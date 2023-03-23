Tour of Flanders 2023 route

In 2023, the Tour of Flanders returns to Bruges for the first time since 2016. This also means that the route to the Flemish Ardennes is changing. The duo Oude Kwaremont - Paterberg will once again serve as a major obstacle in the full finale. The 273.4 km route finishes up again in Oudenaarde.

