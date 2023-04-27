Tro-Bro Léon 2023
|Date
|May 7, 2023
|Category
|ProSeries elite men
|Start location
|Plouguerneau
|Finish location
|Lannilis
|Distance
|204.1km
|Previous edition
|2022 Tro-Bro Léon
|Previous winner
|Hugo Hofstetter
The Tro-Bro Léon is a UCI ProSeries one-day race that snakes through the unpaved tracks in the Finistère department of Brittany. First held in 1984 and joining the UCI calendar in 2000, the race is famous for its unique podium prize - a small pig - and its posters that feature an artist's rendering of the previous year's winner.
The event is also part of the Coupe de France - a national calendar series that is hotly contested by the French teams.
Sometimes referred to as le Petit Paris-Roubaix or the Hell of the West, the Tro-Bro Léon features 27 ribinou - unpaved farm tracks of varying degrees of maintenance. Some are muddy double-track, some well-groomed gravel, some on climbs and some on descents.
Along with the difficulty of the ribinou, the 204-kilometre distance makes the Tro-Bro Léon a highly selective race.
Tro-Bro Léon 2023 technical guide
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2023 Tro-Bro Léon with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
Tro-Bro Léon start list
Data powered by FirstCycling
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Tro-Bro Léon 2023 Schedule
|Date
|Start time
|Finish time
|May 7, 2023
|13:01 CET
|16:38 CET
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.