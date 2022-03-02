Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2022

Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2022 Overview

LIEGE BELGIUM APRIL 24 Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Team Women celebrates at podium as race winner during the 6th Liege Bastogne Liege 2022 Femmes a 1421km one day race from Bastogne to Lige LBL LBLwomen UCIWWT on April 24 2022 in Liege Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) takes the win in 2022, adding to her 2019 victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Annemiek van Vleuten wins Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes

Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes - How it happened

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) had to go all out on the attack not once, but twice, to scoop up her first Women’s WorldTour victory of the season at Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes in a hard-fought finale to the Ardennes Classics. 

The Dutch rider, who also won in 2019, secured her second victory at the 142.1km race starting in Bastogne with her move on the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons, where she went solo. The 39-year-old had time to savour the victory as she crossed the line in Liège, 43 seconds ahead of a chase group of five.

Grace Brown (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), who had been out the front until Van Vleuten caught her with the race winning attack, won the sprint from the chase group to claim another second place at the event which first ran in 2017. Brown's podium spot added to a stellar run for the French team in the Ardennes, with Marta Cavalli winning the Amstel Gold Race and Flèche Wallonne.

The 2021 Liège winner, Demi Vollering (SD Worx), came third, making it to the podium in every one of the three Ardennes Classics, but this year falling short of the top step.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women 3:52:32
2Grace Brown (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:43
3Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx
4Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) SD Worx
5Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
6Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:47
7Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Movistar Team Women 0:01:58
8Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM Women
9 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-Sram Racing
10Amanda Spratt (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco Women

Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes 2022 - Key climbs

  • Côte de Mont-le-Soie
  • Côte de Wanne
  • Côte de la Haute-Levée
  • Col du Rosier
  • Côte de Desnié
  • Côte de La Redoute
  • Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons

Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2022 teams

  • Team SD Worx
  • Trek-Segafredo Women
  • Movistar Team
  • Canyon-SRAM Racing
  • Team BikeExchange-Jayco
  • Team Jumbo-Visma Women
  • FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
  • UAE Team ADQ
  • Team DSM
  • EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
  • Liv Racing Xstra
  • Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
  • Human Powered Health
  • Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
  • Valcar - Travel & Service
  • ParkHotel Valkenburg
  • Plantur-Pura
  • Le Col-Wahoo
  • Arkéa Pro Cycling Team
  • Lotto Soudal Ladies
  • Cofidis Women
  • Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
  • BePink
  • Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
