Scheldeprijs Women 2022
Second edition of Belgian one-day race
Scheldeprijs Women 2022 overview
Wiebes sprints to second Scheldeprijs Women victory
Defending champion Lorena Wiebes of Team DSM won the Scheldeprijs women’s race for a second consecutive year on Wednesday in Schoten. She sprinted to the line well clear of 19 other riders, Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Travel & Service) taking second place and Rachele Barbieri (Liv Racing Xstra) in third.
It was the 40th career victory for Wiebes, and her fourth time on the top step of the podium in a one-day race this season, following wins at the GP Oetingen, Ronde van Drenthe, and Nokere Koerse.
The route for this year's Scheldeprijs was 138 kilometres that started and finished in Schoten, and offered three finishing circuits of 17km each. It is the only event on Flanders Classics’ spring calendar that remains at a 1.1-level, which allows second-tier women’s teams to secure spots on the starting line.
Two Continental riders were involved in the early breakaway that included Megan Armitage (IBCT), Abi Smith (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) and Simone Boilard (St Michel-Auber93). The breakaway made it onto the local circuits but the threesome were caught with 25km to go as Team DSM set a quick pace for their sprinter and defending champion.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM Women
|3:21:56
|2
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|3
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Liv Racing Xstra
|4
|Georgia Baker (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
|5
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
|6
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women
|7
|Julie De Wilde (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|8
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|9
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
|10
|Charlotte Kool (Ned) Team DSM Women
Scheldeprijs women 2022 news and features
- How to watch Scheldeprijs – Spring Classics live streaming
- 2022 Women's WorldTour: The definitive guide
Scheldeprijs Women 2022 teams
- EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
- Liv Racing Xstra
- Movistar
- Team BikeExchange-Jayco
- Team DSM
- Trek-Segafredo
- UAE Team ADQ
- AG Insurance - NXTG
- Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
- Arkea Pro Cycling Team
- Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
- Certizit-WNT Pro Cycling
- St Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
- IBCT
- Le Col Wahoo
- Lotto Soudal Ladies
- Massi Tactic Women’s Team
- Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
- Parkhotel Valkenburg
- Plantur-Pura
- Proximus-Alphamotorhomes-Doltcini CT
- St Michel-Auber 93
- Stade Rochelais Charente Maritime
- Team Coop-HiTec Products
- Valcar-Travel & Service
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.