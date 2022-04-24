Live coverage

Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes - Live Coverage

By published

All the action from the Ardennes Classics' finale

Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2022

Cavalli, FDJ aim for Ardennes Classics triple at Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes - Preview

Six riders to watch at Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2022

Refresh

The women's race does not start in Liege, however, but Bastogne with the riders completing a 142.1km route north to finish in Liege. 

The last of the Spring Classics is here: Liege-Bastogne-Liege, Queen of the Ardennes, ‘La Doyenne’, 

Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes!

Route map for the 2022 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes

Route map for the 2022 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes (Image credit: Amaury Sport Organisation)

Latest on Cyclingnews