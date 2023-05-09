Tour de Hongrie 2023

Race-homes
By published
Image 1 of 1
Eddie Dunbar (Ineos) won the 2022 Tour de Hongrie
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Tour de Hongrie
DateMay 10-14, 2023
Start locationSzentgotthard
Finish locationBudapest
Distance875km
CategoryUCI Pro Series
Previous edition2022 Tour de Hongrie
Previous winnerEddie Dunbar

Tour de Hongrie start list

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.