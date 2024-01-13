Women's Tour Down Under stage 2 - Live coverage

Refresh

Stage 2 of the Women's Tour Down Under is set to start in just under five minutes. At 104.2km long today’s stage is the longest in the history of the race. The route from Glenelg to Stirling will deliver lumpy terrain with 2079m of climbing with an uphill kick before the line.

Today is predicted to be a stage where the GC riders need to stay wary, but the GC will likely come down to the final stage. As cliched as it may sound, it's not a day where the race is likely to be won, it's a day where it could be lost.