Wiebes sprints to second Scheldeprijs Women victory

Lorena Wiebes won the Scheldeprijs women’s race for a second consecutive year, again using her powerful sprint to distance her rivals in the closing bunch sprint.

The Team DSM rider was well-protected in the final kilometres after the early break was caught and then she started her sprint early. She wisely dived left as the road turned left and surged to victory along the barriers.

Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Travel & Service) finished second in the sprint, with fellow Italian Rachele Barbieri (Liv Racing Xstra) taking third.

The win was Wiebes’ 40th career victory, and the fourth of the 2022 season, following wins at the GP Oetingen, Ronde van Drenthe, and Nokere Koerse.

More to come...