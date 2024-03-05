Nokere Koerse 2024

2024 Nokere Koerse Overview
DateMarch 13, 2024
Distance188.1km
Start locationDeinze/12:45 CET
Finish locationNokere/17:40 CET
CategoryPro Series
2023 Nokere KoerseTim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep)

NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 13 Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team Soudal QuickStep celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 78th Danilith Nokere Koerse 2024 Mens Elite a 1881km one day race from Deinze to Nokere UCIWT on March 13 2024 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep) celebrates winning 2024 Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Tim Merlier wins Nokere Koerse for third consecutive year

Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep) made it three in a row at Nokere Koerse in the 2024 edition.

The Belgian overcame a near crash in the final kilometre and a dropped chain, making a small lead group heading into the final climb of the Nokereberg, then blasted away just as the climb began.

Fabio Jakobsen (DSM-Firmenich-PostNl) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) rounded out the podium.

Nokere Koerse is a midweek Spring Classic that is part of the UCI Pro Series. Taking place on March 13, 2024, the race precedes Milan-San Remo and offers a course suited to strong sprinters.

The 2024 Nokere Koerse route is a bit shorter than 2023's, with 188.1km of racing between Deinze and Nokere. The course takes a long route southeast before looping back toward Oudenaarde. The riders have to tackle six climbs before the three local loops in Nokere, each 31.7km long.

Nokere Koerse climbs

Katteberg

Length: 750m

Average grade: 6.2%

Maximum grade: 7%

Varent

Length: 1190m

Average grade: 5.5%

Maximum grade: 9.6%

Hellestraat

Length: 1500 metres

Average grade: 3.8%

Maximum grade: 9.8%

Holstraat

Length: 1000 metres

Average grade: 5.2%

Maximum grade: 12%

Fabriekstraat

Length: 600 metres

Average grade: 5.2%

Maximum grade: 8.5%

Petegemberg

Length: 500 metres

Average grade: 7.6%

Maximum grade: 11%

Lange Ast

Length: 400 metres

Average grade: 5.2%

Maximum grade: 7%

Nokereberg

Length: 350 metres

Average grade: 5.7%

Maximum grade: 7%

Danilith Nokere Koerse 2024 start list

Danilith Nokere Koerse 2023 teams

  • Alpecin-Deceuninck
  • Cofidis
  • Groupama-FDJ
  • Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
  • Soudal-QuickStep
  • Team DSM
  • Trek-Segafredo
  • UAE Team Emirates
  • Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
  • Bolton Equities Black Spoke
  • Euskaltel-Euskadi
  • Human Powered Health
  • Israel-Premier Tech
  • Lotto-Dstny
  • Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
  • Team Corratec
  • Team Flanders-Baloise
  • Team Novo Nordisk
  • Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
  • Tarteletto-Isorex
