2 of the 2024 Women's Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tour Down Under)

Stage 2 of the Women's Tour Down Under is set to start in just under five minutes. At 104.2km long today’s stage is the longest in the history of the race. The route from Glenelg to Stirling will deliver lumpy terrain with 2079m of climbing with an uphill kick before the line.

Today is predicted to be a stage where the GC riders need to stay wary, but the GC will likely come down to the final stage. As cliched as it may sound, it's not a day where the race is likely to be won, it's a day where it could be lost. 

Stage 1 winner Ally Wollaston (AG Insurance-Soudal) tops the general classification with a 2-second lead on Georgia Baker (Liv AlUla Jayco) and 6 seconds on Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE Team ADQ). A total of 51 riders are separated by 10 seconds or less on GC.

Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 2 of the Women's Tour Down Under.

