Tour du Finistère: Jon Barrenetxea edges out Alex Molenaar on high-speed uphill finish in Quimper

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Long-range sprint by Clément Venturini falls short for third

MIDDELKERKE, BELGIUM - MARCH 29: Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri of Movistar Team of Spain during the Flanders Fields Men Elite at the Wevelgem on March 29, 2026 in Middelkerke Belgium (Photo by Pim Waslander/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Jon Barrenetxea (Movistar) (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Jon Barrenetxea (Movistar) narrowly edged out Alex Molenaar (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) at the line for his first victory of the season at Tour du Finistère Pays de Quimper.

Clément Venturini (Unibet Rose Rockets) completed the podium as his acceleration with more than 500 metres to go proved too long and he went third, his teammate Lander Loockx taking fourth.

An original breakaway of six riders in the opening kilometres dwindled to just two - Clément Davy (Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur) and Leandre Huck (Van Rysel Roubaix) - with one lap of a finishing circuit, but it all came back for a final bunch sprint with 7.5km remaining.

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The profile of the 156.3km route through Brittany resembled a saw with a relentless series of climbs, though none categorised, for the 40th edition of the French one-day race. Four intermediate sprint lines rewarded riders who escaped in the breakaway, beginning with Côte de la Roche de Feu just 22km from the start.

Alba was the first passenger dispatched from the lead group, rolling back towards the peloton, which was nearly three minutes back, before the Côte de Locronan at the half-way point.

Completing the first circuit, the breakaway's gap was sliced to 1:28 by the peloton. Two riders had accelerated in the chase to connect, Valentin Darbellay (Elite Fondations Cycling) and Carter Guichard (Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur), with Darbellay then riding with Contreras, who had dropped from the front, on the fourth lap. However, the peloton was by then bearing down on catching everyone, only 30 seconds left for a full catch.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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