Tour of Flanders 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour of Flanders overview Date April 2, 2023 Start location Brugge Finish location Oudenaarde Distance 273.4 km Category Men's WorldTour Previous edition Tour of Flanders 2022 2023 Winner Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

Tadej Pogačar smashing the competition on the Paterberg en route to winning the 2023 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The Spring Classics reached their peak in 2023 with the 107th edition of the Tour of Flanders on April 2nd. Organisers of 'De Ronde' saw two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar making up for his losing gamble last season.

The Slovenian put in his first attack on the Oude Kwaremont with 55km to go, and after being caught, he lit it up on the Koppenberg where only Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) could follow.

Van der Poel attacked on the Kruisberg and dropped Van Aert, then Pogačar returned the favour on the Kwaremont, soloing to a remarkable victory, making up for his gaffe in 2022 where he played cat and mouse with Van der Poel only to see two chasers come back and out-sprint him for the final two podium places.

First raced in 1913, the Tour of Flanders gained massive popularity in the region as a punishing sporting exhibition with riders enduring long distances over terrible roads.

From the 1970s to 2012, the key feature of the race was the steep, moss-covered pitches of the Muur van Geraardsbergen, or Kapelmuur (after the small chapel at its summit) and the Bosberg shortly after.

Organisers crafted a more contained finale that has been used for the past decade, with a circuit around Oudenaarde that includes the dual cobbled ascents of the Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg.

The race favours riders who are strong enough to shed their rivals on the double-digit gradients and fast enough to burn any hangers-on off their wheels in the sprint.

Twice in the last three years that was Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) who won over Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) in 2020 and ahead of Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) in 2022.

In between Danish champion Kasper Asgreen (Soudal-QuickStep) took the win, out-sprinting Van der Poel in a thrilling final to win the 2021 race.

Tour of Flanders route

The route of the 2023 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Ronde van Vlaaderen)

In 2023, the Tour of Flanders route returns to Brugge for the first time since 2016. The race will wind for 273km around Flanders, including a twisting section late on centred around the major difficulties of the day ahead of the finish in Oudenaarde.

The famous Oude Kwaremont-Paterberg duo will once again serve as the major obstacle in the finale. The pairing are among 19 climbs on the route, which also includes 15 cobbled stretches.

Tour of Flanders start list

Tour of Flanders schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Location Start time (CET) Finish time (CET) Sunday, April 2 Oudenaarde - Brugge 10:00 16:29

Tour of Flanders teams