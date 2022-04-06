Wiebes sprints to second Scheldeprijs Women victory

Dutchwoman defends her title, beating Consonni in bunch sprint

OETINGEN BELGIUM MARCH 09 Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team DSM celebrates winning during the 2nd GP Oetingen 2022 Womens Elite a 130km one day race from Oetingen to Oetingen gpoetingen on March 09 2022 in Oetingen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Lorena Wiebes won the Scheldeprijs women’s race for a second consecutive year, again using her powerful sprint to distance her rivals in the closing bunch sprint.

The Team DSM rider was well-protected in the final kilometres after the early break was caught and then she started her sprint early. She wisely dived left as the road turned left and surged to victory along the barriers.

Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Travel & Service) finished second in the sprint, with fellow Italian Rachele Barbieri (Liv Racing Xstra) taking third.

The win was Wiebes’ 40th career victory, and the fourth of the 2022 season, following wins at the GP Oetingen, Ronde van Drenthe, and Nokere Koerse.

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM 3:21:58
2Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
3Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Liv-Xstra
4Georgia Baker (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
5Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar
6Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
7Julie De Wilde (Bel) Plantur-Pura
8Letizia Borghesi (Ita) EF-Tibco-SVB
9Anna Trevisi (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
10Charlotte Kool (Ned) Team DSM
