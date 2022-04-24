Annemiek van Vleuten wins Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes
By Lukas Knöfler published
Brown and Vollering complete podium
Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) soloed to victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes to claim the race for the second time in her career. With her attack on the Côte de La Redoute, the 39-year-old Dutchwomen caught the breakaway, where only Marlen Reusser (Team SD Worx) could stay on her wheel. With the chase group coming ever closer, Van Vleuten sat up again after eight kilometres.
Grace Brown (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) counterattacked, but Van Vleuten made her final move on the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons where she dropped everyone and went past Brown to go solo and increased her advantage on the run-in to Liège. She came home 43 seconds ahead of a group of five, where Brown beat Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) in the sprint for second place.
More to follow…
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team
|3:52:32
|2
|Grace Brown (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:43
|3
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx
|4
|Ashleigh Moolman (Ned) Team SD Worx
|5
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:47
|7
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Movistar Team
|0:01:58
|8
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM
|9
|Katarzyna Niewiodoma (Pol) Canyon Sram Racing
|10
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange-Jayco
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Annemiek van Vleuten wins Liège-Bastogne-Liège FemmesBrown and Vollering complete podium
-
Liège-Bastogne-Liège start line quotes: Alaphilippe, Vollering, Mohoric, and moreThe favourites speak ahead of La Doyenne
-
-