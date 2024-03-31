Tour of Flanders Live - Classics champions battle on the cobbles

Live coverage
Race situation
Riders roll out at 10:00 CET from Antwerp to take on 270.8km to Oudenaarde.
Still the peloton aren't content, with Jonas Rutsch among those accelerating at the front. The 8 leaders advantage has ben halved to little more than ten minutes.
250KM TO GO
23 seconds now for the 8 leaders, and it's been a few minutes since the last counter-attacks. Could this be it?
Some of the big teams now showing themselves at the front of the peloton, perhaps trying to control things to calm this down. Visma-Lease a Bike, Bora-Hansgrohe, Soudal-QuickStep (if they can still be considered one of the big teams).
Not that that has ended the action - more riders attack immediately as he is brought back. This is one of the race days of the season, and many riders want the kudos of spending much of it at the front.
And he's unsuccessful - the peloton swallows him up.
Niklas Märkl of DSM has managed to get a gap on the peloton, but still has work to do to make it to the leaders.
Attacks are still being made out the peloton in an attempt to join the 8 leaders, but to no avail so far. Jonas Rutsch was one such rider, adorning EF's new black kit, but was not allowed up the road.
Those riders in the break: Durbridge (again), Elmar Reinders, David Dekker, Bert Van Lerberghe, Jelle Vermoote, Lionel Taminaux, Stanisław Aniołkowski and Damien Touzé.
160KM TO GO
20 seconds for the 8 leaders, but there's more activity at the front of the peloton with plenty of riders not ready to sit up yet.
A second puncture now, and it's a big name - Dylan van Baarle. The Dutchman has already had hais fair share of bad luck this spring, with fitness issues.
Make that 8 riders, rather than 6. They're still only a few seconds ahead, and may be deemed too large by the peloton.
A new group of six is now off the front, and are pushing hard.
Our first puncture of the day - Jules Hesters. That will the first of many!
Another small group briefly escaped and have been brought back. This could be a long battle for the definitive break to form.
The peloton aren't happy with that group and they've been brought back.
Luke Durbridge, Dmitriy Gruzdev and Frank van den Broek are the three riders, and they’ve been joined by a Lotto-Dstny.
Three riders attack right from the flag, involving riders from Astana, Jayco-AlUla and DSM rider.
271KM TO GO
We're off!
The peloton is in Antwerp and awaiting the flag that signals the end of the neutralised zone and the start of the race proper.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the Tour of Flanders 2024!
