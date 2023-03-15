Nokere Koerse: Lotte Kopecky takes emotional victory in women's race

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) claimed a sensational and emotional victory at Nokere Koerse, crossing the line alone after an all-action display and after the recent death of her brother.

Kopecky's brother Seppe died on Saturday at the age of 29, and SD Worx encouraged her privacy to be respected as they confirmed she'd still line up for Wednesday's semi-classic.

Kopecky didn't only line up; she threw herself at it as if it were the last race of her career, attacking repeatedly from long range before finally stomping clear in the finale.

After attacking on the final cobbled climb of Lange Aststraat and then burning off the only two riders left with her, she crossed the line almost half a minute clear of a heavily reduced bunch.

It was another 1-2 for SD Worx as Lorena Wiebes powered clear from the chase on the final haul to the line on the cobbles of the Nokereberg.

The podium was completed by Marta Bastianelli (Team UAE ADQ).

