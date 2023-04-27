Swipe to scroll horizontally Tro-Bro Léon overview Date May 7, 2023 Category ProSeries elite men Start location Plouguerneau Finish location Lannilis Distance 204.1km Previous edition 2022 Tro-Bro Léon Previous winner Hugo Hofstetter

The Tro-Bro Léon is a UCI ProSeries one-day race that snakes through the unpaved tracks in the Finistère department of Brittany. First held in 1984 and joining the UCI calendar in 2000, the race is famous for its unique podium prize - a small pig - and its posters that feature an artist's rendering of the previous year's winner.

The event is also part of the Coupe de France - a national calendar series that is hotly contested by the French teams.

Sometimes referred to as le Petit Paris-Roubaix or the Hell of the West, the Tro-Bro Léon features 27 ribinou - unpaved farm tracks of varying degrees of maintenance. Some are muddy double-track, some well-groomed gravel, some on climbs and some on descents.

Along with the difficulty of the ribinou, the 204-kilometre distance makes the Tro-Bro Léon a highly selective race.

Tro-Bro Léon 2023 technical guide

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2023 Tro-Bro Léon with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Tro-Bro Léon start list

Data powered by FirstCycling

Tro-Bro Léon 2023 Schedule