Nokere Koerse 2024
|Date
|March 13, 2024
|Distance
|188.1km
|Start location
|Deinze/12:45 CET
|Finish location
|Nokere/17:40 CET
|Category
|Pro Series
|2023 Nokere Koerse
|Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep)
Tim Merlier wins Nokere Koerse for third consecutive year
Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep) made it three in a row at Nokere Koerse in the 2024 edition.
The Belgian overcame a near crash in the final kilometre and a dropped chain, making a small lead group heading into the final climb of the Nokereberg, then blasted away just as the climb began.
Fabio Jakobsen (DSM-Firmenich-PostNl) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) rounded out the podium.
Nokere Koerse is a midweek Spring Classic that is part of the UCI Pro Series. Taking place on March 13, 2024, the race precedes Milan-San Remo and offers a course suited to strong sprinters.
The 2024 Nokere Koerse route is a bit shorter than 2023's, with 188.1km of racing between Deinze and Nokere. The course takes a long route southeast before looping back toward Oudenaarde. The riders have to tackle six climbs before the three local loops in Nokere, each 31.7km long.
Get unlimited access to all of our coverage of the Spring Classics- including reporting, breaking news and analysis from Strade Bianche, Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix and more. Find out more
Nokere Koerse climbs
Katteberg
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Length: 750m
Average grade: 6.2%
Maximum grade: 7%
Varent
Length: 1190m
Average grade: 5.5%
Maximum grade: 9.6%
Hellestraat
Length: 1500 metres
Average grade: 3.8%
Maximum grade: 9.8%
Holstraat
Length: 1000 metres
Average grade: 5.2%
Maximum grade: 12%
Fabriekstraat
Length: 600 metres
Average grade: 5.2%
Maximum grade: 8.5%
Petegemberg
Length: 500 metres
Average grade: 7.6%
Maximum grade: 11%
Lange Ast
Length: 400 metres
Average grade: 5.2%
Maximum grade: 7%
Nokereberg
Length: 350 metres
Average grade: 5.7%
Maximum grade: 7%
Danilith Nokere Koerse 2024 start list
Data powered by FirstCycling
Danilith Nokere Koerse 2023 teams
- Alpecin-Deceuninck
- Cofidis
- Groupama-FDJ
- Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
- Soudal-QuickStep
- Team DSM
- Trek-Segafredo
- UAE Team Emirates
- Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
- Bolton Equities Black Spoke
- Euskaltel-Euskadi
- Human Powered Health
- Israel-Premier Tech
- Lotto-Dstny
- Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
- Team Corratec
- Team Flanders-Baloise
- Team Novo Nordisk
- Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
- Tarteletto-Isorex
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.