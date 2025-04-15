Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour of the Alps 2025 overview Date April 21-25, 2025 Start location San Lorenzo Dorsino Finish location Lienz Distance 746.9km Previous edition 2024 Tour of the Alps Previous winner Juan Pedro López (Lidl-Trek)

Tour of the Alps 2025 results

Image 1 of 5 Michael Storer claims overall victory on stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Thymen Arensman wins stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Marco Frigo wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Michael Storer wins stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images) Giulio Ciccone of Lidl-Trek celebrates at finish line as stage 1 winner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Stage 5: Michael Storer eclipses Thymen Arensman in mountainous finale to claim overall victory

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale teammates and breakaway riders cross the finish line together, with Nicolas Prodhomme winning stage 5 and Paul Seixas taking second place in Lienz. In a thrilling battle for the GC, Michael Storer eclipsed Thymen Arensman in a mountainous finale to claim the overall title.

Stage 4: Thymen Arensman wins from 80km solo attack to snatch race lead from Michael Storer

Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) completed a masterclass long-range breakaway victory on stage 4 of the Tour of the Alps, attacking 80km from the finish on a brutally tough Queen stage and holding off the chasers in miserable conditions into Obertilliach.

Stage 3: Marco Frigo wins stage 3 with 70km solo breakaway

Marco Frigo (Israel-Premier Tech) won stage 3 of the Tour of the Alps, the first victory of his professional career, after attacking the high-speed breakaway of the day with over 70km left to run before holding off the GC contenders.

Stage 2: Michael Storer goes solo to win stage 2

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Michael Storer (Tudor Pro Cycling) captured the victory on stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps, soloing home into Mezzolombardo after attacking on the day's final climb, 11km from the finish line. The win also vaulted him into the race lead as he beat a chase group, including stage 1 winner Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) to the line by 41 seconds

Stage 1 - Giulio Ciccone scores victory on opening day

Giulio Ciccone rewarded his Lidl-Trek squad, who did most of the work on stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps, and won the uphill sprint and take the first leader's jersey. the Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale duo of Felix Gall and Paul Seixas finished second and third, respectively, leaving Romain Bardet (Team Picnic PostNL) one spot off the podium.

Tour of the Alps 2025 information

The Tour of the Alps, previously known as the Giro del Trentino until 2016, is a 2.Pro-level Italian stage race that was first raced in 1963 and has become a staple of the spring calendar.

The race has moved spot in the schedule a few times, but has landed on April, meaning it's now a key build-up race for the first Grand Tour of the season, the Giro d'Italia. The race is often won by a rider targetting the Giro GC, and last year it was Lidl-Trek's Juan Pedro López who took victory after five days of racing, ahead of Ben O'Connor and Antonio Tiberi.

As the name suggests, the 2025 Tour of the Alps route takes place mainly in the Alps in Northern Italy, though it often also strays into Austria, as it will this year, culminating with a stage starting and finishing in Lienz.

The 2025 edition will be the 48th running of the race, and takes place from Monday, April 21 to Friday, April 25.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2025 Tour of the Alps with race reports, results, news and analysis.

Tour of the Alps 2025 start list

Data powered by FirstCycling

Tour of the Alps 2025 contenders

Taking place just a few weeks before the Giro d'Italia, the Tour of Alps is one of the key warm-up races for the Italian Grand Tour, alongside the Tour de Romandie. As such, many of Giro contenders will head to the Tour of the Alps in preparation for their GC bids, and this year is no different.

Defending champion Juan Pedro López (Lidl-Trek) is expected to be in action, but despite his status as last year's winner, he'll be up against some tough competition if he wants to repeat his success here, not least from his own teammate Giulio Ciccone. The Italian was forced to miss the Giro d'Italia last year, so there's extra focus on his return this year, and the Tour of the Alps will be a key test.

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe head to the Alps with most of their predicted Giro team, bar leader Primož Roglič, which should mean riders like Jai Hindley and Dani Martínez – both successful GC riders in their own right – get to go for their own chances here ahead of the Giro. Both should be considered favourites.

Last year's Giro best young rider Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain-Victorious) has already announced that his intention is to win the Tour of the Alps, and he has probably the best track record of the contenders so far in 2025, coming to this race of the back of third at Tirreno-Adriatico.

Former Giro stand-out rider Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) finished just behind Tiberi at Tirreno-Adriatico, taking fourth after winning the O Gran Camiño stage race, and he'll be aiming at at least a podium finish here as he builds upon his GC credentials.

Ineos Grenadiers start this race without Egan Bernal, who will race the Giro for them, but instead they'll bring co-leader Thymen Arensman, who is evolving as a strong GC rider and took third at Paris-Nice this year.

Elsewhere, look out for Romain Bardet (Picnic PostNL) in his final year, Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), Michael Storer (Tudor Pro Cycling), Luke Plapp and Chris Harper (both Jayco AlUla), and Davide Piganzoli, who is riding for ProTeam Polti VisitMalta but could be a serious contender.

Tour of the Alps 2025 Teams

Lidl-Trek

Bahrain-Victorious

Picnic PostNL

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Jayco AlUla

Ineos Grenadiers

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

EF Education-EasyPost

Israel-Premier Tech

Tudor Pro Cycling

VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè

Polti VisitMalta

Solution Tech-Vini Fantini

Vorarlberg

JCL Team UKYO

Austria

Tour of the Alps 2025 Route map

The Tour of the Alps 2025 route starts in San Lorenzo Dorsino in Northern Italy, and conclude five stages later in Lienz in Austria.

The five stages of this year's Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tour of the Alps)

There's not a single flat day in this year's race (Image credit: Tour of the Alps)

Head to the route tab for more details on the five stages of the 2025 Tour of the Alps.

Tour of the Alps 2025 stage schedule