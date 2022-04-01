Scheldeprijs Women 2022 overview

Lorena Wiebes of Team DSM won the 2022 Scheldeprijs Women to make it two consecutive titles (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

Defending champion Lorena Wiebes of Team DSM won the Scheldeprijs women’s race for a second consecutive year on Wednesday in Schoten. She sprinted to the line well clear of 19 other riders, Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Travel & Service) taking second place and Rachele Barbieri (Liv Racing Xstra) in third.

It was the 40th career victory for Wiebes, and her fourth time on the top step of the podium in a one-day race this season, following wins at the GP Oetingen, Ronde van Drenthe, and Nokere Koerse.

The route for this year's Scheldeprijs was 138 kilometres that started and finished in Schoten, and offered three finishing circuits of 17km each. It is the only event on Flanders Classics’ spring calendar that remains at a 1.1-level, which allows second-tier women’s teams to secure spots on the starting line.

Two Continental riders were involved in the early breakaway that included Megan Armitage (IBCT), Abi Smith (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) and Simone Boilard (St Michel-Auber93). The breakaway made it onto the local circuits but the threesome were caught with 25km to go as Team DSM set a quick pace for their sprinter and defending champion.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Results - top 10 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM Women 3:21:56 2 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 3 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Liv Racing Xstra 4 Georgia Baker (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco Women 5 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women 6 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women 7 Julie De Wilde (Bel) Plantur-Pura 8 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) EF Education-TIBCO-SVB 9 Anna Trevisi (Ita) UAE Team ADQ 10 Charlotte Kool (Ned) Team DSM Women

EF Education-TIBCO-SVB

Liv Racing Xstra

Movistar

Team BikeExchange-Jayco

Team DSM

Trek-Segafredo

UAE Team ADQ

AG Insurance - NXTG

Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch

Arkea Pro Cycling Team

Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport

Certizit-WNT Pro Cycling

St Krush Tunap Pro Cycling

IBCT

Le Col Wahoo

Lotto Soudal Ladies

Massi Tactic Women’s Team

Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team

Parkhotel Valkenburg

Plantur-Pura

Proximus-Alphamotorhomes-Doltcini CT

St Michel-Auber 93

Stade Rochelais Charente Maritime

Team Coop-HiTec Products

Valcar-Travel & Service