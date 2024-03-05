Nokere Koerse Women 2024
|Date
|March 13, 2024
|Distance
|127km
|Start location/time
|Deinze/10:30 CET
|Finish location/time
|Nokere/14:00 CET
|Category
|Pro Series
|2023 Nokere Koerse
|Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx)
Nokere Koerse: Lotte Kopecky takes back-to-back solo wins in women's race
Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) continued her remarkable start to the 2024 season with a solo victory at Nokere Koerse. The world champion produced an all-action display to claim her second successive triumph at the race.
A faller early in the day, Kopecky later engaged in a surprising solo effort midway through the race. She relented with 60km or so remaining, but she still proved the strongest rider in the peloton on the final lap of the finishing circuit around Nokere.
Kopecky sparked the winning move by attacking on the cobbled climb at Lange Ast with 14km to go, bringing teammate Lorena Wiebes, Lily Williams (Human Powered Health) and Arlenis Sierra (Movistar) with her.
2024 Nokere Koerse women route
Nokere Koerse Women 2024 start list
