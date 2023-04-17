Tour de Suisse Women 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour de Suisse Women overview Date June 17-20, 2023 Start location Weinfelden Finish location Ebnat-Kappel Distance 327km Category Women's WorldTour Previous edition Tour de Suisse Women 2022

Image 1 of 4 Swiss rider Marlen Reusser of Team SD Worx wore the Yellow Leader Jersey on stage 4 and finished third to secure the GC victory on the final day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Eleonora Gasparrini wins stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Marlen Reusser wins the stage 2 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Blanka Vas wins stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 4: Niamh Fisher-Black (Team SD Worx) sprinted ahead of Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) to win stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse Women. Marlen Reusser (Team SD Worx) launched a solo attack in the chase to retain the leader's jersey and secure the GC title on Tuesday.

Stage 3: Eleonora Gasparrini (UAE Team ADQ) won stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse Women after the reduced peloton caught Urška Žigart (Team Jayco-AlUla) near the line. Marlen Reusser (Team SD Worx) continues to lead the overall classification, nine seconds ahead of her teammate Demi Vollering and 18 seconds ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo).

Stage 2: Marlen Reusser won the stage 2 individual time trial at the Tour de Suisse, overtaking her SD Worx teammate and stage 1 winner Blanka Vas in the overall classification.

Stage 1: Blanka Vas (Team SD Worx) won stage 1 of the Tour de Suisse Women. The Hungarian Champion held off Arlenis Sierra (Movistar Team) and Eleonora Gasparrini (UAE Team ADQ) to take her first Women's WorldTour victory and the overall race lead.

Tour de Suisse Women Information

Taking place in eastern Switzerland, the third edition of the Tour de Suisse Women returns with a four-day race, June 17-20. Starting in Weinfelden and finishing in the twin village of Ebnat-Kappel, the route will be held in the Cantons of Thurgau and St. Gallen. For the first time in the brief history of the Tour de Suisse Women, the race will be held at the highest level, UCI Women’s World Tour in 2023.

The Tour de Suisse Women made its long-awaited return to the calendar as a two-stage event in June 2021. It is not the first Tour de Suisse for women, as a five-day event was held in 2001 and won by American all-rounder Kim Baldwin. In its return after a 20-year hiatus, the 2.1 ranked women's race took place on the opening weekend of the men’s eight-day WorldTour Tour de Suisse.

In 2021, Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) won the Tour de Suisse Women, overtaking Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) in the second and final stage of the race. Going into stage 2 with a four-second deficit on Swiss rider Chabbey, Deignan targeted the intermediate sprints where she picked up five bonus seconds, finishing the race one second ahead of Chabbey. Marlen Reusser (Alé BTC Ljubljana) placed third.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The second edition of the Tour de Suisse Women, now ranked UCI Pro Series, expanded to four stages in 2022, adding a time trial to the road stages. Once again, the final stage saw a dramatic battle for overall victory.

Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) took the stage win on day four and the overall title in 2022. Brand led overnight leader Kristen Faulkner (BikeExchange-Jayco) into the last 200 metres of the summit finish in a two-up sprint, but the American slid out and crashed in the final bend. Faulkner got up and crossed the line 15 seconds back, losing both the stage and the overall title. Pauliena Rooijakkers (Canyon-SRAM Racing) finished third overall.

A total of 19 teams will line up at the start of the Tour de Suisse Women 2023. Of these 10 teams have Women’s WorldTeam status.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2023 Tour de Suisse Women with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Tour de Suisse Women route

Image 1 of 1 Overall route map for 2023 Tour de Suisse Women (Image credit: Cycling Unlimited/ Tour de Suisse)

The time trial, on stage 2, in the city of St. Gallen may already begin to shape the overall classification. The two final stages follow in the Ebnat-Kappel region, where climbing skills will be called for. Avoiding the big Alpine passes, the 2023 Tour de Suisse Women’s route features 5,000 metres in elevation gain over 327 kilometres.

Tour de Suisse Women 2023 - Contenders

Demi Vollering and Marlen Reusser (SD Worx) (Image credit: Getty Images)

SD Worx resumes a remarkable season at the Tour de Suisse after taking 33 victories across the spring classics and early-season stage races. The team has prepared for the Tour de Suisse at a high-altitude training camp, with Marlen Reusser and Demi Vollering leading the team in the four-day race.

Elisa Longo Borghini will lead the Trek-Segafredo team, which are the defending champions after Lucinda Brand won the overall title in 2022. A mix of climbing and punchy stages are perfectly suited to the Italian all-arounder.

Alex Manly will begin her summer racing campaign at the Tour de Suisse. She will lead Jayco AlUla with a punchy sprint and a powerful option for the climbs.

Team DSM have two options for the overall classification with French riders Juliette Labous and Eglantine Rayer, both are strong climbers and aim to use the race to prepare for the upcoming Tour de France Femmes.

Swiss rider Elise Chabbey will lead Canyon-SRAM Racing on home soil. She hasn't raced since La Vuelta Femenina but will no doubt be a major contender for the Tour de Suisse.

Start list

Data powered by FirstCycling

Tour de Suisse Women Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally DO NOT ADD TEXT HERE Date Stage Start time Finish time June 17, 2023 Stage 1: Weinfelden - Weinfelden, 75.9km TBA TBA June 18, 2023 Stage 2: St. Gallen - Abtwil, 25.7km TBA TBA June 19, 2023 Stage 3: St. Gallen - Ebnat-Kappel, 124.1km TBA TBA June 20, 2023 Stage 4: Ebnat-Kappel - Ebnat-Kappel, 100.8km TBA TBA

Tour de Suisse Women teams