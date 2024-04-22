Tour of the Gila 2024

Tour of the Gila 2024 overview
DateApril 24-28, 2024
Start locationSilver City, New Mexico
Finish locationPinos Altos, New Mexico
DistanceWomen - 409.2km; Men - 526.1km
CategoryUCI 2.2
Previous Edition2023 Tour of the Gila

Tour of the Gila history

The 2024 Tour of the Gila returns for a 37th year, taking place April 24-28 across the foothills of the Pinos Altos Mountains around Silver City, New Mexico. The Tour of the Gila provides five days of racing for elite men and women which is part of the UCI America Tour and USA Cycling’s Pro Road Tour.

The elite women will cover 409.2km over the five stages while the men will take on 526.1km, both categories using the same route for stage 3’s uphill individual time trials.

This season it is the lone UCI 2.2 road race in the US, after the Joe Martin Stage Race announced it would suspend operations for 2024 and look to return next year. 

In 2023 Austin Killips (Amy D Foundation) won the fifth and final stage in the women’s division and took home the red jersey for the overall title. Marcel Prieto (Pato Bike BMC Team) of Mexico was second overall and Emily Ehrlich (Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY24) was third.

The men’s overall title went to Alex Hoehn (Above & Beyond Cancer Cycling, who held off stage 5 winner Óscar Sevilla (Medellín-EPM) by just a two-second margin. Torbjørn Røed (Above and Beyond Cancer) completed the GC podium in third.

Tour of the Gila 2024 route

The race kicks off on April 24 in traditional style with the Mogollon Road Race p/b Grant County. The pelotons will have to endure steep grades to the ghost town of Mogollon, the final 3.8-miles reaching inclines of 19%. 

Stage 2 is the Inner Loop Road Race presented by Brian & Lynn Robinson/Southwest Bone & Joint. The route passes the rugged terrain of the Gila National Forest and by the Freeport-McMoRan Chino mine with more than 5,800 feet of climbing. It will be 74.1 miles (119.3km) for the women and 76.2 miles (122.6km) for the men.

The third day brings the Tyrone Individual Time Trial presented by Freeport McMoRan, both categories riding the same 16.15 mile (26km) course in the village of Tyrone, which uses an out-and-back course with 1,188 feet of climbing. Wind factors into the stage victory as riders storm down the final descent to the finish line.

Stage 4 is the Downtown Silver City Criterium p/b Town of Silver City. The traditional four-corner course returns for 1.1-mile circuits and an 80-foot climb on the back of the course with a descent into the final corner. The women will race 25 laps and the men 40.

The fifth and final day of racing is all about climbing, the Gila Monster Road Race p/b Gila Regional Medical Center, which is often the deciding factor in the race. Similar to stage 2, the course does a reverse loop through the Gila National Forest and ends in Piños Altos with a narrow, seven-mile ascent. The men cover 161.9km, taking a right turn after passing Lake Roberts and heading past the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument before tackling the category 1 climb to the hilltop finish. The women will race 106km.

Tour of the Gila 2024 schedule

DateStageDetailsDistanceTime
April 24Stage 1 womenMogollon Road Race p/b Grant County114.4km8:30 - 11:30 a.m. MDT
Row 2 - Cell 0 Stage 1 menMogollon Road Race p/b Grant County148km9:40 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. MDT
April 25Stage 2 womenInner Loop Road Race p/b Brian & Lynn Robinson/SW Bone & Joint Institute119.3km10:20 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. MDT
Row 4 - Cell 0 Stage 2 menInner Loop Road Race p/b Brian & Lynn Robinson/SW Bone & Joint Institute122.6km9:00 a.m. -12:10 p.m. MDT
April 26Stage 3 womenTyrone Individual Time Trial p/b Freeport McMoran26kmfollow UCI men
Row 6 - Cell 0 Stage 3 menTyrone Individual Time Trial p/b Freeport McMoran26km9:15 a.m. MDT start
April 27Stage 4 womenDowntown Silver City Criterium p/b Town of Silver City43.5km1:30-2:30 p.m. MDT
Row 8 - Cell 0 Stage 4 menDowntown Silver City Criterium p/b Town of Silver City69.5km3:10-4:45 p.m. MDT
April 28Stage 5 womenGila Monster Road Race p/b Gila Regional Medical Center106km10:05 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. MDT
Row 10 - Cell 0 Stage 5 menGila Monster Road Race p/b Gila Regional Medical Center161.9km9:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m. MDT

Tour of the Gila 2024 teams

UCI Women's Teams

  • Steve Tilford Foundation
  • DNA Pro Cycling Team
  • Virgina’s Blue Ridge TWENTY24
  • Cynisca Cycling
  • Tashkent Women Pro Cycling
  • Boneshaker Project p/b Roxo
  • Platform Pro Cycling p/b Instafund
  • Team Skyline - Cadence
  • 3T/Q+M Cycling
  • Competition Edge Racing
  • Fount Cycling Guild
  • Milton Women’s U23 Project
  • Orion Racing
  • Azteca Cycling Team

UCI Men's Teams

  • Team Skyline
  • Team Medellín
  • Team Novo Nordisk Development
  • Project Echelon Racing
  • Canal’s-Java
  • Team Ecoflo Chronos
  • Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling Team
  • Aevolo
  • CS Velo Racing
  • Expeditors Elite
  • Team California
  • Rio Grande Elite Cycling
  • SoCalCycling.com
  • Landis/Trek
  • Jacomo Racing
  • TaG Cycling U23
