Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2022 Overview

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) takes the win in 2022, adding to her 2019 victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes - How it happened

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) had to go all out on the attack not once, but twice, to scoop up her first Women’s WorldTour victory of the season at Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes in a hard-fought finale to the Ardennes Classics.

The Dutch rider, who also won in 2019, secured her second victory at the 142.1km race starting in Bastogne with her move on the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons, where she went solo. The 39-year-old had time to savour the victory as she crossed the line in Liège, 43 seconds ahead of a chase group of five.

Grace Brown (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), who had been out the front until Van Vleuten caught her with the race winning attack, won the sprint from the chase group to claim another second place at the event which first ran in 2017. Brown's podium spot added to a stellar run for the French team in the Ardennes, with Marta Cavalli winning the Amstel Gold Race and Flèche Wallonne.

The 2021 Liège winner, Demi Vollering (SD Worx), came third, making it to the podium in every one of the three Ardennes Classics, but this year falling short of the top step.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women 3:52:32 2 Grace Brown (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:43 3 Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx 4 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) SD Worx 5 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 6 Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:47 7 Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Movistar Team Women 0:01:58 8 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM Women 9 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-Sram Racing 10 Amanda Spratt (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco Women

Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes 2022 - Key climbs

Côte de Mont-le-Soie

Côte de Wanne

Côte de la Haute-Levée

Col du Rosier

Côte de Desnié

Côte de La Redoute

Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons

Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2022 teams

Team SD Worx

Trek-Segafredo Women

Movistar Team

Canyon-SRAM Racing

Team BikeExchange-Jayco

Team Jumbo-Visma Women

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

UAE Team ADQ

Team DSM

EF Education-TIBCO-SVB

Liv Racing Xstra

Uno-X Pro Cycling Team

Human Powered Health

Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad

Valcar - Travel & Service

ParkHotel Valkenburg

Plantur-Pura

Le Col-Wahoo

Arkéa Pro Cycling Team

Lotto Soudal Ladies

Cofidis Women

Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport

BePink

Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch