Live coverage
Women's Tour Down Under stage 2 - Live coverage
The second stage of the three-day race bring the peloton from Glenelg to Stirling
Stage 2 of the Women's Tour Down Under is set to start in just under five minutes. At 104.2km long today’s stage is the longest in the history of the race. The route from Glenelg to Stirling will deliver lumpy terrain with 2079m of climbing with an uphill kick before the line.
Today is predicted to be a stage where the GC riders need to stay wary, but the GC will likely come down to the final stage. As cliched as it may sound, it's not a day where the race is likely to be won, it's a day where it could be lost.
Stage 1 winner Ally Wollaston (AG Insurance-Soudal) tops the general classification with a 2-second lead on Georgia Baker (Liv AlUla Jayco) and 6 seconds on Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE Team ADQ). A total of 51 riders are separated by 10 seconds or less on GC.
Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 2 of the Women's Tour Down Under.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Women's Tour Down Under stage 2 - Live coverageThe second stage of the three-day race bring the peloton from Glenelg to Stirling
-
Official Lotto-Dstny Orbea Orca bikes releasedTeam edition Orbea Orcas released and now available to purchase
-
Bike gears explained: A detailed guide on how bike gears workHow do bike gears work and how do you keep yours running smoothly?
-
Uncertainty surrounds season start as Chloe Dygert suffers 'minor injury'Time trial World Champion not in Australia to start Women's WorldTour season with Canyon-SRAM
-
A Tour Down Under mega tech gallery: The hottest gear from the season openerNew paint, new gear, and new bikes on show in sunny Adelaide
-
ASO and Golazo to co-organise 2025 Road World Championships in RwandaRwandan Cycling Federation appoints experienced French and Belgian organisers for first-ever African cycling worlds
-
‘Watch out for the American guy’ - Luke Lamperti could be the new Peter SaganSoudal-QuickStep neo-pro on sprinting and his love for racing in Belgium
-
Marc Madiot warns cycling has to 'do better or it will be devoured by other sports'Outspoken French sports director says weakness exposed by recent 'fusions and transfers'
-
'If nothing goes wrong, Tadej is boss’ - Adam Yates on the Tour de France and life with PogacarNo protected status for Briton in July despite 2023 podium finish