Tour of Flanders 2023 route

By Cyclingnews
published

Tour of Flanders 2023 map
Tour of Flanders 2023 map (Image credit: Ronde van Vlaaderen)

In 2023, the Tour of Flanders returns to Bruges for the first time since 2016. This also means that the route to the Flemish Ardennes is changing. The duo Oude Kwaremont - Paterberg will once again serve as a major obstacle in the full finale. The 273.4 km route finishes up again in Oudenaarde.

Tour of Flanders  - Everything you need to know including the route, favourites and outsiders for the WorldTour race.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the Tour of Flanders with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews