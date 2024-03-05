Swipe to scroll horizontally Danilith Nokere Koerse Women 2024 Date March 13, 2024 Distance 127km Start location/time Deinze/10:30 CET Finish location/time Nokere/14:00 CET Category Pro Series 2023 Nokere Koerse Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx)

Belgian Lotte Kopecky of team SD Worx celebrates on the podium after winning Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) continued her remarkable start to the 2024 season with a solo victory at Nokere Koerse. The world champion produced an all-action display to claim her second successive triumph at the race.

A faller early in the day, Kopecky later engaged in a surprising solo effort midway through the race. She relented with 60km or so remaining, but she still proved the strongest rider in the peloton on the final lap of the finishing circuit around Nokere.

Kopecky sparked the winning move by attacking on the cobbled climb at Lange Ast with 14km to go, bringing teammate Lorena Wiebes, Lily Williams (Human Powered Health) and Arlenis Sierra (Movistar) with her.

2024 Nokere Koerse women route

Image 1 of 2 Profile of the 2024 Nokere Koerse women (Image credit: Nokere Koerse) Map of the 2024 Nokere Koerse women (Image credit: Nokere Koerse)

