UAE Tour Women 2024 route
Jebel Hafeet to decide winner in second edition
The 2024 Women's WorldTour makes its third stop in the Middle East for the second edition of the UAE Tour, a four-stage race that features Jebel Hafeet as its main defining moment.
Last year the climb decided the winner when Elisa Longo Borghini won the stage alongside Trek teammate Gaia Realini while the other three stages were a duel between sprinters Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx) and Charlotte Kool (Team DSM).
Expect much of the same for the 2024 edition with similar courses, starting with the pan-flat stage to Dubai Harbour, a similarly flat stage from Al Mirfa to Madinat Zayed, and the decisive stage to Jebel Hafeet before the final featureless stage around the Abu Dhabi waterfront.
Stage 1: Dubai Miracle Garden-Dubai Harbour, 122km
Stage 2: Al Mirfa Bab Al Nojoum-Madinat Zayed, 113km
Stage 3: Al Ain Police Museum-Jebel Hafeet, 128km
Stage 4: Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum-Abu Dhabi Breakwater, 105km
