Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) had to go all out on the attack not once, but twice, to scoop up her first Women’s WorldTour victory of the season at Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes in a hard-fought finale to the Ardennes Classics.
The Dutch rider, who also won in 2019, secured her second victory at the 142.1km race starting in Bastogne with her move on the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons, where she went solo. The 39-year-old had time to savour the victory as she crossed the line in Liège, 43 seconds ahead of a chase group of five.
Grace Brown (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), who had been out the front until Van Vleuten caught her with the race winning attack, won the sprint from the chase group to claim another second place at the event which first ran in 2017. Brown's podium spot added to a stellar run for the French team in the Ardennes, with Marta Cavalli winning the Amstel Gold Race and Flèche Wallonne.
The 2021 Liège winner, Demi Vollering (SD Worx), came third, making it to the podium in every one of the three Ardennes Classics, but this year falling short of the top step.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women
|3:52:32
|2
|Grace Brown (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:43
|3
|Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx
|4
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) SD Worx
|5
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|6
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:47
|7
|Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:58
|8
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM Women
|9
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-Sram Racing
|10
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes 2022 - Key climbs
- Côte de Mont-le-Soie
- Côte de Wanne
- Côte de la Haute-Levée
- Col du Rosier
- Côte de Desnié
- Côte de La Redoute
- Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons
Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2022 teams
- Team SD Worx
- Trek-Segafredo Women
- Movistar Team
- Canyon-SRAM Racing
- Team BikeExchange-Jayco
- Team Jumbo-Visma Women
- FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
- UAE Team ADQ
- Team DSM
- EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
- Liv Racing Xstra
- Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
- Human Powered Health
- Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
- Valcar - Travel & Service
- ParkHotel Valkenburg
- Plantur-Pura
- Le Col-Wahoo
- Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
- Lotto Soudal Ladies
- Cofidis Women
- Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
- BePink
- Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
