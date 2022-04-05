How to watch Scheldeprijs – Spring Classics live streaming

The 2022 Spring Classics are underway, and if you're looking for a way to watch the action in the coming month we've put together a handy Classics live stream guide.

The series of one-day races in Belgium, France, and Italy packing the calendar through March and April bring four Monuments throughout the spring: Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, but there's plenty of other upcoming racing to look forward to as well.

The 'sprinter's classic' of Scheldeprijs and Scheldeprijs Women are among the last cobbled Classics of the spring, usually nestled between Flanders and Roubaix but this year coming a full week and a half ahead of the latter due to rescheduling.

Cyclingnews will bring you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the races. Read on to find out how to watch the spring Classics via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

Given the races are known for favouring the sprinters it's no surprise that they are both more or less pan flat.

The 199km men's race starts out in Terneuzen in the Netherlands before heading across the border to Schoten in Belgium for three and a half laps of a local circuit to finish. A short cobbled sector at Broekestraat features four times in Schoten, but the stones aren't anything like those in Flanders or Roubaix.

The section edition of the women's race sees the peloton take on a 138km route based in and around Schoten and entirely within Belgium. The Broekestraat cobbles also feature in the closing laps here.

Men's schedule: Start – 12:45 (11:45 BST, 07:45 EST), Finish – 17:18 (16:18 BST, 12:18 EST) on Wednesday, April 6

Women's schedule: Start – 11:30 (10:30 BST, 05:30 EST), Finish – 15:02 (14:02 BST, 10:18 EST) on Wednesday, April 6

Image 1 of 2 The men's route (Image credit: Scheldeprijs) Image 2 of 2 The women's route (Image credit: Scheldeprijs)

Live Stream

Scheldeprijs will be broadcast in the United Kingdom and around Europe on Eurosport and Discovery+. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass. Discovery+ offers the same coverage for the same prices, too.

The race will be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe and in select other territories on GCN+, with a year’s subscription costing £39.99.

In the USA, Australia, and Canada, the races will be broadcast on Flobikes. A year's subscription costs $150 in the US and $209.99 in Canada)

Local Belgian broadcasters RTBF and Sporza will also air the races.

We'll keep you updated with out 'How to Watch' guides throughout the spring Classics season, with other broadcasters to keep in mind during the coming month including NBC Sports via Peacock ($4.99 per month in the US).

If you don't have cable TV, then NBC Sports can also be accessed over IP, via smart TV, or any other smart device, via SlingTV ($35 per month with the first month discounted by $10) or FuboTV ($64.99 per month) – both services offer free trials, too.

Spring Classics broadcasting options around Europe include Rai Sport (Italy), France TV, L'Equipe TV (France), NOS (Netherlands), EITB (Basque Country), and RTVE (Spain).

Startlist information

The men's race is headlined by Alpecin-Fenix duo Tim Merlier and Jasper Philipsen as the squad try once again to organise a finishing sprint with two sprinters. Fabio Jakobsen and his formidable QuickStep-AlphaVinyl lead-out train is also among the main favourites.

Other big names lining up include Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco), Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates), Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), and Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic).

More sprint competition comes in the form of Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Soudal), Cees Bol (Team DSM), Jon Aberasturi (Trek-Segafredo), and Bora-Hansgrohe pair Martin Laas and Jordi Meeus.

Inaugural women's race winner Lorena Wiebes leads Team DSM alongside Charlotte Kool. Chiara Consonni and Silvia Persico (Valcar-Travel & Service) will be among the top competitors at the race, along with Trek-Segafredo duo Chloe Hosking and Shirin van Anrooij.

Look out for Julie De Wilde (Plantur-Pura), Arianna Fidanza (BikeExchange-Jayco), Letizia Borghesi (EF-Tibco-SVB), Rachele Barbieri (Liv-Xstra), too.

Men's spring schedule

