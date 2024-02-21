Tour of Flanders 2024
Tour of Flanders start list, race information, results, history and more
|Date
|March 31, 2024
|Start location
|Antwerp, Belgium
|Finish location
|Oudenaarde, Belgium
|Distance
|270.8km
|Category
|WorldTour
|Previous edition
|2023 Tour of Flanders
|Previous race winner
|Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
Tour of Flanders: Mathieu van der Poel smashes Monument with massive solo victory
As it happened: Mathieu van der Poel makes history with record-equalling Flanders win
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) took an astounding solo victory at the Tour of Flanders 2024 when he rode away from the field with 45km remaining to stretch out to a winning margin of 1:02.
Behind him, a two-man breakaway of Alberto Bettiol (EF Education–EasyPost) and Dylan Teuns (Israel-Premier Tech) was caught on the finish line by a chase group from which Luca Mozzato (Arkéa - B&B Hotels) sprinted to second place and Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) took third.
Matthews was later relegated for dangerous sprinting, allegedly deviating from his line to not allow Nils Politt (UAE Team Emirates) to pass him, meaning that fourth-place finisher Pollit moved onto the podium.
Van der Poel was in a league of his own when he attacked on the Koppenberg ascent, with only Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) able to keep any semblance of pace with the World Champion. However, with 40km remaining, Van der Pel moved to a margin of over 30 seconds and was squeezing seconds out of Jorgenson every kilometre.
By the ascent of the Kwaremont, Van der Poel had extended his margin over Jorgenson, Pedersen, and the growing chase group, leaving the remaining 37km an informal victory procession.
Tour of Flanders route
In 2024, the 108th Tour of Flanders returns to Antwerp which hosts the Tour alternately with Bruges. This year, the 279.8km course underwent several changes for safety reasons, but the finale, featuring Paterberg and Oude Kwaremont, remains unchanged. The pairing is among 17 climbs on the route, which also includes seven cobbled stretches.
Start list
Tour of Flanders teams
- Alpecin-Deceuninck
- Arkea-B&B Hotels
- Astana Qazaqstan Team
- Bahrain Victorious
- Bora - hansgrohe
- Cofidis
- Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
- EF Education - EasyPost
- Groupama-FDJ
- INEOS Grenadiers
- Intermarché - Wanty
- Lidl-Trek
- Movistar Team
- Soudal Quick-Step
- Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL
- Team Jayco AlUla
- Team Visma - Lease a Bike
- UAE Team Emirates
- Israel - Premier Tech
- Lotto Dstny
- Uno-X Mobility
- Bingoal WB
- Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
- Team Flanders - Baloise
- Tudor Pro Cycling Team
