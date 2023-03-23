Tour of Flanders 2023 route
In 2023, the Tour of Flanders returns to Bruges for the first time since 2016. This also means that the route to the Flemish Ardennes is changing. The duo Oude Kwaremont - Paterberg will once again serve as a major obstacle in the full finale. The 273.4 km route finishes up again in Oudenaarde.
Tour of Flanders - Everything you need to know including the route, favourites and outsiders for the WorldTour race.
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the Tour of Flanders with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
