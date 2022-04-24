Annemiek van Vleuten wins Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes

By published

Brown and Vollering complete podium

Annemiek van Vleuten
(Image credit: Getty)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) soloed to victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes to claim the race for the second time in her career. With her attack on the Côte de La Redoute, the 39-year-old Dutchwomen caught the breakaway, where only Marlen Reusser (Team SD Worx) could stay on her wheel. With the chase group coming ever closer, Van Vleuten sat up again after eight kilometres.

Grace Brown (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) counterattacked, but Van Vleuten made her final move on the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons where she dropped everyone and went past Brown to go solo and increased her advantage on the run-in to Liège. She came home 43 seconds ahead of a group of five, where Brown beat Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) in the sprint for second place.

More to follow…

Result
Pos.Rider Name (Country) Team
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team3:52:32
2Grace Brown (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:43
3Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx
4Ashleigh Moolman (Ned) Team SD Worx
5Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
6Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:47
7Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Movistar Team0:01:58
8Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM
9Katarzyna Niewiodoma (Pol) Canyon Sram Racing
10Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange-Jayco

Lukas Knöfler

