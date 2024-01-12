Women's Tour Down Under stage 1 - Live coverage

Refresh

Katia Ragusa (Human Powered Health), Matilda Raynolds (Bridgelane) and India Grangier (Coop Repsol) in the breakaway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With 67km to go, breakaway trio now has 2:25 on the peloton which is spread across the road. Lone chaser is only 11 seconds behind the break which she hopes to catch before the first QOM climb coming in 3km.

71km to go Breakaway of three riders, India Grangier (Coop-Repsol), Katie Ragusa (Human Powered Health) and Matilda Raynolds (BridgeLane) have 50-second lead. Kate Richardson (Lifeplus Wahoo) trying to make it across to the trio.

Trio has over one minute gap on the peloton with 77km to go.

Three-rider breakaway goes clear immediate after the sprint. the move inclosed India Grangier, Katie Ragusa and Matilda Raynolds. Kate Richardson (Lifeplus Wahoo) trying to come across.

Australian champion Ruby Roseman-Gannon is lead out by her teammates Liv AlUla Jayco teammates to take top points at the intermediate sprint. Her teammate Georgia Baker was second and Dominika Włodarczyk (UAE Team ADQ), third.

It's all together in the opening kilometres. No attacks just yet as we head to the first intermediate sprint of the day, 12km into the stage.

It's been reported that Matilda Raynolds (BridgeLane) had a mechanical just as the flag dropped.

And racing is underway for stage 1 of the Women's Tour Down Under. Today's relatively flat course is predicted to favour the sprinters.

The riders head out of the 2.4km neutral zone and are officially on their way. It's a hot today in Adelaide with a maximum forecast of 35 degree Celsius.

Peloton remembered former teammate and friend Melissa Hoskins with a minute of silence.

“It feels pretty different to last time I raced but in a really good way. I kind of see it with a different perspective now and I am a little more relaxed and I’m just excited for today. Today is a really fun way to start racing again," Ruth Edwards (Human Powered Health) told Cyclingnews before the start of the race in Hahndorf.

Racing is just about to set off for stage 1 of the Women's Santos Tour Down Under from Hahndorf to Campbelltown for a total of 93.9km. A total of 94 riders are registered to take the start in Hahndorf today.