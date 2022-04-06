Wiebes sprints to second Scheldeprijs Women victory
By Kirsten Frattini published
Dutchwoman defends her title, beating Consonni in bunch sprint
Lorena Wiebes won the Scheldeprijs women’s race for a second consecutive year, again using her powerful sprint to distance her rivals in the closing bunch sprint.
The Team DSM rider was well-protected in the final kilometres after the early break was caught and then she started her sprint early. She wisely dived left as the road turned left and surged to victory along the barriers.
Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Travel & Service) finished second in the sprint, with fellow Italian Rachele Barbieri (Liv Racing Xstra) taking third.
The win was Wiebes’ 40th career victory, and the fourth of the 2022 season, following wins at the GP Oetingen, Ronde van Drenthe, and Nokere Koerse.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM
|3:21:58
|2
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|3
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Liv-Xstra
|4
|Georgia Baker (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|5
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar
|6
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Julie De Wilde (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|8
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) EF-Tibco-SVB
|9
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
|10
|Charlotte Kool (Ned) Team DSM
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
