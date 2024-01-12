UAE Tour Women 2024 Overview

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date February 8-11, 2024 Distance 468km Start location Dubai Finish location Abu Dhabi Category Women's WorldTour Previews edition winner Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo)

Image 1 of 5 Lotte Kopecky wins 2024 UAE Tour Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Amber Kraak wins stage 4 at 2024 UAE Tour Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Lotte Kopecky wins stage 3 at UAE Tour Women 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Lorena Wiebes wins stage 2 at UAE Tour Women 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Lorena Wiebes wins stage 1 at the UAE Tour Women 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 4: Lotte Kopecky wins 2024 UAE Tour Women, as Amber Kraak holds off sprinters to win final stage

Amber Kraak (FDJ-Suez) spoiled the sprinter's party on the final day of the UAE Tour Women in Abu Dhabi, going solo from the day's breakaway to hang on and take out the stage win. Lotte Kopecky finished safely in the field and won the overall title of the four-day race after winning the previous day's race to the top of Jebel Hafeet.

Stage 3: Lotte Kopecky takes Jebel Hafeet summit finish victory

SD Worx won again on the summit finish at Jebel Hafeet, with Lotte Kopecky riding into the race lead with the first mountain-top victory of her career. The Belgian reeled in and passed Neve Bradbury (Canyon-SRAM) over the final 3km after the pair had formed part of an elite lead group on the way up.

Stage 2: Lorena Wiebes takes back-to-back wins on stage 2

SD Worx made it two for two at the UAE Tour Women, with Lorena Wiebes winning stage 2 after another textbook lead-out from her teammates. The Dutch sprinter powered to the line ahead of Chiara Consonni (UAE ADQ) in second and Clara Copponi (Lidl-Trek) in third, and extended her overall lead.

Stage 1: Lorena Wiebes powers to stage 1 victory

SD Worx-Protime made a perfect start to the 2024 season with world champion Lotte Kopecky leading out Lorena Wiebes to take the sprint victory on stage 1 of the four-day race and taking the first leader's jersey.

UAE Tour Women 2024 History

The inaugural event was held in 2023 as the women's peloton headed to the Middle East for the four-day race, which offered three sprint opportunities which were dominated by rivals Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx) and Charlotte Kool (DSM). A summit finish spotlighted stage 3 atop Jebel Hafeet, won by Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) and she went on to secure the overall title.

The event marks the third round of the 2024 Women's WorldTour, after the outset in Australia at the Women's Tour Down Under and the Cadel Evans Road Race.

Organised alongside the men’s race, which has been held since 2019, the UAE Tour Women, once again, promises a festival for the sprinters and one big chance at the overall classification atop the event's decisive ascent Jebel Hafeet.

Women's WorldTour – The definitive guide for 2024

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2024 UAE Tour Women with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

2024 UAE Tour Women Stages

Organisers of the event, Abu Dhabi Sports Council and RCS Sports, announced the stages with maps and profiles of the 2024 UAE Tour Women.

See the route for the 2024 UAE Tour Women.

2024 UAE Women's Tour Contenders

Many of the major sprinters will be racing at the 2024 UAE Tour Women to dial in their new lead-out trains and capture their first victories of the new season.

However, the decisive climb to Jebel Hafeet will provide one shining opportunity for each team's overall contender to make their mark on the race.

Charlotte Kool (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) has confirmed that she will start her season at the 2024 UAE Tour Women.