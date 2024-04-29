RideLondon Classique
|Date
|May 24-26, 2024
|Start location
|Saffron Walden
|Finish location
|London
|Distance
|397km
|Category
|Women's WorldTour
|Previous edition
|2023 RideLondon Classique
|Previous winner
|Charlotte Kool (Ned) dsm-firmenich
Stage 3: Lorena Wiebes wins stage hat trick and GC in London
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) dominated the 2024 Ford RideLondon Classique by winning the third and final stage of the race in London, completing a hat trick of wins at this year's event. Wiebes sprinted to victory on The Mall, in front of Buckingham Palace, ahead of Charlotte Kool (dsm-firmenich PostNL) in second and world champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) in third.
Stage 2: Lorena Wiebes makes it a double with win on Market Hill on stage 2
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) scored back-to-back wins at the RideLondon Classique, using a lead from teammate Lotte Kopecky to cross the line on stage 2 with several bike lengths over second-placed Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich PostNL). Kopecky held on for third on Maldon's High Street.
Stage 1: Lorena Wiebes fastest in battle of the sprinters to win stage 1
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) sprinted to victory on the opening stage at RideLondon Classique in Colchester ahead of Letizia Paternoster (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) and Clara Copponi (Lidl-Trek) and took the early overall race lead.
Overview
The Ford RideLondon Classique returns to the Women’s WorldTour calendar as a three-day race, May 24-26, 2024.
The Classique began as a one-day race with a circuit in central London in 2013, founded as a legacy event from the 2012 London Olympic Games. It was added to the inaugural Women’s WorldTour calendar in 2016 and offered a €100,000 prize purse, one of the richest one-day races for women. The race returned to a three-day format after cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Team dsm-firmenich PostNL (formerly Team DSM) have won every edition of the Classique, and all but one stage since it became a stage race in 2022. That year, Lorena Wiebes swept all three stages to secure the overall title. In 2023, Charlotte Kool won two stages and claimed the overall victory. Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM), was the only rider to break the Team dsm juggernaut in 2023 when she was the fastest of a reduced group to win the uphill sprint on stage 2.
Team dsm-firmenich PostNL with Kool will return in 2024 to attempt to secure a third successive title, but she will have to content with numerous top sprinters including Wiebes and her SD Worx-ProTime teammates.
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2024 RideLondon Classique with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
RideLondon Classique route
The three-day stage race includes two stages in Essex and a final stage in Central London. Stage 1 will begin in the medieval market town of Saffron Walden, in north-west Essex, and finish in the historic city of Colchester. Maldon will welcome the race for stage 2 before the showpiece stage 3 in central London.
Read more about the 397km RideLondon Classique route.
Start list
Data powered by FirstCycling
RideLondon Classique Schedule
|Date
|Stage
|Start time
|Finish time
|May 24, 2024
|Stage 1: Saffron Walden - Colchester, 159.2km
|11:00
|15:02
|May 25, 2024
|Stage 2: Maldon - Maldon, 146.6km
|11:00
|14:39
|May 26, 2024
|Stage 3: London - London, 91.2km
|15:30
|16:46
RideLondon Classique teams
- Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
- Team SD Worx-Protime
- Canyon-SRAM Racing
- UAE Team ADQ
- Lidl-Trek
- AG Insurance-Soudal
- Team Visma-Lease a Bike
- Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
- Human Powered Health
- Uno-X Mobility
- Liv-AlUla Jayco
- ARA - SKip Capital
- BePink-Bongioani
- Team Coop-Repsol
- DAS-Hutchinson-Brother UK
- Doltcini O’Shea
- Lifeplus Wahoo
- St Michel-Mavic-Auber 93
- Torelli
- VolkerWessels Women's Pro Cycling Team
